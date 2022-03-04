Smoking and tobacco cessation
VA Bedford's Tobacco Cessation Program promotes the health and wellbeing of Veterans by providing support to help them quit tobacco use, and raises awareness of the dangers of all tobacco products, like cigarettes, chewing tobacco, cigars, and e-cigarettes.
Connect with a care coordinator
Jonathan Lee Ph.D.
Psychologist
VA Bedford health care
Phone: 781-687-2869
Email: jonathan.lee6@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Bedford
Tobacco Cessation program
- Assist Veterans at all stages of readiness to change in quitting tobacco use
- Increase awareness of the dangerous effects of all tobacco products through outreach and education events
- Provide consultation and education to healthcare providers on evidence-based treatments for tobacco and nicotine use and dependence
Our services include:
- Medication coordination and consultation
- Individual counseling
- Group counseling
How to get started
Contact any of your VA Healthcare providers to set up a consultation appointment, call us directly at 781-687-2250, or contact our care coordinator.