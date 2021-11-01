Bangor Vet Center

First time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call us at 207-947-3391 to get started with Vet Center Services.

With your first contact you can expect a conversation to collect basic demographic information and determine eligibility. Based on that conversation, a counselor will call you within 2-10 days to set up your first appointment.

Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.

Contacting us:

You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.

Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:

If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.