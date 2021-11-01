Beckley Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
First-time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 304-252-8220 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
We offer walk-in appointments, but prefer you have an appointment. Anyone in crisis will be seen the same day,
We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with the Vet Center. On your first visit you can expect:
- You’ll receive and be required to complete an intake packet that includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.
- You’ll be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.
- You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that’s appropriate to your needs.
- Follow-up appointments will be scheduled as appropriate as determined by your counselor.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA or receiving any form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
If these documents are not readily available before you visit, we can assist you in the process of obtaining these documents when you come in. Don’t hesitate to call our office at 304-252-8220 to let us know how we can help you.
We have plenty of parking available in the front and beside the building. All parking is free.
In the spotlight at Beckley Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Learn about the confidential and comfortable environment at Beckley.
Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission.
Beckley Vet Center
The Beckley Vet Center provides services to Raleigh County and 7 other surrounding counties. We provide individual and group therapy and along with recreational groups to multiple era Veterans.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We have counselors who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, children, and significant others
- Couples counseling
- Family counseling
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer bereavement counseling to any family members of Armed Forces personnel who died in the service of their country. Also eligible are family members of Reservists and National Guardsmen who died while on duty.
Bereavement counseling is assistance and support to people with emotional and psychological stress after the death of a loved one. Bereavement counseling includes a broad range of transition services, including outreach, counseling, and referral services to family members.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our center includes:
- One-on-one counseling sessions targeting your individual needs
- Group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, Desert Storm and other era Veterans along with spouse/significant others, and more
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We provide individual and group counseling for Veterans and service members who have experienced MST. Referrals can also be made to other resources if needed.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
PTSD care is our specialty. We use a variety of evidence-based tools in our treatment of combat and MST-related symptoms:
- Psychotherapy
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
- Trauma processing
- Anger management
- Substance abuse counseling
- Art therapy
- Positive psychology
- Comprehensive whole health model
- Couples counseling
- Family counseling
Our approach allows us to educate Veterans and service members and their closest loved ones how to engage with their PTSD symptoms in a healing and constructive way.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
We’ll be offering the following groups.
- Cooking—healthy choices that include vegetarian, low-carb and low-fat choices
- Fishing groups along with rod building
- Walking groups and recreation options
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We offer evidence-based therapies and referrals (as needed) to support your goals.
Please call us at 304-252-8220 for additional assistance.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
We can connect you with Beckley VA Medical Center or another local organization.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We can connect you to the appropriate resources for help with:
- Application for VA health care benefits
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- VA burial and survivor benefits
We can also connect you to the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We partner with the Army National Guard units, state and local law enforcement, and others to further the mission of the organization.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Ask your counselor if telehealth services are appropriate and available in effort to aid in your readjustment goals.
How we’re different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.