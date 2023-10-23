Clinical psychology residency program
The psychology fellowship at VA Bedford provides immersive clinical and research training across diverse programs to prepare fellows for leadership roles in the VA system and broader field. Training emphasizes evidence-based assessment, conceptualization, and intervention, program development and evaluation, teaching and supervision, and research skills.
The fellowship includes the following training tracks:
Interprofessional Education & Practice
Addictions
College Counseling
Community Reintegration
Geropsychology
PTSD Evaluation and treatment
Psychotherapy & Clinic Administration
Intimate Partner Violence
LGBTQ Interprofessional Care
Primary Care Mental Health Integration
Psychosocial Rehabilitation
Women’s Health & Family Services
The training provides a breadth of clinical and research experiences across VA medical center, outpatient clinic, and community-based care settings. Fellows develop skills in assessment, psychotherapy, teaching, supervision, program development, quality improvement, and research with interprofessional teams.
The fellowship prepares fellows for careers as clinical and research psychologists across settings, including VA medical centers, universities, and community mental health programs.