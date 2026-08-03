Internships and fellowships
Bay Pines VA provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) Residency Program
The excellent resources and academic environment of this medical center allow us to offer residency programs in general dentistry. The AEGD is a very comprehensive General Dentistry Program with advanced training in all areas of dentistry. The residents will be trained in the surgical placement and restoration of implants, periodontal surgery, advanced endodontics, esthetic restoration, veneers, all porcelain crowns, zirconia crowns, bridges, implant supported crowns, fixed detachable prosthesis, full mouth rehabilitation, advanced oral surgery, and the treatment of medically compromised patients.
Program description
Residents participate actively in the patient care mission of our medical center; however their schedules are carefully planned to provide educational experiences to meet the requirements listed for the specific program by the ADA Commission on Dental Accreditation. A number of assignments to medical services offer the residents opportunity to enhance their knowledge of the relationship between the oral and systemic problems, and to broaden their clinical experience in the management of patients with medical and psychiatric conditions. The program provides residents with the opportunity to interact with physicians, nurses, pharmacists, social workers and other health care professionals as part of a multi-disciplinary health care team Our primary goal is to provide the residents with continued opportunity for professional growth and advancement.
The Dean's Committee of the Medical Center exercises supervisory responsibility for all hospital residency programs through the respective Residency Review Board. The VA Advanced Education In General Dentistry Residency Review Board examines the performance of each resident at least once every 4 months. For this purpose, a detailed evaluation of each resident is submitted to the Board by the Program Director. The Board makes recommendations for continuation or necessary disciplinary actions.
Application requirements
All applicants should meet the following requirements:
- Be a citizen of the United States and a graduate of a dental school accredited by the American Dental Association.
- Meet the licensure requirements necessary to be licensed to practice in a state or territory of the United States, or in the District of Columbia. (Dental license is not required for PGY-1 year)
How to Apply
This program is a participant in PASS (Postdoctoral Application Support Service) of the American Association of Dental Schools. This program does not participate with MATCH.
To initiate your application to any of the programs participating in PASS send for an application packet from PASS at the following address.
PASS
1625 Massachusetts Ave N.W.
Suite 600
Washington, D.C. 20036-2212
1-800-353-AADS (2237)
or
1-
WWW.ADEA.ORG*
(for program application requirements please use the ADEA PASS Program Search Engine at the www.ADEA.ORG site or follow this link https://programs.adea.org/PASS)
- Completed application to this program should be filed with PASS no later than September 1st.
- Interviews will be granted to selected applicants during November.
Additional application material to be mailed directly to the program includes-
- VA Form 10-2850D (Application for Residents)
- 2 x 2 passport photo
Please address your correspondence to:
Emily B. Revels, DMD
Director Advanced Education in General Dentistry
Dental Service (160)
PO BOX 5005
Bay Pines, FL 33744
All qualified candidates will receive equal consideration without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, sex, politics, marital status, non-disqualifying or mental handicaps, age or membership or non-membership in a labor organization.
Salary and benefits
Residents' salaries are established annually. The approximate salary for first year Residents (PGY-1) is $60,241. Dental jackets, scrubs and laundry services are furnished by the medical center. Residents are eligible to enroll in the medical and life insurance programs of the medical center. They are allowed 10 days of annual leave and 7 days of sick leave per year. In addition, a total of 5 days of official leave may be approved to attend professional meetings and continuing education courses and to take State Board Examinations. Any tuition or travel costs will be the responsibility of the resident. Annual and official leave is granted at the discretion of the Chief, Dental Service, contingent upon patient care needs. Leave must be requested at least 45 days in advance except in cases of emergency.
- Each Resident has an assigned operatory daily.
- Each Resident has a Dental Assistant assigned daily.
- Each Resident has dedicated separate office workspace outside of the operatory.
Program objectives and goal
The overall goal of the Bay Pines VA Health Care System Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) Residency Program is to provide the resident with experiences in general dentistry beyond the scope of the undergraduate dental school curriculum and to provide that dental care in a hospital setting.
The primary objectives of the residency include:
- Resident to serve as primary dental care provider for patients, providing multidisciplinary comprehensive oral health care, emergency treatment, and maintenance therapy. In doing so the resident will diagnose and treatment plan patients in a competent and compassionate manner without compromise to ethics or morals or eligibility. Treatment modalities to be used will include most dental specialty disciplines and will encourage using advanced treatment modalities leading to improving the resident’s competency, proficiency, and confidence.
- Resident to use sound clinical judgment, plan and provide multidisciplinary oral health care for a wide variety of patients including patients with special medical or physical needs.
- Resident to appreciate the relationship of oral disease to systemic medical health and disease. Manage the delivery of oral health care by applying concepts of patient and practice management and quality improvement that are responsive to a dynamic health care environment. Apply scientific principles to learning and oral health care. This includes using critical thinking, evidence or outcomes-based clinical decision-making, and technology-based information retrieval systems.
- Resident to appreciate the oral health needs of communities including the homeless veteran and to engage in community service such as Homeless Stand Downs.
- Resident to develop competency in the interaction with other health care providers, to include physicians, nurses, pharmacist, and others and to further develop competency in providing consultative information to those practitioners.
