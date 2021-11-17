Internships and fellowships
VA Bay Pines health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Audiology and Speech Pathology Training Program
The Bay Pines Audiology and Speech Pathology Service is committed to providing an excellent educational opportunity for doctoral students in Audiology and masters students in Speech Pathology. The program undergoes continuous review to benchmark and improve effectiveness in education and patient care services. This includes following the Clinical Education Guideline for Audiology Externships as directed by the Office of Academic Affiliations Central Office.
The Audiology and Speech Pathology Service at Bay Pines is one of the largest ASP Services in the VA system and supports the largest traineeship program in the VA. We have over a 30-year history of training students from affiliated university programs with as many as 20 doctoral degree students rotating through our program for as brief as 3 months to as long as 3 years. Currently, we are funded to support three Au.D. 4th year externs; three Au.D. 3rd year trainee rotations, three Speech Pathology Master trainee rotations, one Speech Pathology clinical fellow, and three Audiology Pre-Doctoral Fellows. In addition, we provide clinical experience for Occupational Medicine Residents.
Our academic affiliations include agreements with University of South Florida, University of Florida, Nova Southeastern University, Vanderbilt, University of Texas at Dallas, Florida State University, University of Georgia, Salus University, and Valdosta State University.
The Audiology and Speech Pathology Section Chiefs are responsible for the supervision and maintenance of their respective academic programs and represent the service for education concerns, affiliations, traineeship applications, office of education, and recruitment of trainees. Staff preceptors either have a doctorate degree or masters degree (Speech Pathology only), current state license, certificates of clinical competence and/or board certification. Speech Pathology Section trainee applications should be directed to the Lead Speech Pathologist.
- Understand and implement the VA mission to honor veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well being
- To enhance the core values of each trainee: trust, respect, excellence, compassion, and commitment
- To enhance competency, confidence, judgment, understanding of hospital setting, and team effort
- To enhance ability to evaluate and integrate scientific research into clinical practice
- Nurture research and continuing education
- Encourage VA career and leadership development
The 4th year Audiology clinical experience focuses on progressive clinical independence through participation in patient care supported by direct supervision with increasing ownership of clinical decisions and outcomes. The research fellow experience is directed toward progressive research independence supported by direct supervision for accurate documentation in participation and care of research participants, education and career development, collegiality, ethics, resource utilization, safety, environment, and information management. This includes management of complex cases for medically compromised patients or difficult-to-treat personality, competence in coding, documentation, and applying outcome measures. The trainee or fellow experience includes participation in staff meetings, grand rounds, journal club, continuing education courses, research projects, data collection, and patient group education programs and rotations. Interdisciplinary programs include rotations with but not limited to Ear, Nose & Throat, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Visual Impairment Service Team, and Social Work services.
The Audiology Section has nine clinic schedules available for patient care on a daily basis at the main campus as well as two additional schedules at the Sarasota Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). A trainee receives experience in procedures for hearing evaluations, hearing instrument assessment, instrument selection and fitting, instrument orientation, group hearing loss education, tinnitus evaluation, assistive listening devices, OAEs, ECogs, ABR, VNG, VEMPS, rotary chair, posturography and cerumen management. The research fellow experience includes writing research proposals, participant recruitment, data collection and analysis, and accurate documentation for 12 ongoing projects.
The Speech Pathology Section performs numerous instrumental evaluations in addition to more traditional administration of measuring instruments (tests). Vocal tract visualization (laryngeal imaging) using rigid or flexible endoscopy with or without stroboscopy and fiberoptic endoscopic evaluation of swallowing are routinely conducted in the Speech Pathology Lab. Instrumentation for acoustical or aeromechanical measurements are also available. Videofluoroscopic evaluations of swallowing are regularly conducted in our Radiology department. The Speech Pathology Section offers office, treatment, and lab space to engage in the clinical and educational processes. The Section receives in excess of 80 new consultation requests per month. Veteran patients present with a wide-range of communication or swallowing disorders including aphasia, apraxia of speech, dysarthria, dysphagia, sequealae of non-dominant hemisphere CVA or traumatic brain injury, dementia, and dysphonia.
Selection Process 4th year externship
The Director of Academic Affairs and Lead Speech Pathologist will contact the affiliated universities to solicit qualified applicants. Bay Pines VA Audiology & Speech Pathology Service also participates in the American Academy of Audiology Registry of Clinical Audiology Externship Sites. Interested students should submit a resume or CV, letter of interest, unofficial transcripts, and three letters of recommendation. Following review of that information, personal or telephone performance based interviews may be scheduled. Selection is made in cooperation with the clinic supervisor from the affiliated university following a staff review of the applicants. All 4th year externs will be housed at the main campus, Bay Pines VAHCS, for the duration of rotation.
