Bay County Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Bay County Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
First-time visitor to the Bay County Vet Center? Give us a call and let’s discuss any questions you might have. Call 850-522-6102 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
Making an appointment
After your initial contact with us, the Vet Center Director will work to match you with a counselor. You can expect a return call within 1 to 2 business days, and we will schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 business days. We’ll do our best to help anyone in crisis immediately.
Contacting us
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.
Canceling or rescheduling an appointment
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.
First-time visitor or walk-ins
If you are a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 850-522-6102 to discuss how we can help. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
We’re located in the Northwest Corner of the Tyndall Federal Credit Union buildings behind Haney Technical College at 3109 Minnesota Avenue Suite 101. Simply come in the front door where you will be greeted by a member of our staff.
Parking
We have plenty of parking outside of our office. Accessible parking is directly in front as well as ramp access. Many spots are labeled for VA parking only.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Bay County Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Look for us at community sponsored events each year
- Thunder Beach Rallies
- Tupelo Honey Festival
- Down Home Street Festival
- Bonifay Rodeo
- Emerald Coast Cruizin'
- National Night Out
- Homeless Veteran Stand Down
- Tyndall AFB & Fort Rucker Newcomers
Farmers markets
Look for the Vet Center tent at local farmers markets:
- Downton Panama City
- St. Andrews
- Grand Lagoon Waterfront
- Callaway
- Marianna
- Salt Air
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We also offer opportunities for your partner or other family members to join your individual therapy sessions, once or twice. This can provide an opportunity for your family members to learn more about your needs and ways to best support you during your treatment.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We also offer bereavement counseling to any Gold Star family members. If you’re a Gold Star family member, we are here for you, no matter how distant or recent your loss.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We commonly address the following concerns:
- Anxiety or stress reactions
- Depression or lack of motivation
- Sleep difficulties, including sleep problems caused by shift work
- Anger, aggressive behavior, and reckless behaviors
- Overuse of alcohol or drugs
- Difficulties adjusting to civilian life following a deployment or activation
Here are some of the evidence-based treatments we offer:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Motivational interviewing and relapse prevention
- Adaptive disclosure for moral injury
If you’re feeling on edge and on guard, having trouble with sleep or motivation, or just feeling unlike yourself following a major event or critical incident, we can teach you tools to manage these problems and get back on track.
Asking for help takes courage. We provide the private, comfortable setting with expert counselors to help you take that next step.
Individual sessions are always available. Groups are scheduled on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Call us for specific details and to be scheduled for an initial appointment with one of our Veteran counselors. We have 3 experienced full-time Veteran counselors who understand your Veteran or service member experience.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We have a military sexual trauma group every Wednesday.
One-on-one counseling is also available. We have male and female counselors available based on your preference.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We specialize in serving the unique needs of those who served, including:
- First responders
- Women Veterans
- Veterans of color
We try to help any Veteran, service member, or their family. If we can't help, we'll connect you with an organization that can, possibly, one of our many community partners.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We recognize that completing military service can come with a variety of new challenges. Navigating the VA system and other benefits alone can be overwhelming. We can provide education and connection for:
- Enrollment in VA health care benefits
- Filing a military-related disability claim
- Connection to employment opportunities
- Using VA education benefits
- Using your VA home loan
- Connecting to state benefits and service
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Unhealthy substance use often goes hand-in-hand with PTSD, depression, or stress. We can help you understand how problematic drinking, drug use, or gambling might be related to other stressors in your life and we can teach you how to take control over your substance use. We can also connect you to more intensive or comprehensive substance use treatment programs within VA or in our local community, if needed.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We partner with agencies who focus on suicide prevention and awareness, including:
- The Gulf Coast VA Suicide Prevention Office
- SPARE (Suicide Prevention Awareness Response and Education)
- Life Management Center
- Emerald Coast Behavioral
We also participate in special events, including the SPARE Bridge of Hope Walk, the SPARE Candlelight Vigil, and the annual Suicide Prevention Conference.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that searching for resources can be challenging. Let us help you navigate through and connect with:
- How to activate VA medical benefits and enroll in care
- Where to file disability claims and other forms
- How to make the most of your VA education benefits
- How to use your VA home loan
- How to access VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to the local Veteran Service Officer in your town. Call us at 850-522-6102 to find out more.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We have established relationships with community partners throughout our 11-county catchment area. If you have a need that’s not directly within our ability to provide, we know where to direct you.
Look for the outreach tent or table at many local events including fairs, festivals, and events. Our goal is to reach every person who may know a Veteran or service member.
To arrange a presentation or display for your event, call 850-522-6102. Be sure to leave a message for the Outreach Specialist.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Busy schedule? Don't have time for traffic? We get it. We have easy-to-use telehealth platforms that allow us to provide you with our same high-quality services virtually. All you need is a smartphone or similar device, an internet connection, and a private location.
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
We also offer alternative therapies based on participation and availability including:
- Zentangle: relaxation through doodle art
- Art: instructor-led paint class
- Music: guitar lessons
- Golf therapy (every Tuesday): for Veterans with PTSD and/or physical disabilities; taught by golf course pros
How we’re different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.