- Utilize the values of professional ethics, lifelong learning, patient centered care, adaptability, and acceptance of cultural diversity in professional practice.
Contact us
Should you have any additional questions concerning this program or the application process, please call the AEGD Program Director, Dr. Emily B. Revels at
Emily B. Revels, DMD
Director Advanced Education in General Dentistry
Dental Service (160)
PO BOX 5005
Bay Pines, FL 33744
Audiology and Speech Pathology Training Program
The Bay Pines Audiology and Speech Pathology Service is committed to providing an excellent educational opportunity for doctoral students in Audiology and masters students in Speech Pathology. The program undergoes continuous review to benchmark and improve effectiveness in education and patient care services. This includes following the Clinical Education Guideline for Audiology Externships as directed by the Office of Academic Affiliations Central Office.
About VA Bay Pines Audiology and Speech Pathology service
The Audiology and Speech Pathology Service at Bay Pines is one of the largest ASP Services in the VA system and supports the largest traineeship program in the VA. We have over a 30-year history of training students from affiliated university programs with as many as 20 doctoral degree students rotating through our program for as brief as 3 months to as long as 3 years. Currently, we are funded to support three Au.D. 4th year externs; three Au.D. 3rd year trainee rotations, three Speech Pathology Master trainee rotations, one Speech Pathology clinical fellow, and three Audiology Pre-Doctoral Fellows. In addition, we provide clinical experience for Occupational Medicine Residents.
Our academic affiliations include agreements with University of South Florida, University of Florida, Nova Southeastern University, Vanderbilt, University of Texas at Dallas, Florida State University, University of Georgia, Salus University, and Valdosta State University.
The Audiology and Speech Pathology Section Chiefs are responsible for the supervision and maintenance of their respective academic programs and represent the service for education concerns, affiliations, traineeship applications, office of education, and recruitment of trainees. Staff preceptors either have a doctorate degree or masters degree (Speech Pathology only), current state license, certificates of clinical competence and/or board certification. Speech Pathology Section trainee applications should be directed to the Lead Speech Pathologist.
Program objectives
- Understand and implement the VA mission to honor veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well being
- To enhance the core values of each trainee: trust, respect, excellence, compassion, and commitment
- To enhance competency, confidence, judgment, understanding of hospital setting, and team effort
- To enhance ability to evaluate and integrate scientific research into clinical practice
- Nurture research and continuing education
- Encourage VA career and leadership development
Training experience
The 4th year Audiology clinical experience focuses on progressive clinical independence through participation in patient care supported by direct supervision with increasing ownership of clinical decisions and outcomes. The research fellow experience is directed toward progressive research independence supported by direct supervision for accurate documentation in participation and care of research participants, education and career development, collegiality, ethics, resource utilization, safety, environment, and information management. This includes management of complex cases for medically compromised patients or difficult-to-treat personality, competence in coding, documentation, and applying outcome measures. The trainee or fellow experience includes participation in staff meetings, grand rounds, journal club, continuing education courses, research projects, data collection, and patient group education programs and rotations. Interdisciplinary programs include rotations with but not limited to Ear, Nose & Throat, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Visual Impairment Service Team, and Social Work services.
Audiology section
The Audiology Section has nine clinic schedules available for patient care on a daily basis at the main campus as well as two additional schedules at the Sarasota Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). A trainee receives experience in procedures for hearing evaluations, hearing instrument assessment, instrument selection and fitting, instrument orientation, group hearing loss education, tinnitus evaluation, assistive listening devices, OAEs, ECogs, ABR, VNG, VEMPS, rotary chair, posturography and cerumen management. The research fellow experience includes writing research proposals, participant recruitment, data collection and analysis, and accurate documentation for 12 ongoing projects.
Speech pathology section
The Speech Pathology Section performs numerous instrumental evaluations in addition to more traditional administration of measuring instruments (tests). Vocal tract visualization (laryngeal imaging) using rigid or flexible endoscopy with or without stroboscopy and fiberoptic endoscopic evaluation of swallowing are routinely conducted in the Speech Pathology Lab. Instrumentation for acoustical or aeromechanical measurements are also available. Videofluoroscopic evaluations of swallowing are regularly conducted in our Radiology department. The Speech Pathology Section offers office, treatment, and lab space to engage in the clinical and educational processes. The Section receives in excess of 80 new consultation requests per month. Veteran patients present with a wide-range of communication or swallowing disorders including aphasia, apraxia of speech, dysarthria, dysphagia, sequealae of non-dominant hemisphere CVA or traumatic brain injury, dementia, and dysphonia.
Processes
Selection Process 4th year externship
The Director of Academic Affairs and Lead Speech Pathologist will contact the affiliated universities to solicit qualified applicants. Bay Pines VA Audiology & Speech Pathology Service also participates in the American Academy of Audiology Registry of Clinical Audiology Externship Sites. Interested students should submit a resume or CV, letter of interest, unofficial transcripts, and three letters of recommendation. Following review of that information, personal or telephone performance based interviews may be scheduled. Selection is made in cooperation with the clinic supervisor from the affiliated university following a staff review of the applicants. All 4th year externs will be housed at the main campus, Bay Pines VAHCS, for the duration of rotation.
