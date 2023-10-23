Clinical psychology residency program

The fellowship includes the following training tracks:

Interprofessional Education & Practice

Addictions

College Counseling

Community Reintegration

Geropsychology

PTSD Evaluation and treatment

Psychotherapy & Clinic Administration

Intimate Partner Violence

LGBTQ Interprofessional Care

Primary Care Mental Health Integration

Psychosocial Rehabilitation

Women’s Health & Family Services

The training provides a breadth of clinical and research experiences across VA medical center, outpatient clinic, and community-based care settings. Fellows develop skills in assessment, psychotherapy, teaching, supervision, program development, quality improvement, and research with interprofessional teams.

The fellowship prepares fellows for careers as clinical and research psychologists across settings, including VA medical centers, universities, and community mental health programs.