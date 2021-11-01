Babylon Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Babylon Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
First time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 631-661-3930 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Anyone in crisis will be seen the same day.
Making an appointment:
After your initial contact with the Babylon Vet Center, a counselor will be notified to call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within one to two business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within two to ten business days, depending on schedule availabilities.
Contacting us:
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.
First-time visitor or walk-ins:
If you are a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 631-661-3930 to discuss how we can help.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
The Babylon Vet Center is located on the second floor in a two story brick building. There are two entrances (front and back) on the first floor leading to the Vet Center. Use the middle door in the front of the building or the back door to enter the facility and then take the stairs to the second floor. Both doors are clearly marked with signage indicating the Vet Center point of entry and contact information. The Vet Center location is well lit and provides free, ample parking, to include accessible parking, in the rear of the building.
The Babylon Vet Center is accessible by bus and railroad.
Please call the Suffolk County Transit at 631-852-5200, Monday through Friday from 8am to 4:30pm for information on the bus transit schedules. You may also view the bus transit schedules at Suffolk County Transit.
Babylon Train Station is a station on the Long Island Rail Road in the village of Babylon, New York at Railroad Avenue west of Deer Park Avenue. It is on the Montauk Branch, and is the eastern terminus of the Babylon Branch service. The Babylon Train Station is a two minute walk to the Vet Center. View the Babylon Train schedule.
In the spotlight at Babylon Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Intergenerational group for combat Veterans.
The Babylon Vet Center offers an intergenerational group for combat Veterans who served in the Infantry. Please call the Babylon Vet Center at 631-661-3930 for more information.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Babylon Vet Center provides counseling for couples and families to include the following evidence-based treatments.
- Strength at Home: Trauma-informed treatment for Veterans struggling with conflict in their relationships.
- Emotionally Focused Therapy: Helps individuals and couples to deal with problematic emotional states and interpersonal relationships.
- Integrative Behavioral Couple Therapy: Uses a variety of strategies to promote greater emotional acceptance as well as concrete change.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Bereavement counseling is assistance and support to people with emotional and psychological stress after the death of a loved one. Bereavement counseling includes a broad range of transition services, including outreach, counseling, and referral services to family members to include:
- Bereavement counseling for family members of Armed Forces personnel, Reservists, and National Guardsmen, who died while they were serving on active duty.
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration and Calverton and Long Island National Cemetery regarding possible burial and survival benefits.
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
The Babylon Vet Center counselors provide individual, couples, and family counseling for Veterans who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity. We can also assist you in finding additional support and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Babylon Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling. These counseling services can be conducted in-person, telephonically, or virtually. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
The Babylon Vet Center offers the following groups:
- Vietnam Veterans Rap Groups
- Vietnam Combat Veterans Groups
- Vietnam Veteran War Trauma/Substance Abuse Groups
- OEF/OIF/OND Group
- 11Bravo Intergenerational Group
These groups provide trauma processing, Veteran support, and socialization. Additionally, all groups help Veterans learn and develop coping skills to manage their symptoms.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Military sexual trauma can happen to both men and women. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service - no matter when you served – we provide counseling and treatment.
Specialty care includes:
- Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)
- Evidenced-based therapies
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
The Babylon Vet Center provides individual, couples, family and group counseling, support, and referral services to meet your needs. We advocate equity and respect to create belonging and camaraderie.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you have symptoms of PTSD, we can help. The Babylon Vet Center offers individual, couples, family, and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources. Our counseling services includes evidence-based therapies such as :
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT): Helps individuals to understand the relationship between thoughts, feelings, and behaviors.
- Exposure Therapy: Helps individuals gradually approach their trauma-related memories, feelings, and situations.
- Reconsolidating Traumatic Memories (RTM): Helps individuals minimize and de-escalate traumatic memories.
- Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT): Helps individuals and couples to deal with problematic emotional states and interpersonal relationships.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
The Babylon Vet Center provides individual, couples, and family counseling to meet the needs of women Veterans. We can help you find additional resources within the community to include other programs for women Veterans, healthcare, benefits, and services.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
The Babylon Vet Center can direct Veterans to the VA Substance Use Disorder Treatment Program (SUDTP) within the Northport VA Medical Center, other community residential treatment programs contracted with the VA and support groups within the community.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
The Babylon Vet Center can connect you with VA’s HUD-VASH Program, Supportive Services for Veteran Families, Services for Underserved-Supportive Housing, United Veterans Beacon House, and many other community resources and partners.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Are you a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one? Find support anytime day or night.
If these symptoms lead to thoughts of death or suicide, it’s important you talk to someone right away. The Veterans Crisis Line offers free, confidential support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
- Call 1-800-273-8255, then press 1
- Text 838255
You can reach the local Suicide Prevention Coordinator at Northport VA Medical Center by calling 631-261-4400 or visiting the Northport VA Medical Center at 79 Middleville Road, Northport, NY 11768.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
If you’re returning from military service, we'll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that the transition form military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
The Babylon Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Babylon Vet Center collaborates with Army National Guard and Reserve units, Suffolk County Veterans Service Agency, Long Island State Veterans Home, Suffolk County Veterans Court, Yaphank Correctional Facility Veterans pod, local law enforcement, and community agencies .
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
If you are unable to come to the Babylon Vet Center for a variety of reasons such as not being able to take time off from your busy schedule and/or not feeling well, we can accommodate you with telehealth services.
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
The Babylon Vet Center has offered workshops and classes i.e. photography to help Veterans connect with other Veterans without having to participate in group counseling. Any upcoming workshops and classes will be posted below/here.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.