Selection Process for 3rd year externship (350 hours)
Applications from interested parties should be submitted to: Director of Academic Affairs, Bay Pines VAHCS, P.O. Box 5005, Bay Pines, FL 33744 and should include a letter of interest, copy of unofficial transcripts, and a resume/CV. Selected applicants will be contacted via phone or email to determine semester selected for completion of the rotation. Students will be housed at the Sarasota VA Community Clinic for the duration of rotation.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact:
J. Nicole Wiley, Au.D.
Audiologist/Academic Director - ASPS
Julie.wiley@va.gov
Orientation Process
The orientation process includes employee orientation, service orientation, assignment of computer access codes, equipment orientation, work station assignment, identification of trainee responsibilities, review of the Academic Student handbook, a contract describing mutually agreed upon specific goals for the training experience through the High Performance Development Model, and a competency form which categorizes the trainee’s self-assessed level of skills and knowledge for the assigned responsibilities.
Evaluation Process
Each trainee and fellow will be evaluated according to accrediting and certifying body requirements on the basis of clinical judgment, knowledge, technical skills, humanistic qualities, professional attitudes, behavior, and overall ability to manage the care of a patient. The factors used to complete an evaluation include those listed on the mutual expectations contract, competency advancement, adherence to policies and procedures described in student handbook, attitude, and work ethic. Evaluations are completed at the end of each semester and discussed with each trainee or fellow. Each trainee evaluates the program at a personal exit interview through completion of a service level satisfaction survey and by participating in the National Learners' Perception Survey.
Integrated Clinical Practice Chiropractic Residency Program
The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) Integrated Clinical Practice Chiropractic Residency Program offers advanced clinical training for Doctors of Chiropractic within an interprofessional, hospital-based environment. The program emphasizes patient-centered care, interdisciplinary collaboration, and scholarly engagement, preparing residents for clinical, academic, research, and leadership roles within the Veterans Health Administration and beyond. Residents provide evidence-based chiropractic care to Veterans as part of an integrated health care team while completing structured rotations with collaborating medical and associated health services. The program emphasizes clinical excellence, interprofessional collaboration, hospital systems knowledge, and scholarly engagement.
About Chiropractic Residency Program
The Bay Pines VAHCS Chiropractic Integrated Clinical Practice Residency is a one-year, full-time program designed to advance the resident’s proficiency in the diagnosis, management, and interprofessional integration of chiropractic care for Veterans with complex neuromusculoskeletal conditions. The program aligns with the VA’s mission to provide high-quality, Veteran-centered care and with the Council on Chiropractic Education (CCE) Residency Accreditation Standards.
Scope & Purpose
The program provides a structured balance of clinical care, interprofessional rotations, didactic learning, research engagement, and professional development. Its purpose is to prepare residents for advanced clinical roles within the VA or similar integrated healthcare systems, emphasizing evidence-informed care, collaboration, and continuous quality improvement.
Planned Clinical Experiences (approximately 70% of program time)
- Outpatient Chiropractic Care – Primary experience in the Bay Pines VAHCS chiropractic clinic, progressively advancing from supervised to independent management of Veterans. Includes evaluation, diagnosis, spinal and extremity manipulation, soft tissue therapies, rehabilitative exercise prescription, and patient education.
- Telehealth / VA Video Connect (VVC) – Approximately five–10% of new patient visits conducted virtually to enhance access for rural Veterans and build resident competency in remote care delivery.
- Specialty Interprofessional Rotations –Each rotation emphasizes understanding the scope, referral pathways, and collaborative management strategies.
Didactic & Scholarly Activities (approximately 10–15% of program time)
- Journal Clubs – Participation in Journal Clubs, HSA 2.3 Chiropractic Journal Club, and National VA Chiropractic Journal Club, fostering literature appraisal and evidence integration.
- Grand Rounds & Interprofessional Education
- Case Conferences & Teaching – Regular case presentations, interdisciplinary discussions, and mentorship of chiropractic student clerks.
- Research Mentorship
Learning Outcomes
Graduates of the Bay Pines VAHCS Chiropractic Integrated Clinical Practice Residency will:
- Demonstrate advanced competency in evidence-informed chiropractic care for complex neuromusculoskeletal cases.
- Collaborate effectively with interprofessional teams across the VA health care continuum.
- Deliver proficient telehealth and in-person patient management.
- Apply research and quality improvement methods to enhance clinical practice.
- Exemplify professionalism, ethical practice, and culturally competent Veteran-centered care.
Through this integrated structure, the Bay Pines VAHCS Chiropractic Residency ensures that residents gain the knowledge, skills, and professional attributes necessary to excel in advanced clinical practice and contribute to the VA’s mission of excellence in Veteran health care.
Mission and Goals
The Bay Pines VAHCS Chiropractic Integrated Clinical Practice Residency Program is designed to develop highly skilled, evidence-informed chiropractic physicians who can thrive in hospital-based, interprofessional health care environments. The following goals and objectives outline the competencies residents will achieve during the program:
Advanced Postgraduate Clinical Experience in Hospital-Based Chiropractic Care
Provide supervised patient care at satisfactory levels of competence to a broad population of musculoskeletal cases, most commonly spinal, within the context of collaborative, team-based care. The resident will gain experience managing complex and multimorbidity cases, developing treatment plans tailored to the unique needs of Veterans.
