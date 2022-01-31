Baltimore Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Baltimore Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
- First time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help.
- Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis for Veterans and service members who are in crisis.
- Please call 410-764-9400 to schedule an appointment with one of our clinicians.
- Non-traditional hours are available upon request.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
- The Baltimore Vet Center is located in the Commerce Center at 1777 Reistertown Road, Pikesville, MD.
- You can park anywhere in the Commerce Center parking lot. Try to park near the center of the building (you'll see a restaurant called Ruth's Chris Steak House). Parking is free, accessible and includes space for wheelchair access.
- Go to the entrance at the center of the East Commerce Center Building, and once inside you can make a right and go all the way to the end of the building on the first floor. The Vet Center is in Suite 199.
Transportation can be provided by Maryland Transportation Administration (MTA) and Metropolitan Transportation. The nearest stop is the corner of Reisterstown Road and Hooks Lane and also at 1844 Reisterstown Rd. Learn more at Maryland Transportation Administration (MTA).
In the spotlight at Baltimore Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Baltimore Mobile Vet Center (MVC)
Our MVC and Veteran Outreach Program Specialist supports national, state/county/local communities, Veterans Service Organizations and other stakeholders and raises awareness of existing Veteran services and benefits.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Baltimore Vet Center provides counseling for couples and families to include the following:
- Family Systems
- Gottman Method
In addition, counselors may provide education to family members regarding the Veteran or service member's military related problems and/or post military readjustment.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
The Baltimore Vet Center can offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration regarding possible burial and survivor benefits
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Baltimore Vet Center we offer individual, couples and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our center includes:
- Counseling sessions to address your individual concerns and needs
- Group counseling for OIF/OEF and Vietnam Veterans as well as Veterans from other service eras
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
The Baltimore Vet Center has counselors who utilize a trauma -informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to MST survivors.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Counseling services include:
- Seeking Safety
- Emotional regulation
- PTSD Psychoeducation
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be challenging. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file VA claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
The Baltimore Vet Center will actively coordinate referrals for substance abuse counseling to both VA and community organizations.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Vet Center can help you know where to go and how to register for:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
Baltimore Vet Center Outreach and Advocacy Program Staff can also connect you to Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) partners and to others who can help with the readjustment process.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
At the Baltimore Vet Center, we strive to connect and gather resources from community partners, educate on our services and work together to help our Veterans and service members.
Not every Veteran we connect with may need counseling services so we aim to have resources at hand to help a Veteran attain assistance or direction to other resources that may be able to help them achieve their goal.
If you or your organization is interested in learning more about the Vet Center or connecting with us for future events or education, reach out to us at 410-764-7900 Ext: 52580 and an outreach representative will be happy to help.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.