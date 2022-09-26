Bay Pines VA Healthcare System is Preparing in Advance of Tropical Storm Ian
PRESS RELEASE
September 26, 2022
Bay Pines , FL — Due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ian, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) will close the following locations for in person and procedure appointments:
- CWBY VA Medical Center: Monday, Sept. 26 through Thursday, Sept. 29. This closure extends to our Emergency Department
- North Pinellas and St. Petersburg VA Clinics: Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29
- Sarasota, Bradenton, and Port Charlotte VA Clinics: Wednesday, Sept. 28
At this time, there is no impact to the Naples and Sebring VA clinics or the Lee County Healthcare Center. The scope of these closures may change as we receive more clarity on the impact of the storm.
“Out of an abundance of caution, and for the safety of our Veterans and staff, I have made the decision to close these locations in advance of Tropical Storm Ian,” said Paul M. Russo, Director/CEO, BPVAHCS. “We will reopen as soon as the storm has passed and when it is safe to do so.”
We cannot determine the exact impact of this system, but we strongly encourage everyone to take this time to ensure they’re prepared. For tips and other information on how to make sure you are hurricane ready, please visit our Emergency Preparedness webpage.
If Veterans have a medical emergency, they should call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest open emergency room. For non-urgent medical care, please contact the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400.
Medina Ayala-Lo, Public Affairs Specialist