Interprofessional Educational Engagement
Complete structured clinical rotations in primary care, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and other relevant medical or surgical specialties, behavioral medicine, and associated health disciplines. The resident will develop strong collaborative skills by working closely with physicians, surgeons, therapists, and other allied health providers to deliver coordinated, patient-centered care.
Scholarly Activity and Professional Development
Engage in scholarly assignments, participate in online didactic coursework, and collaborate with other chiropractic residents on group learning activities. The resident will attend scholarly presentations offered through the VA and affiliated academic institutions, broaden exposure to current research and best practices, and present scholarly material or conduct workshops for VA staff, trainees, and/or academic affiliates.
These objectives ensure that residents graduate with the clinical expertise, collaborative competencies, and scholarly foundation necessary to excel in integrated healthcare systems and contribute meaningfully to Veteran care and the chiropractic profession.
Program Overview
Planned Clinical and Patient-Supporting Time
- The Bay Pines VAHCS Chiropractic Residency devotes a minimum of 70% of the resident’s time to supervised, direct patient care. This clinical immersion occurs primarily in the outpatient chiropractic clinic, where the resident evaluates, treats, and manages Veterans presenting with a wide range of spine-related, extremity, and complex multimorbidity musculoskeletal conditions.
Clinical Time (70%)
Under direct supervision, the resident will conduct new patient evaluations, progress examinations, and follow-up visits, with responsibilities including:
• Comprehensive history taking, differential diagnosis, and red-flag screening
• Development of evidence-informed, individualized care plans
• Performance of spinal manipulation, soft tissue therapy, and rehabilitative exercise prescription
• Thorough documentation in the VA EHR and timely communication with referring providers
• Coordination of care within interdisciplinary teams to ensure whole-person, Veteran-centered management
This sustained patient-facing role builds advanced clinical reasoning, technical proficiency, communication, and case management skills within a hospital-based, team-oriented environment.
Patient-Supporting Time (30%)
The remaining time is allocated to structured educational and collaborative experiences, including:
• Interdisciplinary clinical rotations (e.g., Pain Medicine, Physical Therapy, Whole Health, Orthopedic Surgery, Primary Care)
• Didactic learning, case-based discussions, and journal clubs (PM&RS, HSA 2.3, and national VA)
• Faculty mentorship and scholarly work, including research participation and completion of a capstone project
• Active involvement in systems-based practice education, quality improvement projects, and teaching chiropractic student clerks
This balanced structure ensures the resident develops the full scope of competencies—clinical, scholarly, and collaborative—required for advanced practice in the VA system while maintaining a strong patient care focus.
Program Duration and Structure
This is a full-time, 12-month residency from July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2027. The program includes direct patient care, interdisciplinary rotations, didactic training, and scholarly activity. Residents receive progressive clinical responsibility under the supervision of experienced VA chiropractors.
Number of Positions
One position is available annually, contingent upon funding from the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA).
Curriculum Overview
Program design & scope
Residents spend approximately 70% of time in direct outpatient clinical care with progressively increasing responsibility; remaining time is devoted to interprofessional rotations, didactics, and scholarly activity. Learning experiences are mission-congruent and prepare residents to meet Council on Chiropractic Education (CCE) core competencies at an advanced level.
- Chiropractic Clinic: Residents provide comprehensive diagnostic and management services for musculoskeletal and neuromuscular conditions under the mentorship of senior VA Doctors of Chiropractic (DC). This includes team-based management of complex cases in collaboration with other medical specialists and health care providers, ensuring a holistic approach to patient care.
- Interdisciplinary Rotations: Structured rotations through core and specialized medical areas such as primary care, medical or surgical specialties, mental health, and rehabilitation disciplines. These rotations offer residents invaluable exposure to a wide array of medical practices and specialties, fostering a well-rounded clinical experience.
- Didactic and Scholarly Activities: Engagement in a variety of academic and scholarly pursuits. This includes participation in journal clubs, grand rounds, and taking on research or quality improvement projects. Residents also have the opportunity to attend and present at multiple academic and research venues within the VA facility and its affiliates, promoting continuous professional development.
- Teaching Opportunities: Active involvement in teaching chiropractic students and clinical staff, providing residents with the chance to enhance their own knowledge and skills while contributing to the education of future practitioners.
Eligibility Requirements
- Applicants must hold or be scheduled to receive a DC degree from a CCE-accredited school prior to the start of the residency program, with a minimum GPA of 3.0/4.00.
- Applicants must be eligible for or hold a current, full, active, and unrestricted chiropractic license in a state, territory, or Commonwealth of the U.S., or in the District of Columbia.
- Applicants must have documentation of at least three months of direct patient care activity within the last year. Clinical rotations during chiropractic school will suffice for recent graduates. Observer experiences and non-clinical graduate work do not meet this requirement.
