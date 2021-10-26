COVID-19 vaccines
VA Bedford is providing COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, as authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to all Veterans, their spouses, and their caregivers. We continue to encourage all eligible individuals to get vaccinated.
Available at these locations
COVID-19 vaccine clinic
We offer Pfizer and Janssen (J&J) COVID vaccines and booster shots by appointment only. The Pfizer vaccine is administered in two doses: the second dose 21 days after the first, and J&J is a single-dose vaccine.
Veterans enrolled with us for care can receive the COVID-19 and flu vaccine during the same visit — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises it is safe to give both at the same time.
When you visit for your second dose or booster shot, please bring your CDC vaccination card. If you cannot find your card, we will give you a new one.
Location
Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital
200 Springs Road
Building 78, auditorium
Bedford, MA 01730
Vaccine appointment line: 781-687-4000
Hours: Monday - Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
We offer COVID vaccines at no cost to all Veterans, their spouses, their caregivers, and recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits, including adolescents ages 12 to 17.
Spouses are those who are in a marriage, same-sex, or common-law marriage with a Veteran, or are a widow or widower of a Veteran. Caregivers are a family member or friend who provides care to a Veteran or helps a Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing or tasks like shopping or transportation. Adolescents ages 12 to 17 must receive CHAMPVA benefits.
If you don't receive care at VA, we encourage you to pre-register online at least one hour before you go, to save time when you arrive. While at VA, you must wear a face mask and practice social distancing. For more about vaccinations at VA, visit www.va.gov/covidvaccine.
Note: Your employer, pharmacy, or local public health officials may offer you a COVID-19 vaccine. We encourage you to take the first opportunity you have to get a vaccine at the most convenient location for you.
COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility
Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.
Pfizer COVID vaccine
We provide Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine boosters (third doses) to Veterans, their spouses, and caregivers who received the Pfizer primary vaccine series at least six months ago and are:
- 65 years and older
- Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
- Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
- Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
We also provide the Pfizer vaccine as a third dose to moderately to severely immunocompromised Veterans, their spouses, and caregivers 18 and older who received the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days ago.
Janssen (J&J) COVID vaccine
For people who received a J&J COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated at least two months ago.
Update your vaccination records
If you got vaccinated outside VA, please use MyHeatheVet to notify your primary care provider or give them a call to have it documented in your records. You'll need the information off your CDC vaccination card.
Phone: 800-838-6331, option 2
Stay informed
