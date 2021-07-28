Make an appointment

For mental health care appointments

Call the Mental Health Clinic.

Phone: 269-966-5600, ext. 33680, 33681, and 33682

For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments

Call the Mental Health Clinic

For walk-in mental health care

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Available at Battle Creek VA Medical Center

Mental Health Clinic

Coming soon!

Map of Battle Creek campus

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment

Same-day help is available through the Walk-in Clinic.

Available at Battle Creek VA Medical Center

Specialty care appointments

If you already have a primary care provider at VA Battle Creek health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.