- Applicants must submit the names and email addresses of three references. These individuals will receive an email asking them to complete a reference form for the applicant.
- Applicants must meet all VA employment requirements, including U.S. citizenship and Selective Service registration when applicable.
- Applicants must have sufficient written and spoken English language skills as to make patient care safe and effective.
Compensation and Benefits
The resident stipend is set annually, based on geographic location, by VA Office of Academic Affiliations. For the Academic Year 2026-27, the stipend for the Bay Pines VAHCS chiropractic resident is $47,702. The resident receives paid federal holidays and accrues 13 days of vacation and 13 days of sick leave. The resident is also eligible for life and health insurance. The resident is protected from personal liability while providing professional services at a VA health care facility under the Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort Compensation Act, 28 U.S.C. 2679 (b)-(d).
Certificate of Completion
Upon successful completion, residents receive an official VA certificate recognizing completion of the Integrated Clinical Practice Chiropractic Residency Program.
Application Process
Applications are accepted through the National Matching Services (NMS) chiropractic residency match. Calls for applications typically open in December for the following academic year. Applicants should visit:
Chiropractic Residency Programs
https://www.rehab.va.gov/chiro/Residency_Programs.asp
Chiropractic Residency Match (NMS)
https://natmatch.com/chiro-landing.html
Accreditation
The Bay Pines VAHCS Chiropractic Residency participates in the VA system’s Council on Chiropractic Education (CCE) accreditation process. Accreditation status updates will be posted when available.
Leadership and Faculty
Ryan M. Diana, DC
Residency Program Director
C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center
Gregory Reed, DC
Staff Chiropractor
C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center
Rebekah Wilks, DC
Staff Chiropractor
C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center
Kathryn Kavanagh, DC, DIANM
Staff Chiropractor
Lee County VA Healthcare Center
Nathan Schilaty, DC, PhD
Associate Professor, Department of Neurosurgery, Brain and Spine
University of South Florida
Contact Information
Program Inquiries: ryan.diana@va.gov
Facility Address:
C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center
10000 Bay Pines Blvd.
Bay Pines, FL. 33744
Frequently Asked Questions
Below are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about the Bay Pines VAHCS Integrated Clinical Practice Chiropractic Residency Program. These FAQs are intended to help prospective applicants understand program expectations, structure, and opportunities available to residents.
How long is the residency program?
The Bay Pines VAHCS Integrated Clinical Practice Chiropractic Residency is a full-time, 12-month program that runs from July 1 through June 30 each academic year.
How many residents are selected each year?
The number of available positions is determined annually by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). One funded position is offered per year at Bay Pines VAHCS.
What are the main goals of the residency?
The program is designed to advance clinical, academic, and interprofessional competencies. Residents develop expertise in evidence-based chiropractic care, interdisciplinary teamwork, hospital systems, scholarly work, and professional communication.
Are there opportunities for teaching and research?
Yes. Residents actively participate in journal clubs, case presentations, quality improvement and research projects. The resident will be mentored by resident faculty and a researcher from University of South Florida (USF). There are also opportunities to mentor chiropractic students during their clinical clerkships.
How do I apply?
Applications are submitted through the National Matching Services (NMS) chiropractic residency match process. Calls for applications typically open in December for the following academic year. Applicants should visit the VA Chiropractic Education & Training and NMS Chiropractic Residency Match websites for details.
Who should I contact for more information?
For questions about the program, application process, or rotations, please contact:
Email: ryan.diana@va.gov
Occupational Therapy Lymphedema Fellowship Program
The Occupational Therapy Department at the Bay Pines Veteran Affairs Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) has developed a Fellowship Program to advance the knowledge and skills of Occupational Therapists interested in pursuing the specialization of a Lymphedema Therapist.
Higher level critical thinking skills will be fostered throughout the program with mentorship provided by Occupational Therapists who have a variety of specialties in settings related to Lymphedema Management. Curriculum modules will allow the Fellow to evaluate and provide treatment across different Occupational Therapy settings throughout the continuum of care with a diverse client population. There will be opportunities for a variety of clinical experiences including, but not limited to, acute and inpatient rehabilitation, orthopedics, wound care, oncology, and seating and mobility.
** This program has received conditional accreditation status from the American Occupational Therapy Association. Please submit your application no later than May 31, 2026.
** Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) are appointed as temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, HPTs are subject to laws, policies, and guidelines posted for VA staff members. There are infrequent times in which this guidance can change during a training year which may create new requirements or responsibilities for HPTs. If employment requirements change during the course of a training year, HPTs will be notified of the change and impact as soon as possible and options provided. The VA Training Director for your profession will provide you with the information you need to understand the requirement and reasons for the requirement in a timely manner.
About the OT Lymphedema Fellowship Program
Mission
To provide highly developed education and training opportunities to OT clinicians for the expansion of knowledge and expertise in the field of lymphedema, while advancing OT practice and education, engaging the fellow in the VA mission and ICARE values, to ensure quality, evidenced-based services now and in the future.
