Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Bay Pines health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Our Patient Advocate and Veteran Experience Program was established to promote positive experiences for all our Veterans. A fundamental value in VHA is for all our Veterans and their families, who are served in or through VHA facilities and clinics, to have their priorities and needs addressed in a proactive, convenient, and timely manner.
Our patient advocates are located on the 1st floor of the C.W. Bill Young main hospital on our Bay Pines campus and also in the Lee County VA Healthcare Center. If you experience a problem at another clinic, please call one of our Patient Advocates to discuss.
You can also contact us through secure messaging on My HealtheVet
Carrie Adams
Patient Advocate
VA Bay Pines health care
Phone: 727-398-6661, ext. 15024
Andrea Clayton
Patient Advocate
VA Bay Pines health care
Phone: 727-398-6661, ext. 15024
Tammy Folsom
Patient Relations Assistant
VA Bay Pines health care
Phone: 239-652-1800, ext. 21499
Shelly Fouch
Patient Advocate
VA Bay Pines health care
Phone: 239-652-1800 Ext. 21499
James Hardy
Patient Advocate
VA Bay Pines health care
Phone: 727-398-6661 Ext. 15024
Tamika McGriff
Patient Relations Assistant
VA Bay Pines health care
Phone: 727-398-6661 Ext. 15024
Paul Randall
Patient Advocate
VA Bay Pines health care
Phone: 239-652-1800 Ext. 21499
Kelly Schafer
Patient Advocate
VA Bay Pines health care
Phone: 727-398-6661 Ext. 15024
Care we provide at VA Bay Pines health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights
Survey of Healthcare Experience of Patients
After your visit, you may receive a confidential questionnaire in the mail asking you about your most recent outpatient or inpatient treatment at our medical center.
Please use the survey to let us know of any concerns, complaints, or questions you have about your care, so that we can resolve them. We also appreciate compliments about what we are doing right.
Feedback Tools
We have a number of feedback tools for you to provide information about the care and service you receive. Please take the time to participate in and use these feedback tools. Our goal is to provide compassionate, quality care in a timely manner.