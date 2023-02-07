How do Veterans access My VA Health?

Where do you sign in to My VA Health?

You can access the portal using any of the following ways:

My VA Health: https://patientportal.myhealth.va.gov/

VA.gov (users will be redirected to My VA Health): https://www.va.gov/sign-in/

Coming soon, My HealtheVet users will sign in to their accounts through VA’s sign-in page. Learn more bout the new VA sign-in option.

Do Veterans need a new account for the new portal?

To access My VA Health, you may continue to sign in via myhealth.va.gov[SD2] or VA.gov. However, you must have a Premium My HealtheVet account, Premium DS Logon account or an ID.me account. These are available at no cost to you.

If you do not manage your VA health care online, you have no action to take and can continue to call your provider or visit your doctor in person to receive the services you need.

Which web browsers are best to use with the new portal?

For the best My VA Health patient portal experience, VA recommends using one of the following browsers:

Chrome

Microsoft Edge

Safari

Currently, Internet Explorer is not compatible with VA.gov. If you are having trouble accessing My VA Health, first check to make sure your device is not using Internet Explorer as its default browser.

How do you save My VA Health as a bookmark on a browser?

The instructions for bookmarking My VA Health are different depending on the internet browser you are using.

If you are using Chrome: Visit https://patientportal.myhealth.va.gov/ and click on the three dots at the top right-hand corner. Click on the “Bookmarks” button. Once selected, click on “Bookmark this tab.”

Visit https://patientportal.myhealth.va.gov/ and click on the three dots at the top right-hand corner. If you are using Microsoft Edge : Visit https://patientportal.myhealth.va.gov/ and click on the three dots at the top right-hand corner. Click on “Favorites.” Once selected, click on “Add this page to favorites.”

: Visit https://patientportal.myhealth.va.gov/ and click on the three dots at the top right-hand corner. If you are using Safari: Visit https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/user-login and click on the “Share” button on the right of the URL bar. Choose “Add bookmark.”

Visit https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/user-login and click on the button on the right of the URL bar.

How do Veterans send a secure message to their doctor or health care provider?

Follow these instructions to send a secure message to your doctor or provider:

Log in to My VA Health. For the best experience, use Chrome, Microsoft Edge or Safari as your internet browser. Click on the “Message” tab at the top of the page. Click on “View and Send Messages.” Select “New Message.” Search for your doctor or provider by typing their name in the “To” field. This will begin to pull relevant results. Each result will include a provider’s VA facility, first and last name, specialty, and their affiliated health care team. Write your message and click on “Send.”

What if you cannot remember your doctor or provider’s name?

You can find your doctor or provider’s name in the patient information section of My VA Health. To do so:

Click on the drop-down menu in the upper-right corner of the page, at the right of your name. Click on “Patient Information.” Look for your provider’s name in the “Medical Contacts” section at the bottom of the “Patient Information” list.

How can Veterans refill a prescription?

To quickly refill a prescription, you can click on the “Pharmacy” tab in My VA Health. Here is how to get started:

Log in to My VA Health. For the best experience, use Chrome, Microsoft Edge or Safari as your internet browser. Click on the “Pharmacy” tab at the top of the page. Click on the “Details” box of the medication you want to refill. Click on the “Refill” button to open the “Refill Medication” screen. If the details are correct, select “Refill.” When the refill is submitted, a “Refill Successful” message will display. The medication information will also show the date the refill was requested.

If you do not see your desired medication in the list, it may have expired. However, you can message your doctor or provider through My VA Health and request a renewal of your prescription.

Note: You must continue to use the My HealtheVet patient portal to request online prescription refills or renewals for your medications that are still active at other VA medical facilities not using the new EHR. The prescriptions from VA medical facilities not using the new EHR cannot be transferred to Battle Creek VAMC facilities.

How can Veterans renew a prescription if they do not have any refills listed?

If you do not have a refill listed, follow these instructions to request a renewal from your provider:

When you select “Refill” on a medication with no refills remaining, the “Prescription Renewal” message window will open. Here, you can send a prescription renewal request to your provider and/or care team. Use the drop-down menu under “Who do you want to send this request to” to choose who you want to send the request to. If you would like, you may also type in the reason for the renewal, quantity requested and any additional comments. After choosing how you should be contacted, click on “Send.”

Are there other ways to refill a prescription?

Yes, you have other options to request a prescription refill.

You can call the Automated Refill Line — also known as Audiocare — at 269-966-5600 or 888-214-1247 and select Option 1. Or, you can request a refill or renewal during an appointment with your provider.

If you are unable to use My VA Health or Audiocare, you may contact your local clinic at 269-966-5600 for assistance.