Vision
To provide exemplary fellowship experiences that are both client-centered and evidence-based. These experiences will be delivered in an integrated environment involving collaborations between other specialty areas, both internal and external to the occupational therapy profession. The fellowship program is committed to the AOTA’s 2025 Vision to maximize “health, well-being, and quality of life” and will promote development of expertise, knowledge, and skills that address clients’ engagement in purposeful activities that enable participation in meaningful occupations.
Clinical Training
Clinical training consists of managing a diverse caseload of patients with lymphedema across various OT settings. One-on-on mentoring sessions will be provided with specialized therapists in each setting, as well as didactic curriculum to improve clinical practice skills and promote advanced knowledge. Fellows will have the opportunity to participate in department-wide journal clubs, staff/student in-services and online CEUs.
Curriculum
The BPVAHCS Lymphedema OT Fellowship Program will focus on the Fellow’s development of knowledge, competency, and advanced practice skills in the following core areas:
- Advanced Knowledge
- Reasoning and Performance Skill
- Ethical Practice
- Interpersonal Skills
- Scholarly and/or Professional Activities
Program Goals and Objectives
- To provide education and training opportunities to occupational therapy clinicians/fellows in acquiring advanced knowledge and clinical skills in occupation-based evaluations and interventions in the specialty practice of lymphedema.
- To contribute to quality improvement and/or research in the field of lymphedema through the design, implementation, and dissemination of a scholarly activity (e.g., case study development, program development, etc.) to promote the health and well-being of Veterans.
- To exhibit understanding, implementation of reasoning and professional behaviors pertaining to client centered services, fiscal/regulatory factors, and scope of practice that are consistent with AOTA ethical standards.
- To select, plan, modify, and synthesize evidenced based, holistic, culturally relevant evaluations and interventions recognizing the physical, cognitive, psychosocial and environmental settings to optimize client outcomes for Veterans with lymphedema.
- To engage in inter-professional collaboration with internal and external stakeholders to influence services for clients and support optimal lymphedema practice and management throughout the continuum of care.
How to Apply
To apply please email Jaquita.Jones@va.gov the following documents by May 31, 2026.
- Completed Fellowship Program Application (see link below)
- Resume/CV
- One letter of professional reference
Copy of Valid OT license and NBCOT certificate OR proof of expected graduation date prior to the start of the fellowship and your scheduled NBCOT test date. (See FAQ’s if you have questions about your graduation date)
Optional: One-page essay explaining why a fellowship is important to you and why you have chosen the VA as a fellowship site
Fellows are employed full-time by the BPVAHCS for the year-long program. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen that are a graduate of an ACOTE accredited occupational therapy (OT) program and possess a current OT license (from any state) prior to the program start date.
Applicants should be AOTA members and be committed to pursuing Board or Specialty Certification in the specialized area of practice.
The fellowship will be a paid position and the fellow will be eligible for health benefits, earn annual leave and sick leave, and have paid federal holidays. There are no tuition or fees associated with this fellowship.
Salary: $48,846 *Salary may change to reflect any COLA adjustments as determined by OAA.
Interviews are typically conducted during the month of June.
The Fellowship Program is scheduled to start in August/September and last for one calendar year.
Program Coordinators
Primary Fellowship Coordinator and Primary Mentor: Jaquita Jones, OTR/L, CLT-ALM
Phone:
Frequently Asked Questions
- Why should I do a fellowship rather than just find a job I’m interested in?
A fellowship will provide post-professional training in a specialized area of practice. Participation in a fellowship will give the fellow specific experience and allow him/her to gain confidence delivering specialized OT services. It will combine didactic curriculum, mentorship, and clinical practice in the specialty area in order to progress the fellow towards becoming an advanced-level clinician. This can increase professional marketability in the future.
- What experience is needed to apply for a fellowship?
No experience is needed. Experience will be gained through participation in the fellowship program. Applicants should have strong interest in the program’s specialty area and plan on applying for board or specialty certification after completion of the program.
- Do I have to be a new grad to apply for a fellowship?
No. Any licensed occupational therapist can apply for a fellowship experience. While some applicants are newly licensed OTs, others have some basic experience, or are wanting to change practice areas. Most fellows typically have 0-5 years of experience.
- What if my license is in another state?
The specific state you are licensed in does not matter as long as you meet criteria to apply.
- What happens after the year-long fellowship?
The fellow will be considered an experienced clinician in that specialty practice area. This will help when applying for jobs in a specialized practice area that requires experience.
- Can I apply if I am not yet licensed or have not graduated OT school?
If you are not already licensed, you will need to have a license before you are able to begin the fellowship experience. You do not need to have a license to apply for the fellowship experience, however, you must have proof of confirmed/scheduled NBCOT testing date that will allow for the test results to be received prior to June 30. If selected, acceptance will be contingent upon obtaining a license (temporary license not accepted).
- Will the fellow get a salary/benefits during the fellowship experience?
Yes, the fellow will receive a stipend and health benefits, as well as accrue paid time off and have paid federal holidays. The fellow’s salary will be $48,846 for 2026-2027 and includes a base pay plus locality for the geographical area. The fellow’s pay is not negotiable.
- Will the didactic work required for the fellowship be completed while at work or in the evenings/weekends after the workday?
