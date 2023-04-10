Toxic Exposure Screening
Military exposure screening, war-related exposure screening
The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.
Care we provide at VA Bay Pines health care
The screening takes 5 to 10 minutes and helps to identify any potential exposures to toxins during your military service. All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment by working with their Primary Care Team. Veterans who would like to be screened before their next appointment can reach their care team via MyHealtheVet or by calling 727-398-6661, pressing 0, and asking to be connected to their primary care team. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.
The PACT Act brings these changes:
- Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras
- Adds 20–plus more presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic exposures
- Adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation
- Requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care
- Helps us improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures
If you’re a Veteran or survivor, you can now file a claim to apply for PACT Act-related benefits. Learn how to file at https://www.va.gov/disability/how-to-file-claim/.