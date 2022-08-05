Beckley VAMC Virtual Local Creative Arts Competition

PRESS RELEASE

August 5, 2022

Beckley , WV — The Beckley VA Medical Center’s annual Local Creative Arts Competition is being held virtually this year.

Digital entries will be accepted until Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Those unable to create a digital entry may contact Robert Estepp, CTRS at 304-255-2121, ext. 4228 for a drive-in appointment for assistance completing the entry, including a digital photograph of the submission and consent form.

Categories include Art, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, and Music.

First place entries from each category/local competition will be eligible to submit for the National Competition through the Recreation Therapy Program at the Beckley VAMC.

You can find more information at https://www.va.gov/beckley-health-care/programs/the-national-veterans-creative-arts-competition/ and https://www.blogs.va.gov/nvspse/national-veterans-creative-arts-festival/.