There is time built into the fellow’s weekly schedule to complete didactic work. However, there may be work that must be completed outside of regular working hours.
- Is housing provided?
No, housing is not provided. We will gladly provide information about the surrounding areas if requested, however, fellows are responsible for finding their own housing.
- What population will the fellow be working with?
The fellow will be working with a mix of active-duty service members and Veterans. Ages of the population generally range from 18 - 90. Lymphedema referrals will typically include clients coming from settings such as inpatient (acute or rehabilitation), outpatient, oncology, and vascular.
Orthopedic Physical Therapy Residency
ABPTRFE has granted Bay Pines VA Healthcare System Orthopaedic Physical Therapy Residency Program candidacy status. Candidacy status signifies satisfactory progress toward accreditation. Achieving candidacy status is not an indication that ABPTRFE will grant initial accreditation. Participants who graduate from a program in candidacy status are not deemed to have completed an accredited program.
The mission of this program is to provide evidence-based education, advanced training, and high-quality mentorship which will prepare qualified physical therapists for orthopedic specialty practice; enhance the quality of orthopedic rehabilitative care they provide to the Veterans they serve; and prepare graduates to contribute to the profession of physical therapy. The program participates in continuous process improvement and actively addresses strategic initiatives to sustain and maintain the program all while supporting the VA’s mission.
For a comprehensive overview of the program's mission, goals, and outcomes, please view the Resident Handbook.
Program Curriculum: As a new program, BPVAHS Orthopedic Residency has:
Graduation/Completion Rate: n/a
OCS Pass Rate: n/a
Program Curriculum
This is a developing residency program that is in the process of obtaining accreditation through the ABPTRFE.
- Didactic curriculum
- Clinical experiences
- Individual clinical mentoring
- Scholarly work
For a comprehensive overview of the curriculum, please view the Resident Handbook. This candidate program currently has no graduates.
How to Apply
To apply for this program, applicants must
- Be a U.S. citizen
- Have a degree from a CAPTE accredited program or be on track to graduate from one prior to the start of the residency
- Obtain a physical therapy license (may be obtained from any state) prior to starting the program. A temporary license is sufficient to begin the program, but the applicant must obtain their permanent license while in the program.
The application deadline is June 20, 2026. A comprehensive description of the application process can be found in the Resident Handbook. Please refer to this resource for additional information.
Individuals interested in applying to the program should contact either the Residency Director, or the Residency Coordinator: Wade Burd, PT, MPT at Wade.Burd@va.go, or Jacob Irwin, PT, DPT, OCS at Jacob.Irwin@va.gov.
Faculty
Program Director: Wade Burd, PT, MPT
Program Coordinator: Jacob Irwin, PT, DPT, OSC
Core Faculty/Mentor: Nick Drizd, PT, DPT, OSC, COMT
Core Faculty/Mentor: Jennifer Nelson, PT, DPT, OSC
Core Faculty/Mentor: Adam Kendra, PT, DPT
PT Section Chief: Brian Rennie, PT, TBI-PT, ADPAC
Pharmacy Residency Program
PGY1 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training.
Upon completion of this residency, a resident will achieve all of the required educational competency areas, goals, and objectives of a PGY1 residency and will be able to function in the role of clinical pharmacist responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions.
Requirements for completion of residency
- Satisfactory completion of at least 80% of the objectives in “achieved” status with no goals and objectives listed as “needs improvement” at the end of the year
- Satisfactory completion of all rotations
- Completion of formal presentations
- Completion of the following projects: Medication Use Evaluation (MUE), Major Project
- Completion of the following PBM and Patient Safety responsibilities: Cost Avoidance Initiative, Drug Monograph (or Drug Class Review/Criteria for Use), P&T Newsletter, Adverse Drug Reaction Reporting
- Pharmacy Staffing (Weekend and Evening Hours)
- BLS Certification
Types of programs
We offer the following programs:
- PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency at Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
- PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency at Lee County Healthcare Center
- PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency at Community-based Outpatient Clinic Sarasota
- PGY-2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration Residency at Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program (PBRNR)
The VA OAA PBRNR is a cohort-based, 12 month training program, during which the trainees have 100% protected time to master the complexities of caring for Veterans. The PBRNR offers new nurses the opportunity to gain the confidence and competence necessary to care for our Nation’s Veterans. This program is for BSN or Master of Science for Entry to the Profession of Nursing (MEPN)–prepared graduates in their first year after graduation without paid experience working as an RN.
To learn about our healthcare system, visit https://www.va.gov/bay-pines-health-care/about-us/.
About VA OAA PBRNR
During the one-year PBRNR program, the nurse resident is supported with 100% protected learning time to master the complexities of providing nursing care as an advanced beginner to a competent care provider. The robust Veteran-centered curriculum is designed using the 2021 CCNE Standards for Accreditation of Entry-to-Practice Nurse Residency Programs and consists of a comprehensive four-part clinical rotation and didactic training program. Residents participate in precepted clinical rotations in ambulatory, acute, and specialty care areas and conclude the program with leadership development training. Nurse residents will engage in interactive didactic learning experiences, specialized training opportunities, inter-professional collaboration, and professional role socialization in areas like evidence-based practice, quality improvement, and early career development. Successful completion of the PBRNR program could lead to a full-time position at BPVAHCS.
Application Requirements
- Residents must be a recent graduate (within the last 12 months) of a baccalaureate or master's level entry to practice program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN)
- Must possess a current, full, active, and unrestricted license as a graduate professional nurse in a state, commonwealth, or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior to the start of the PBRNR program.
- Must be a citizen of the United States
- Must not have served in a Registered Nurse role
Upon Selection to the PBNR, the resident will receive:
- 12-month paid residency
- Health insurance
- Accrued annual and sick paid leave
- Paid Federal Holidays off
For more information about PBRNR, please contact Dr. Cindy Bratcher, DNP, MSN-Ed, RN, AMB-BC, VHA-CM Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program Director (PB-RNR) Nursing Education and Research Bay Pines VA Healthcare System at cindy.bratcher@va.gov.
Psychology Careers
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System offers both pre- and post-doctoral psychology internships.
Health Service Psychology Internship Training Program
The Health Service Psychology Internship Training Program at Bay Pines VA Healthcare System is accredited by the American Psychological Association. Bay Pines VA has trained health service psychology interns since 1971 and has been accredited as an Internship in Professional Psychology by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association since 1981. The internship program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). The internship program adheres to APPIC guidelines regarding intern recruitment, selection, and the APPIC match policies. A copy of the APPIC match policies is posted on the APPIC web page, along with a link to the online internship application. We offer two training tracks: General track (5 interns); neuropsychology track (2 interns).
Questions related to the program's accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation American Psychological Association 750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002 Phone:
Postdoctoral Psychology Fellowship Training Program
The Postdoctoral Psychology Fellowship Training Program at the Bay Pines VA Health Care System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the year 2033. We accept four fellows into the program every year; two in our Substance Abuse Treatment Program (SATP) and Mental Health Clinic (MHC) track, and two in our Posttraumatic Stress Disorder clinic (PTSD) and Women’s Clinic/Primary Care Mental Health Integration (WC/PCMHI) track. The fellowship program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). The fellowship program adheres to APPIC guidelines regarding resident recruitment, selection, and the Uniform Notification Date Policies.
Questions related to the program's accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation American Psychological Association 750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002 Phone:
Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency Training Program
The two-year Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency at the Bay Pines VA Health Care System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the year 2029. We accept two residents into the program every other year. The residency program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) and the Association of Postdoctoral Programs in Clinical Neuropsychology (APPCN). The specialty training program is designed to promote clinical specialization in the field of Neuropsychology through advanced training that is consistent with the American Psychological Association, Minnesota Conference Guidelines and the American Board of Professional Psychology (ABPP). We adhere to the APPCN guidelines regarding recruitment, selection and the APPCN Match Policies.
Questions related to the program's accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation American Psychological Association 750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002 Phone:
VA Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP)
Formerly known as VA Learning Opportunities Residency (VALOR)
The VA Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP) provides an opportunity for outstanding college of nursing students to develop clinical competencies at an approved VA medical center. VA-STEP is designed to increase participants’ clinical skills, clinical judgement and critical thinking, all while caring for our Nation’s Veterans. This program provides opportunities for learning with a qualified RN preceptor. Recruited students must have completed their junior year in an accredited baccalaureate nursing program.
The VA STEP program begins with ten weeks of paid, full-time work during the summer months (June - August). Applicants should be available to work 40 hours per week during this time. This summer program includes orientation, clinical practice with a preceptor, various patient experiences as well as other planned educational experiences.
VA-STEP Program Goals
Participants will learn the role of the professional nurse within the VA healthcare system using evidence-based practice for best patient outcomes. They will understand the culture and special needs of the Veteran population. The goal is for the participant to develop confidence, critical thinking, and proficiency of nursing skills.
Benefits
VA-STEP students are paid as hourly, intermittent employees. They are not eligible for overtime pay, holiday pay or shift differentials. The rate of pay changes each year.
Application Requirements
- U.S. citizen by birth or naturalization (U.S. Veterans are considered first among all equally qualified candidates)
- Current nursing students who have completed or are within one semester of completing the junior year of their bachelor's degree program from a nationally accredited school for Nursing Sciences with a CCNE or ACEN Accreditation
- Must be willing to undergo a background/suitability investigation
- Must be willing to work for the VA after graduation
- Students will need to be available to work 400 hours prior to graduation from their education program
- Minimum Cumulative GPA of 3.50 on 4.00 scale
- Not obligated to work somewhere outside the VA after graduation.
- Currently in Good Academic Standing (as defined by the school the student is attending) leading to graduation and NCLEX certification
How to apply
Apply to Bay Pines VA's VA-STEP by visiting https://va-ams.intelliworxit.com/webapp/register/va-step/facility-applicant
Applications must be submitted by March 15, 2023 at 5 p.m. (ET)
Contact Us
For more information about VA-STEP, please contact:
Valerie L. Keenan MSN RN CAPA CNE
Bay Pines VA Health Care System
Clinical Nurse Educator CLC/Hospice
VALOR Program Coordinator
Valerie.keenan@va.gov