Selection Process for 3rd year externship (350 hours)
Applications from interested parties should be submitted to: Director of Academic Affairs, Bay Pines VAHCS, P.O. Box 5005, Bay Pines, FL 33744 and should include a letter of interest, copy of unofficial transcripts, and a resume/CV. Selected applicants will be contacted via phone or email to determine semester selected for completion of the rotation. Students will be housed at the Sarasota VA Community Clinic for the duration of rotation.
Orientation Process
The orientation process includes employee orientation, service orientation, assignment of computer access codes, equipment orientation, work station assignment, identification of trainee responsibilities, review of the Academic Student handbook, a contract describing mutually agreed upon specific goals for the training experience through the High Performance Development Model, and a competency form which categorizes the trainee’s self-assessed level of skills and knowledge for the assigned responsibilities.
Evaluation Process
Each trainee and fellow will be evaluated according to accrediting and certifying body requirements on the basis of clinical judgment, knowledge, technical skills, humanistic qualities, professional attitudes, behavior, and overall ability to manage the care of a patient. The factors used to complete an evaluation include those listed on the mutual expectations contract, competency advancement, adherence to policies and procedures described in student handbook, attitude, and work ethic. Evaluations are completed at the end of each semester and discussed with each trainee or fellow. Each trainee evaluates the program at a personal exit interview through completion of a service level satisfaction survey and by participating in the National Learners' Perception Survey.
Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) Residency Program
The excellent resources and academic environment of this medical center allow us to offer residency programs in general dentistry. The AEGD is a very comprehensive General Dentistry Program with advanced training in all areas of dentistry. The residents will be trained in the surgical placement and restoration of implants, periodontal surgery, advanced endodontics, esthetic restoration, veneers, all porcelain crowns, zirconia crowns, bridges, implant supported crowns, fixed detachable prosthesis, full mouth rehabilitation, advanced oral surgery, and the treatment of medically compromised patients.
Residents participate actively in the patient care mission of our medical center; however their schedules are carefully planned to provide educational experiences to meet the requirements listed for the specific program by the ADA Commission on Dental Accreditation. A number of assignments to medical services offer the residents opportunity to enhance their knowledge of the relationship between the oral and systemic problems, and to broaden their clinical experience in the management of patients with medical and psychiatric conditions. The program provides residents with the opportunity to interact with physicians, nurses, pharmacists, social workers and other health care professionals as part of a multi-disciplinary health care team Our primary goal is to provide the residents with continued opportunity for professional growth and advancement.
The Dean's Committee of the Medical Center exercises supervisory responsibility for all hospital residency programs through the respective Residency Review Board. The VA Advanced Education In General Dentistry Residency Review Board examines the performance of each resident at least once every 4 months. For this purpose, a detailed evaluation of each resident is submitted to the Board by the Program Director. The Board makes recommendations for continuation or necessary disciplinary actions.
All applicants should meet the following requirements:
- Be a citizen of the United States and a graduate of a dental school accredited by the American Dental Association.
- Meet the licensure requirements necessary to be licensed to practice in a state or territory of the United States, or in the District of Columbia. (Dental license is not required for PGY-1 year)
How to Apply
This program is a participant in PASS (Postdoctoral Application Support Service) of the American Association of Dental Schools. This program does not participate with MATCH.
To initiate your application to any of the programs participating in PASS send for an application packet from PASS at the following address.
PASS
1625 Massachusetts Ave N.W.
Suite 600
Washington, D.C. 20036-2212
1-800-353-AADS (2237)
or
1-202-667-1887
WWW.ADEA.ORG*
(for program application requirements please use the ADEA PASS Program Search Engine at the www.ADEA.ORG* site or
follow this link http://programpages.passweb.org/view/963*)
- Completed application to this program should be filed with PASS no later than September 15th.
- Interviews will be granted to selected applicants during November.
Additional application material to be mailed directly to the program includes-
- VA Form 10-2850D (Application for Residents)
- 2 x 2 passport photo
Please address your correspondence to:
Robert A. Borgesi, DMD
Director Advanced Education in General Dentistry
Dental Service (160)
PO BOX 5005
Bay Pines, FL 33744
All qualified candidates will receive equal consideration without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, sex, politics, marital status, non-disqualifying or mental handicaps, age or membership or non-membership in a labor organization.
Residents' salaries are established annually. The approximate salary for first year Residents (PGY-1) is $47,000. Dental jackets, scrubs and laundry services are furnished by the medical center. Residents are eligible to enroll in the medical and life insurance programs of the medical center. They are allowed 10 days of annual leave and 7 days of sick leave per year. In addition, a total of 5 days of official leave may be approved to attend professional meetings and continuing education courses and to take State Board Examinations. Any tuition or travel costs will be the responsibility of the resident. Annual and official leave is granted at the discretion of the Chief, Dental Service, contingent upon patient care needs. Leave must be requested at least 45 days in advance except in cases of emergency.
