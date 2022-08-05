Beckley VAMC Virtual Local Creative Arts Competition
PRESS RELEASE
August 5, 2022
Beckley , WV — The Beckley VA Medical Center’s annual Local Creative Arts Competition is being held virtually this year.
Digital entries will be accepted until Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
Those unable to create a digital entry may contact Robert Estepp, CTRS at 304-255-2121, ext. 4228 for a drive-in appointment for assistance completing the entry, including a digital photograph of the submission and consent form.
Categories include Art, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, and Music.
First place entries from each category/local competition will be eligible to submit for the National Competition through the Recreation Therapy Program at the Beckley VAMC.
You can find more information at https://www.va.gov/beckley-health-care/programs/the-national-veterans-creative-arts-competition/ and https://www.blogs.va.gov/nvspse/national-veterans-creative-arts-festival/.
Sara Yoke, Public Affairs Officer
304-255-2121, ext. 4883