Bangor Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Bangor Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
First time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call us at 207-947-3391 to get started with Vet Center Services.
With your first contact you can expect a conversation to collect basic demographic information and determine eligibility. Based on that conversation, a counselor will call you within 2-10 days to set up your first appointment.
Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.
Contacting us:
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
The Bangor Vet Center is located in a large, single story complex.
When you drive to the back of the building you will see our sign, and during office hours, we will have an American flag by our entrance.
Parking is available near the Vet Center entrance in the north-west corner of the building.
In the spotlight at Bangor Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Inclusion and Diversity - We Serve All Who Served!
We provide a welcoming environment for all Veterans. If you are a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or other related identity, you are not alone.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Bangor Vet Center offers group sessions for certain areas of care. You and your counselor can determine if group work may be beneficial to your progress.
- Couples Group – Facilitators: Jen and John
- Thursday Significant Other Support Group – Facilitator: Daryne
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Vet Centers are privileged to offer bereavement counseling to family members of any Military member who dies on active duty. We also provide grief counseling to our eligible Veterans who suffer the loss of a loved one.
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Bangor Vet Center offers both individual and group sessions for certain areas of care. You and your counselor can determine if group work may be beneficial to your progress.
- Women Veterans Group – Facilitator: Connie
- Mindfulness Practice Group – Facilitators: Daryne and Jesse
- Tuesday Morning Group – Facilitator: James
- Thursday PM Group – Facilitator: Connie
Specialty care includes evidence based therapies such as
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Bangor Vet Center offers both individual and group sessions for certain areas of care. You and your counselor can determine if group work may be beneficial to your progress.
- Monday Morning PTSD Group – Facilitators: Connie and James
- Wednesday Machias Group – Facilitators: Jesse and Jen
- Wednesday PTSD – Facilitator: Jesse
- OIF/OEF/GWOT Group – Facilitator: James
Specialty care includes evidence based therapies such as
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Bangor Vet Center offers group sessions for certain areas of care. You and your counselor can determine if group work may be beneficial to your progress.
- OIF/OEF/GWOT Group – Facilitator: James
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Bangor Vet Center offers a robust Art Therapy program. You and your counselor can determine if this type of group work may be beneficial to your progress.
- Art Journal Group – Facilitators: Daryne and Jen
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Bangor Vet Center offers group sessions for certain areas of care. You and your counselor can determine if group work may be beneficial to your progress.
- Women Veterans Group - Facilitator: Connie
- CREATE SELF Women Veterans Trauma Group – Facilitators Daryne (Bangor) and Courtney (Lowell Vet Center)
Learn more at VA's New Hotline Dedicated to Serving Women Veterans - VAntage Point
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We know that addiction and substance abuse issues often accompany trauma-related conditions.
We can refer Veterans in need of such services to excellent outpatient treatment or residential
programs at the local VA or within the community.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Bangor Vet Center can help you:
- Understand VA medical benefits and provide guidance on documents needed for enrollment.
- Find a VSO to file claims and other benefits paperwork.
- Connect you to representatives for VA education benefits.
- Find a point of contact for VA and state burial benefits.
- Learn more about housing and VA home loans.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Bangor Vet Center is an active member of the Maine Military Community Network. We work closely with many critical community partners to bring awareness, and serve Veteran and service member needs.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Along with in-person and group sessions, Bangor Vet Center counseling services are also available through both online and by telephone. Your counselor can assist you if this is a good option.
How we're different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.