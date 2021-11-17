Internships and fellowships

Selection Process 4th year externship

The Director of Academic Affairs and Lead Speech Pathologist will contact the affiliated universities to solicit qualified applicants. Bay Pines VA Audiology & Speech Pathology Service also participates in the American Academy of Audiology Registry of Clinical Audiology Externship Sites. Interested students should submit a resume or CV, letter of interest, unofficial transcripts, and three letters of recommendation. Following review of that information, personal or telephone performance based interviews may be scheduled. Selection is made in cooperation with the clinic supervisor from the affiliated university following a staff review of the applicants. All 4th year externs will be housed at the main campus, Bay Pines VAHCS, for the duration of rotation.

Selection Process for 3rd year externship (350 hours)

Applications from interested parties should be submitted to: Director of Academic Affairs, Bay Pines VAHCS, P.O. Box 5005, Bay Pines, FL 33744 and should include a letter of interest, copy of unofficial transcripts, and a resume/CV. Selected applicants will be contacted via phone or email to determine semester selected for completion of the rotation. Students will be housed at the Sarasota VA Community Clinic for the duration of rotation.

Orientation Process

The orientation process includes employee orientation, service orientation, assignment of computer access codes, equipment orientation, work station assignment, identification of trainee responsibilities, review of the Academic Student handbook, a contract describing mutually agreed upon specific goals for the training experience through the High Performance Development Model, and a competency form which categorizes the trainee’s self-assessed level of skills and knowledge for the assigned responsibilities.

Evaluation Process

Each trainee and fellow will be evaluated according to accrediting and certifying body requirements on the basis of clinical judgment, knowledge, technical skills, humanistic qualities, professional attitudes, behavior, and overall ability to manage the care of a patient. The factors used to complete an evaluation include those listed on the mutual expectations contract, competency advancement, adherence to policies and procedures described in student handbook, attitude, and work ethic. Evaluations are completed at the end of each semester and discussed with each trainee or fellow. Each trainee evaluates the program at a personal exit interview through completion of a service level satisfaction survey and by participating in the National Learners' Perception Survey.