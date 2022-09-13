Epic motorcycle parade to escort Vietnam Veteran Memorial replica – The Wall That Heals – to VA Bedford HCS campus

PRESS RELEASE

September 13, 2022

BEDFORD , MA — Media are cordially invited to take part in a special event to be held on Tuesday, September 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., commencing at the Pepperell VFW Post 3291 and ending at VA Bedford Healthcare System in Bedford, Massachusetts.

VA Bedford HCS has recruited hundreds of motorcyclists, motorcycle riders, and bikers to join the motorcycle escort following The Wall That Heals to Bedford, where it will be on display to the public from Sept. 22-25. The ride will begin at VFW Post 3291 in Pepperell; the escort will contain hundreds of Veteran and civilian riders and follow a scenic route through Pepperell, Groton, Littleton, Westford, Carlisle, ending at Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Bedford.

VA Bedford Healthcare System is proud to offer a media avail with Veteran and civilian riders and VA event staff at the staging area in Pepperell as well as at the event site in Bedford upon The Wall’s arrival.

The route: This police-escorted ride will travel MA-113 and MA-111 past the Pepperell Global War on Terrorism memorial, continuing to routes MA-119 E, MA-110 (King St), and MA-225 E for arrival at VA Bedford around 12 p.m.

The Wall That Heals is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and will be on display here Sept. 22-25, 2022, hosted by VA Bedford Healthcare System. The exhibit, along with a mobile Education Center, will be open 24 hours a day and is free to the public. The Wall That Heals closes at 2 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are also available. Call 781-687-3076 or email vhabedTheWallThatHeals@va.gov. For a full schedule of events during the exhibit, volunteerism, group tours and reservations, the In Memory program, and FAQs, visit our page at VA Bedford Is Proud To Host The Wall That Heals | VA Bedford Health Care | Veterans Affairs.