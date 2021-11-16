 Skip to Content

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Bay Pines health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Our Patient Advocate and Veteran Experience Program was established to promote positive experiences for all our Veterans. A fundamental value in VHA is for all our Veterans and their families, who are served in or through VHA facilities and clinics, to have their priorities and needs addressed in a proactive, convenient, and timely manner.

Our patient advocates are located on the 1st floor of the C.W. Bill Young main hospital on our Bay Pines campus and also in the Lee County VA Healthcare Center. If you experience a problem at another clinic, please call one of our Patient Advocates to discuss.

You can also contact us through secure messaging on My HealtheVet

Carrie Adams

Carrie Adams

Patient Advocate

VA Bay Pines health care

Phone: 727-398-6661, ext. 15024

Email: vhabaypatientadvocates@va.gov

Andrea Clayton

Andrea Clayton

Patient Advocate

VA Bay Pines health care

Phone: 727-398-6661, ext. 15024

Email: vhabaypatientadvocates@va.gov

Tammy Folsom

Tammy Folsom

Patient Relations Assistant

VA Bay Pines health care

Phone: 239-652-1800, ext. 21499

Email: vhabaypatientadvocates@va.gov

Shelly Fauch

Shelly Fouch

Patient Advocate

VA Bay Pines health care

Phone: 239-652-1800 Ext. 21499

Email: vhabaypatientadvocates@va.gov

James Hardy

James Hardy

Patient Advocate

VA Bay Pines health care

Phone: 727-398-6661 Ext. 15024

Email: vhabaypatientadvocates@va.gov

Tamika McGriff

Tamika McGriff

Patient Relations Assistant

VA Bay Pines health care

Phone: 727-398-6661 Ext. 15024

Email: vhabaypatientadvocates@va.gov

Paul Randall

Paul Randall

Patient Advocate

VA Bay Pines health care

Phone: 239-652-1800 Ext. 21499

Email: vhabaypatientadvocates@va.gov

Kelly Schafer

Kelly Schafer

Patient Advocate

VA Bay Pines health care

Phone: 727-398-6661 Ext. 15024

Email: vhabaypatientadvocates@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Bay Pines health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights

Survey of Healthcare Experience of Patients

After your visit, you may receive a confidential questionnaire in the mail asking you about your most recent outpatient or inpatient treatment at our medical center.

Please use the survey to let us know of any concerns, complaints, or questions you have about your care, so that we can resolve them. We also appreciate compliments about what we are doing right.

Feedback Tools

We have a number of feedback tools for you to provide information about the care and service you receive. Please take the time to participate in and use these feedback tools. Our goal is to provide compassionate, quality care in a timely manner.

Last updated: