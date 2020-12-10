COVID-19 vaccines at VA
We're working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other federal partners to plan for providing COVID-19 vaccines to VA health care personnel and Veterans. We know you have a lot of questions, and information is changing quickly. Please check back often for updates. We'll continue to update this page as we have new information to offer.
Check back soon for an easy way to stay informed and help us prepare
We're creating an easy way for you to sign up to stay informed about our COVID-19 vaccine plans.
When you sign up, we’ll also ask about your interest in getting a vaccine when one is available to you. By sharing your interest, you can help us better prepare as we work to offer vaccines to more Veterans.
Note: You don't need to sign up to get a vaccine.
Who will get a COVID-19 vaccine first
When the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes a vaccine, we’ll have a limited amount to start.
We’re working with the CDC and other federal partners to develop a phased plan that will help us do the most good for the most people during this time. Under this phased plan, we’ll first offer vaccines to VA health care personnel and Veterans in our long-term care facilities, based on CDC guidelines.
These guidelines include the following criteria:
- Risk of becoming infected with the virus
- Risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19
- Risk of spreading the virus to others
- Risk of harm to society if essential workers, including health care personnel, are unable to work
Vaccinating our high-risk VA health care personnel helps us continue providing care for Veterans.
Who is at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19
We follow CDC guidelines for determining who is considered to be at high risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19. Factors that may influence the risk of severe disease include the following:
- Age. The risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 increases with age.
- Race and ethnicity. Data shows that some communities have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. These include Black, Hispanic, Native American, and Asian communities.
- Existing health problems. People with certain health problems (like diabetes, heart disease, or obesity) have a higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19.
- Other factors that raise risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19, such as living in a nursing home or other group living facility.
To learn more about people at increased risk, go to the CDC website.
Basic information about getting your vaccine at VA
As the supply of vaccine increases, we'll work with our care teams to let Veterans know their options. You don't need to sign up to get a vaccine.
Where we'll offer vaccines
The COVID-19 vaccines that we expect to be authorized first require special storage and handling. Because of this, we’ll start by offering vaccines through certain VA medical centers.
When more vaccines are available, we’ll determine if we can provide vaccines through our community provider network.
Eligibility and cost
When more vaccines become available, we plan to offer a free COVID-19 vaccine to all Veterans enrolled in VA health care who want one.
Safety
The U.S. vaccine safety system ensures that all vaccines are as safe as possible. Safety is a top priority while federal partners work to make a COVID-19 vaccine available.
We’ll closely monitor everyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine for reactions, side effects, or adverse events. An adverse event is an injury or harm that happens to someone after they receive a vaccine, which may or may not have been caused by the vaccine.
We’ll report this information in our vaccine monitoring and tracking system. This is the same system we use to monitor reactions to all vaccines, including those for the flu and shingles.
Privacy
We’ll share the same information with the CDC that we share for other vaccines. This includes the following information:
- Demographic information (like age, gender, race, and ethnicity) that helps the CDC understand which groups of people are receiving the vaccine
- Adverse reactions to the vaccine
We will not share names or street addresses.
Questions you may have about COVID-19 vaccines
The vaccine authorization process
There is no cure for COVID-19 at this time. There are treatments for COVID-19, but the risk of severe illness and death are still high in certain groups of people.
The FDA recently approved remdesivir as the first drug to treat COVID-19. Clinical studies have shown that remdesivir may reduce the risk of death and shorten the length of illness in some people with COVID-19.
Federal, private, and academic partners are working to provide a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible. We expect the FDA to authorize or approve one or more COVID-19 vaccines for public use within the next few months.
This partnership is called Operation Warp Speed. The partnership’s goal is to deliver hundreds of millions of doses of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to people across the country. To learn more about Operation Warp Speed, read the Department of Health and Human Services fact sheet.
-
The FDA is the government agency that regulates all vaccines used in the U.S. It ensures organizations that develop vaccines follow strict scientific and regulatory processes. The FDA also reviews all of the laboratory and clinical trial data for each vaccine to make sure the vaccine is safe and effective before it can be used by the American public. This review process usually takes several years.
During a public health emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA can issue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). An EUA speeds up the FDA’s review process to get critical medical products such as vaccines to people as quickly as possible. The process still includes all the same important steps, but in a shorter period of time.
After the FDA authorizes the product, they continue to monitor the product’s safety and effectiveness. This includes tracking any adverse reactions or side effects that people may report when using the product.
To learn more about how the FDA and other government partners are speeding up the process to get a COVID-19 vaccine, go to the Operation Warp Speed Accelerated COVID-19 Vaccine Process infographic.
To learn more about the EUA process in general, play this FDA video (YouTube).
Getting a COVID-19 vaccine
The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has caused severe illness and death around the world. This is, in part, because the virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily from person to person.
We have some treatments to help reduce the effects of COVID-19 but a vaccine that helps prevent people from becoming infected is the best way to slow or stop the spread of the virus.
Vaccines help train your body’s natural immune system to recognize and fight a specific disease by stimulating a response to the virus that causes that disease.
When a virus is introduced to your body for the first time, your immune system mounts a defense. This includes making antibodies that help kill or neutralize the virus. If you’re exposed to the same virus again, these antibodies also help your immune system recognize and fight the virus quickly.
-
Vaccines protect you and the people around you. Protecting whole communities from diseases like COVID-19 is an important reason for everyone to get vaccines. We call this “community immunity.”
When enough people are vaccinated and develop immunity to a certain virus, that virus can’t spread as easily from person to person. This means that everyone in the community is less likely to get infected. Even if some people do still get infected, there’s less chance of an outbreak that causes many people in the community to get sick at the same time. This helps prevent issues like too many people needing care at once and not having enough hospital beds or health care providers.
At this time, we don’t know. This will depend on the results of the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are reviewing results for some of these trials now.
Many COVID-19 vaccine trials have enrolled participants even if they had COVID-19 in the past. The FDA and CDC will closely review the trial results to determine if people who’ve had COVID-19 should still get the vaccine.
For answers to more frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccines, go to the CDC website.
Most likely, no. For the first several months we wouldn’t have enough vaccine to allow for this. We will reassess as more vaccines become available.
Over time, when more vaccines become available the plan is to offer a free COVID-19 vaccine to all Veterans enrolled in VA health care who want one.
We expect the CDC to recommend against getting both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time. The CDC will provide this guidance when a vaccine is authorized or approved and clinical trial results are available for review.
If the CDC recommends getting both vaccines separately, we’ll follow their guidance on how much time to wait between the vaccines.
For answers to more frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccines, go to the CDC website.
The number of doses you’ll need of a COVID-19 vaccine will vary depending on the vaccine. The first 2 COVID-19 vaccines that we expect the FDA and the CDC to review each require 2 doses, given 21 to 28 days apart.
Vaccine experts will need to continue studying the data to determine if and when people will need additional vaccine doses to maintain protection from COVID-19.
For answers to more frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccines, go to the CDC website.
After getting a COVID-19 vaccine
An effective vaccine will lower your risk of getting infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. If you do get infected, the vaccine may also lower your risk of severe illness. But no vaccine can prevent all infections. That’s why one goal of a COVID-19 vaccine is to make it harder for the virus to spread to others.
We’ll have more information about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines after clinical trials are complete.
-
We won’t know how long protection will last until we have an authorized vaccine and more data on how well it works.
For answers to more frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccines, go to the CDC website.
-
No. Even if you receive a COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll still need to wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose when you’re in a VA facility. You’ll also need to follow other VA safety rules like practicing physical distancing. This helps protect you, other Veterans, and our staff.
For answers to more frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccines, go to the CDC website.
