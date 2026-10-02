Battle Creek VA Medical Center

Van services for Veterans

Shuttle services

The Veterans Transportation Service (VTS) is the go to place for your VA transport needs. VTS provides a streamlined process for Veterans to receive transportation for their care needs.

Call

VTS operates Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and is closed for Federal Holidays.

Please call as soon as you schedule your appointment, but a minimum of 3 business days before is required to ensure space is available.

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits