First-time visitor to the Bay County Vet Center? Give us a call and let’s discuss any questions you might have. Call 850-522-6102 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

Making an appointment

After your initial contact with us, the Vet Center Director will work to match you with a counselor. You can expect a return call within 1 to 2 business days, and we will schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 business days. We’ll do our best to help anyone in crisis immediately.

Contacting us

You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.

Canceling or rescheduling an appointment

If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.

First-time visitor or walk-ins

If you are a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 850-522-6102 to discuss how we can help. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.