Bay County Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
3109 Minnesota Avenue
Suite 101
Panama City, FL 32405
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
First-time visitor to the Bay County Vet Center? Give us a call and let’s discuss any questions you might have. Call 850-522-6102 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
Making an appointment
After your initial contact with us, the Vet Center Director will work to match you with a counselor. You can expect a return call as soon as we can, hopefully within 1 to 2 business days, and we will schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 business days based on your availability and current load. We’ll do our best to help anyone in crisis immediately.
Contacting us
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.
Canceling or rescheduling an appointment
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.
First-time visitor or walk-ins
If you are a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call
We’re located in the Northwest Corner of the Tyndall Federal Credit Union buildings behind Haney Technical College at 3109 Minnesota Avenue Suite 101. Simply come in the front door where you will be greeted by a member of our staff or call our office number
Parking
We have plenty of parking outside of our office. Accessible parking is directly in front as well as ramp access. Many spots are labeled for VA parking only.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit or soon after, we will need one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have. We will do our best to find a path that helps us provide services for you.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Look for us at community sponsored events each year (subject to change)
- Thunder Beach Rallies
- Tupelo Honey Festival
- Down Home Street Festival
- Emerald Coast Cruizin'
- National Night Out
- Homeless Veteran Stand Down
- Tyndall AFB Newcomer Orientation
- Local Job Fairs
- Mental Health Conferences, Symposiums, & Summits
Upcoming Events
Look for the Vet Center tent at these events:
- Presentation at Pruitt Health, Jul 29
- Callaway Cares Health Expo, Aug 1
- Suicide Prevention Summit, Aug 7
- Fort Rucker Newcomers, Aug 14
- Checkertail Welcome, Aug 20
- SPARE Bridge of Hope Walk, Aug 29
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We also offer opportunities for your partner or other family members to join your individual therapy sessions, once or twice. This can provide an opportunity for your family members to learn more about your needs and ways to best support you during your treatment.
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
- The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
- The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
- The Veteran or service member died by suicide
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We commonly address the following concerns:
- Anxiety or stress reactions
- Depression or lack of motivation
- Sleep difficulties, including sleep problems caused by shift work
- Anger, aggressive behavior, and reckless behaviors
- Overuse of alcohol or drugs
- Difficulties adjusting to civilian life following a deployment or activation
Here are some of the evidence-based treatments we can offer based on counselor qualifications:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Motivational interviewing and relapse prevention
- Adaptive disclosure for moral injury
- And others
If you’re feeling on edge and on guard, having trouble with sleep or motivation, or just feeling unlike yourself following a major event or critical incident, we can teach you tools to manage these problems and get back on track.
Asking for help takes courage. We provide the private, comfortable setting with expert counselors to help you take that next step.
Individual sessions are always available. Groups are scheduled on different days each week or month. Call us for specific details and to be scheduled for an initial appointment with one of our Veteran counselors. We have 3 experienced full-time Veteran counselors who understand your Veteran or service member experience.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
One-on-one counseling is available though our caring and knowledgeable providers.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We specialize in serving the unique needs of those who served, including:
- First responders
- Women Veterans
- Veterans of color
We try to help any Veteran, service member, or their family. If we can't help, we'll try to connect you with an organization that can from one of our many community partners.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you’re feeling on edge and on guard, having trouble with sleep or motivation, or just feeling unlike yourself following a major event or critical incident, we can teach you tools to manage these problems and get back on track. Asking for help takes courage. We provide the private, comfortable setting with expert counselors to help you take that next step.
Individual sessions are always available with several groups scheduled throughout the week at the Vet Center and at other locations; certain alternative therapy groups are also available. Call us for specific details and to be scheduled for an initial appointment with one of our counselors.
We have experienced full-time counselors who understand your Veteran or service member experience.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We recognize that completing military service can come with a variety of new challenges. Navigating the VA system and other benefits alone can be overwhelming. We can provide resources and connections for:
- Enrollment in VA health care benefits
- Filing a military-related disability claim
- Connection to employment opportunities
- Using VA education benefits
- Using your VA home loan
- Connecting to state benefits and service
Referral services
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Unhealthy substance use often goes hand-in-hand with PTSD, depression, or stress. We can help you understand how problematic drinking, drug use, or gambling might be related to other stressors in your life and we can teach you how to take control over your substance use. We can also connect you to more intensive or comprehensive substance use treatment programs within VA or in our local community, if needed.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We partner with agencies who focus on suicide prevention and awareness, including:
- The Gulf Coast VA Suicide Prevention Office
- SPARE (Suicide Prevention Awareness Response and Education)
- Life Management Center
- Emerald Coast Behavioral
We also participate in special events, including the SPARE Bridge of Hope Walk, the SPARE Candlelight Vigil, and the annual Suicide Prevention Conference.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that searching for resources can be challenging. Let us help you navigate through and connect with:
- How to activate VA medical benefits and enroll in care
- Where to file disability claims and other forms
- How to make the most of your VA education benefits
- How to use your VA home loan
- How to access VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to the local Veteran Service Officer in your town. Call us at 850-522-6102 to find out more.
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We have established relationships with community partners throughout our 11-county catchment area. If you have a need that’s not directly within our ability to provide, we know where to direct you.
Look for the outreach tent or table at many local events including fairs, festivals, and meet-ups. Our goal is to reach every person who may know a Veteran or service member.
To arrange a presentation or display for your event, call 850-522-6102. Be sure to leave a message for the Outreach Specialist.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Busy schedule? Don't have time for traffic? We get it. We have easy-to-use telehealth platforms that allow us to provide you with our same high-quality services virtually. All you need is a smartphone or similar device, an internet connection, and a private location.
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
We also offer alternative therapies based on participation and availability including (call to meet with facilitator prior to attending):
- Healing through Creativity
- Equine Therapy
- Golf Therapy
- Music Processing
- Grounds for Growth Coffee Social
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
-
The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
-
The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
-
The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.