Connect with a patient advocate

Our Patient Advocate and Veteran Experience Program was established to promote positive experiences for all our Veterans. A fundamental value in VHA is for all our Veterans and their families, who are served in or through VHA facilities and clinics, to have their priorities and needs addressed in a proactive, convenient, and timely manner.

Our patient advocates are located on the 1st floor of the C.W. Bill Young main hospital on our Bay Pines campus and also in the Lee County VA Healthcare Center. If you experience a problem at another clinic, please call one of our Patient Advocates to discuss.

You can also contact us through secure messaging on My HealtheVet