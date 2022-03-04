 Skip to Content

Smoking and tobacco cessation

VA Bedford's Tobacco Cessation Program promotes the health and wellbeing of Veterans by providing support to help them quit tobacco use, and raises awareness of the dangers of all tobacco products, like cigarettes, chewing tobacco, cigars, and e-cigarettes.

Jonathan Lee Ph.D.

Psychologist

VA Bedford health care

Phone: 781-687-2869

Email: jonathan.lee6@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Bedford

Tobacco Cessation program

  • Assist Veterans at all stages of readiness to change in quitting tobacco use
  • Increase awareness of the dangerous effects of all tobacco products through outreach and education events
  • Provide consultation and education to healthcare providers on evidence-based treatments for tobacco and nicotine use and dependence

Our services include:

  • Medication coordination and consultation
  • Individual counseling
  • Group counseling

How to get started

Contact any of your VA Healthcare providers to set up a consultation appointment, call us directly at 781-687-2250, or contact our care coordinator.

How to Quit - Mental Health

  • https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco/how-to-quit.asp

    How to quit: The research is clear — you have your best chance at quitting tobacco when you get behavioral counseling and use cessation medication. Counseling helps you make long-term changes to your behavior so that you can remove tobacco from your life, and medication helps with the physical cravings caused by nicotine addiction.