-
Each Resident has an assigned operatory daily.
-
Each Resident has a Dental Assistant assigned daily.
-
Each Resident has dedicated separate office workspace outside of the operatory.
The overall goal of the Bay Pines VA Health Care System Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) Residency Program is to provide the resident with experiences in general dentistry beyond the scope of the undergraduate dental school curriculum and to provide that dental care in a hospital setting.
The primary objectives of the residency include:
- Resident to serve as primary dental care provider for patients, providing multidisciplinary comprehensive oral health care, emergency treatment, and maintenance therapy. In doing so the resident will diagnose and treatment plan patients in a competent and compassionate manner without compromise to ethics or morals or eligibility. Treatment modalities to be used will include most dental specialty disciplines and will encourage using advanced treatment modalities leading to improving the resident’s competency, proficiency, and confidence.
- Resident to use sound clinical judgment, plan and provide multidisciplinary oral health care for a wide variety of patients including patients with special medical or physical needs.
- Resident to appreciate the relationship of oral disease to systemic medical health and disease. Manage the delivery of oral health care by applying concepts of patient and practice management and quality improvement that are responsive to a dynamic health care environment. Apply scientific principles to learning and oral health care. This includes using critical thinking, evidence or outcomes-based clinical decision-making, and technology-based information retrieval systems.
- Resident to appreciate the oral health needs of communities including the homeless veteran and to engage in community service such as Homeless Stand Downs.
- Resident to develop competency in the interaction with other health care providers, to include physicians, nurses, pharmacist, and others and to further develop competency in providing consultative information to those practitioners.
- Utilize the values of professional ethics, lifelong learning, patient centered care, adaptability, and acceptance of cultural diversity in professional practice.
Should you have any additional questions concerning this program or the application process, please call the AEGD Program Director, Dr. Robert A. Borgesi at 727-398-6661 extension 15561 or e-mail him at Robert.Borgesi@va.gov or address your correspondence to:
Robert A. Borgesi, DMD
Director Advanced Education in General Dentistry
Dental Service (160)
PO BOX 5005
Bay Pines, FL 33744
Pharmacy Residency Program
PGY1 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training.
Upon completion of this residency, a resident will achieve all of the required educational competency areas, goals, and objectives of a PGY1 residency and will be able to function in the role of clinical pharmacist responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions.
- Satisfactory completion of at least 80% of the objectives in “achieved” status with no goals and objectives listed as “needs improvement” at the end of the year
- Satisfactory completion of all rotations
- Completion of formal presentations
- Completion of the following projects: Medication Use Evaluation (MUE), Major Project
- Completion of the following PBM and Patient Safety responsibilities: Cost Avoidance Initiative, Drug Monograph (or Drug Class Review/Criteria for Use), P&T Newsletter, Adverse Drug Reaction Reporting
- Pharmacy Staffing (Weekend and Evening Hours)
- BLS Certification
We offer the following programs:
- PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency at Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
- PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency at Lee County Healthcare Center
- PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency at Community-based Outpatient Clinic Sarasota
- PGY-2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration Residency at Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
Psychology Careers
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System offers both pre- and post-doctoral psychology internships.
The predoctoral psychology internship at the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (VA HCS) is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System Psychology Training Program is also a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC), which organizes the manner in which offers of internship and acceptances are conducted. We participate in the computer matching program and follow all APPIC policies. We take the guidelines seriously and are committed to implementing them fully.
Internship applicants from APA-accredited clinical or counseling psychology programs are encouraged to apply. Competitive applicants will have a minimum of 800 total face-to-face combined intervention and assessment hours at the time of application. We prefer candidates who have generalized assessment and psychotherapy training. Applicants who have VA practicum experience or who have an interest in a VA career are highly desirable. Although prior research experience is not a requirement, we value applicants with research experience.
Bay Pines has trained postdocs since 2008 and has been fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association since December 4, 2012.
Prior to the start of the fellowship, a candidate must have completed a doctoral degree from an APA accredited program in clinical or counseling psychology and have completed an APA accredited predoctoral internship. Applicants who have completed VA internships are strongly encouraged to apply. Appropriate candidates will be familiar with general psychological assessment instruments and will have intervention skills commensurate with having completed an internship. Appropriate candidates will also possess an interest in clinical research as well as program development in an emphasis area. Applicants with both clinical and research experience in the area of emphasis are highly desirable.