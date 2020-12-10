COVID-19 vaccines at VA

Who will get a COVID-19 vaccine first

When the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes a vaccine, we’ll have a limited amount to start.

We’re working with the CDC and other federal partners to develop a phased plan that will help us do the most good for the most people during this time. Under this phased plan, we’ll first offer vaccines to VA health care personnel and Veterans in our long-term care facilities, based on CDC guidelines.

These guidelines include the following criteria:

Risk of becoming infected with the virus

Risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19

Risk of spreading the virus to others

Risk of harm to society if essential workers, including health care personnel, are unable to work

Vaccinating our high-risk VA health care personnel helps us continue providing care for Veterans.

Who is at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19

We follow CDC guidelines for determining who is considered to be at high risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19. Factors that may influence the risk of severe disease include the following:

Age. The risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 increases with age.

The risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 increases with age. Race and ethnicity. Data shows that some communities have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. These include Black, Hispanic, Native American, and Asian communities.

Data shows that some communities have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. These include Black, Hispanic, Native American, and Asian communities. Existing health problems. People with certain health problems (like diabetes, heart disease, or obesity) have a higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19.

People with certain health problems (like diabetes, heart disease, or obesity) have a higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19. Other factors that raise risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19, such as living in a nursing home or other group living facility.

To learn more about people at increased risk, go to the CDC website.

Basic information about getting your vaccine at VA

As the supply of vaccine increases, we'll work with our care teams to let Veterans know their options. You don't need to sign up to get a vaccine.

Where we'll offer vaccines

The COVID-19 vaccines that we expect to be authorized first require special storage and handling. Because of this, we’ll start by offering vaccines through certain VA medical centers.

When more vaccines are available, we’ll determine if we can provide vaccines through our community provider network.

Eligibility and cost

When more vaccines become available, we plan to offer a free COVID-19 vaccine to all Veterans enrolled in VA health care who want one.

Safety

The U.S. vaccine safety system ensures that all vaccines are as safe as possible. Safety is a top priority while federal partners work to make a COVID-19 vaccine available.

We’ll closely monitor everyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine for reactions, side effects, or adverse events. An adverse event is an injury or harm that happens to someone after they receive a vaccine, which may or may not have been caused by the vaccine.

We’ll report this information in our vaccine monitoring and tracking system. This is the same system we use to monitor reactions to all vaccines, including those for the flu and shingles.

Privacy

We’ll share the same information with the CDC that we share for other vaccines. This includes the following information:

Demographic information (like age, gender, race, and ethnicity) that helps the CDC understand which groups of people are receiving the vaccine

Adverse reactions to the vaccine

We will not share names or street addresses.