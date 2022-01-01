Beaumont Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support with the VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Beaumont Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Parking for the Beaumont Vet Center is located in the back of the building, which can be accessed from 15th Street across from St. Elizabeth Health and Wellness Center.
The accessible access door is located in the front of the building across from Classic Acura dealership.
You do not need to be registered for care at the VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
The Beaumont Vet Center offers appointments in several forms. We can provide services in-person, over the phone, and virtually through the VA Video Connect application. Currently we are limiting in person services.
To make an appointment please call the Beaumont Vet Center at 409-347-0124 or walk in and ask to make an appointment.
Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.
Therapeutic groups
- Vietnam Veterans Groups
- Combat Veterans Support Groups
- In the Sand (Desert Storm/OEF/OIF/OND)Support Groups
- MST Support Group
Contact the Vet Center to learn more.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We are happy to meet together with you and your family members based upon needs.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer bereavement counseling to loved ones of active duty service members who have passed.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We also specialize in working with the unique needs of active duty service members, female Veterans, and Veterans from all eras.
We commonly address the following concerns:
- Anxiety and stress reactions
- Depression and lack of motivation
- Sleep difficulties
- Anger, aggressive behavior, and reckless behaviors
- Overuse of alcohol or drugs
- Difficulties adjusting to civilian life following a deployment or activation
Here are some of the evidence-based treatments we offer:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) for PTSD
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Person Centered Therapy (PCT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Like other types of trauma, MST can negatively affect a person’s mental and physical health, even many years later. We are here to support you in whatever way will help you best, our therapists are specifically trained and ready to help. Individual and group counseling is available in-person or virtually for your convenience.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you're feeling on edge and on guard, having trouble with sleep, motivation, or mood, or just feeling unlike yourself following a major event or critical incident, we can teach you tools to manage these problems and get back on track. Asking for help takes courage and we provide the private, comfortable setting with expert counselors to help you take that next step.
At the Beaumont Vet Center, our counselors are trained in helping Veterans and family members heal from trauma. Individual and group counseling is available in-person or virtually for your convenience.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We recognize that completing military service can come with a variety of new challenges. Navigating the VA system and other benefits alone can be overwhelming. We can provide assistance getting connected to the appropriate resources for:
- Enrollment in VA healthcare benefits
- Filing a military-related disability claim
- Connection to employment opportunities
- Using VA Education Benefits
- Using your VA Home Loan
- Connecting to state benefits and services
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Unhealthy substance use often goes hand in hand with PTSD, depression, or stress. We can help you understand how problematic drinking and drug use might be related to other stressors in your life. We can teach you how to take control over your substance use. Also, we can connect you to more intensive or comprehensive substance use treatment programs within VA or with an local community provider if needed.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our primary focus is your safety! If you feel hopeless, suicidal, or in need of crisis care, just let your counselor know so you can work together to help you feel safer and more optimistic about your future. Should you need the Veterans Crisis Line, in addition to calling them, you can also reach them via confidential chat at Veterans Crisis Line or text to 838255. Together we work to help you stay safe and improve your world.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that searching through the vast variety of Veteran resources can be challenging. Let the Beaumont Vet Center help you navigate these resources. We can refer, connect, and explain how to gather information on your VA benefits. To learn more about VA benefits and local Veteran agencies that can assist with VA benefits and Veteran programs, please click on the hyperlinks below.
- Access your VA medical benefits and enroll in VA Health care
- Learn more about your VA benefits
- Learn more about your local Department of Veterans Services
- Heroes in Transition
- Veterans Service Records
- Texas Veterans Portal
For assistance with: general VA benefits consultation, disability pension survivor/dependency indemnity claims (DIC), appeals, military service records requests, correction applications, discharge status upgrade, burial/funeral reimbursements, education, flag request, and referrals please contact your nearest Veterans Service Office (VSO).
- Veterans Services - Angelina County
- Chambers County, Texas
- Hardin County, Texas
- Welcome to the Jasper County, TX Homepage
- Jefferson County Veterans Service Office
- Liberty County, Texas
- Newton County, Texas
- Welcome to the Official Website of Orange County, Texas - Veterans' Office
- Polk County, Texas
- Sabine County, Texas
- Trinity County, Texas (state.tx.us)
- Tyler County, Texas
- Texas Vet Commission (TVC)
- Veterans Benefits Admin (VBA)
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We are committed to functioning as a focal point for the community to provide briefings and education on military culture and Veteran awareness. Please call 409-347-0124 if you or your organization is interested in learning more about all the ways to partner with the Beaumont Vet Center.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.