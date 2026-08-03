Internships and fellowships

Why should I do a fellowship rather than just find a job I’m interested in?

A fellowship will provide post-professional training in a specialized area of practice. Participation in a fellowship will give the fellow specific experience and allow him/her to gain confidence delivering specialized OT services. It will combine didactic curriculum, mentorship, and clinical practice in the specialty area in order to progress the fellow towards becoming an advanced-level clinician. This can increase professional marketability in the future.



What experience is needed to apply for a fellowship?

No experience is needed. Experience will be gained through participation in the fellowship program. Applicants should have strong interest in the program’s specialty area and plan on applying for board or specialty certification after completion of the program.



Do I have to be a new grad to apply for a fellowship?

No. Any licensed occupational therapist can apply for a fellowship experience. While some applicants are newly licensed OTs, others have some basic experience, or are wanting to change practice areas. Most fellows typically have 0-5 years of experience.



What if my license is in another state?

The specific state you are licensed in does not matter as long as you meet criteria to apply.



What happens after the year-long fellowship?

The fellow will be considered an experienced clinician in that specialty practice area. This will help when applying for jobs in a specialized practice area that requires experience.



Can I apply if I am not yet licensed or have not graduated OT school?

If you are not already licensed, you will need to have a license before you are able to begin the fellowship experience. You do not need to have a license to apply for the fellowship experience, however, you must have proof of confirmed/scheduled NBCOT testing date that will allow for the test results to be received prior to June 30. If selected, acceptance will be contingent upon obtaining a license (temporary license not accepted).



Will the fellow get a salary/benefits during the fellowship experience?

Yes, the fellow will receive a stipend and health benefits, as well as accrue paid time off and have paid federal holidays. The fellow’s salary will be $48,846 for 2026-2027 and includes a base pay plus locality for the geographical area. The fellow’s pay is not negotiable.



Will the didactic work required for the fellowship be completed while at work or in the evenings/weekends after the workday?

There is time built into the fellow’s weekly schedule to complete didactic work. However, there may be work that must be completed outside of regular working hours.

Is housing provided?

No, housing is not provided. We will gladly provide information about the surrounding areas if requested, however, fellows are responsible for finding their own housing.



What population will the fellow be working with?

The fellow will be working with a mix of active-duty service members and Veterans. Ages of the population generally range from 18 - 90. Lymphedema referrals will typically include clients coming from settings such as inpatient (acute or rehabilitation), outpatient, oncology, and vascular.