The goal of this track of training is to provide residents with comprehensive clinical training and skillset for providing the best care practices to older Veterans, their families and related care systems. The resident will work concurrently in three to four rotations depending on interest and training goals: Community Living Centers (CLC), Hospice and Palliative Care Center (inpatient unit and hospital-wide palliative care team), Home-Based Primary Care Team (HBPC), and the Geropsychology Outpatient Clinic.

The resident and the Geropsychology team will collaborate to develop an individualized training plan aimed at development of general clinical competencies as well as specific competencies in Geropsychology. These competencies will align with the seven major core competencies of the Pike’s Peak Model for Geropsychology Training (Theoretical/Conceptualization Skills, Psychological Assessment, Psychological Intervention, Consultation, Program Development and Evaluation, Clinical Supervision, and Teaching). The resident is taught to use evidenced-based treatment in planning and delivering services, and they will work with inter-professional teams that share decision-making, treatment planning, and treatment implementation responsibilities. Opportunities for research, program development, administration and teaching are available. The resident will also have one halfday per week dedicated to research and/or an educational dissemination project. The resident will also participate in supervision of interns and/or practicum students and participate in a variety of teaching,

educational and professional development activities (e.g., gerontology seminars and didactics) as well as receive training in supervision. While previous background in Geropsychology is valued, we welcome motivated applicants from diverse backgrounds looking to obtain well-rounded training.

The overall goals of the residency are to:

1) provide in-depth clinical evaluations for Veterans and their families who are involved in long-term care, temporary inpatient care, home-based primary health care, palliative/hospice care and outpatient care.

2) to provide the most current evidenced-based treatments and interventions for older Veterans and their families; and 3) to provide comprehensive training in the clinical aspects of Geropsychology and understanding of the interaction between cognitive, emotional and physical challenges that accompany the aging process. This mission is accomplished through an integration of clinical, didactic and research/program development activities as listed below.



Clinical activities

Community Living Center (CLC): Community Living Center psychology services are offered on nine inpatient units: four general CLC units, three dementia specialty care CLC units, one geriatric evaluation and management GEM/ shorter-term rehabilitation unit, and the hospice unit. The resident will be assigned specifically to one to two of those units and may also work with Veterans on other units in instances of transfers, continuity of care, or special circumstances. The psychological services include, but are not limited to, evaluation, psychotherapy, and consultation. Evaluations consist of personality, basic cognitive assessment, safety/suicide evaluations and planning. Consultation with Neuropsychology services is available for in-depth evaluations. Therapy referral questions include general mental health concerns with an understanding of health and geriatric needs and often include anxiety, PTSD, depression, pain, sleep, adjustment, grief, couples/family, emotional regulation, health management, etc. Individual therapy treatment options available to Veterans include, but are not limited to: multiple subsets of cognitive behavioral treatment, acceptance and commitment therapy, cognitive processing therapy, later-adulthood trauma reengagement, meaning centered psychotherapy, complicated grief treatment, validation, hospice approach, seeking safety, motivational interviewing, life review, and more. The resident will also have the opportunity to facilitate a group in the CLC, and ongoing groups include for caregivers, positive psychology, and reminiscence. Residents will also be trained in use of the STAR-VA model of consulting with Veterans and staff in dealing with dementia-related behaviors.

Home-Based Primary Care: Psychology services in Home-Based Primary Care provide clinical assessment and psychotherapy for Veterans enrolled in HBPC, an interdisciplinary primary care service for homebound Veterans in the community. On the HBPC rotation, the resident will learn to utilize a variety of psychological assessment techniques to aid in the diagnosis of cognitive impairment and psychiatric conditions. Cognitive screening techniques are used to assess for presence, type, and severity of dementia or other cognitive deficits, to establish a baseline track of decline or stage an existing dementia, and to assist in Veteran and family education and treatment planning. Other psychological assessment techniques are used to screen for mental health issues such as depression, anxiety disorders, and PTSD. The HBPC resident will also learn to collaborate with fellow team members in truly interdisciplinary care, exchanging pertinent information, learning sensitivity to maintaining Veterans’ dignity and privacy while collaborating inter-disciplinarily, and developing expertise in health psychology through teamwork. The resident will have opportunities to conduct individual and couples’

psychotherapy in Veterans’ homes for Veteran’s coping with psychological, psychosocial, medical problems and issues of aging, such as loss of independence and end of life issues. Caregiver education and family support is also an element of this service. Close staff supervision will support the resident’s training in complex ethical situations, as well as assist the resident in delivering psychological services in unconventional settings.

Hospice and Palliative Care: The Hospice/Palliative Care resident will work with Veterans with serious life-limiting illness enrolled in hospice and palliative care. The resident will conduct individual, group, couples and family therapy focusing on the following issues:

1) psychological, sociocultural, spiritual and interpersonal factors in advanced life-limiting and terminal illness;

2) illness and the dying process.

3) normative and complicated experiences of grief and bereavement

4) assessment of specific issues common in Veterans with chronic life limiting terminal illness; 5) psychotherapy with Veterans who have chronic life-threatening or terminal illness focused on symptom (e.g. Pain, sleep disturbance) management and EOL issues

6) anticipatory grief services for family members of palliative care and hospice Veterans

7) provision of support services for professional caregivers experiencing compassion fatigue secondary trauma and/or grief

8) bereavement services for family and loved ones of Veterans who have passed

9) interface with other disciplines through inter-professional teams and consultation in multiple venues

10) understanding ethical and legal issues in providing palliative care and hospice services both in the community and within a long term care setting (both on specialized unit and mixed beds)



Geropsychology Outpatient Clinic: In addition to the unique settings described above, the resident will have the opportunity to hone individual, family, and group psychotherapy skills in a more traditional mental health clinic setting in our Geropsychology Outpatient Clinic. In some cases, residents may have the unique opportunity to participate in a Veteran’s care as the Veteran progresses through the continuum from Outpatient to Home-Based to Community Living Center and even Hospice.

Didactic Activities: Clinical experiences are supported by didactic seminars that include monthly Geropsychology didactics, Geriatric Grand Rounds, Capacity evaluation didactics, bimonthly Psychology Grand Rounds, Psychology Training Day as well as numerous inter-professional trainings within the Hospital. Residents will also attend trainings designated to the larger postdoctoral cohort such as Diversity, Ethics, and Supervision of Supervision.

Supervision: The resident will receive a minimum of two hours of individual supervision and one hour of group supervision per week. The resident will also be expected to provide one hour of supervision to at least one practicum student.

Learning objectives

1. To understand the biological, psychological, and social aspects of normal aging

2. To understand common medical and/or neurological problems, their interplay, and how those issues affect psychological treatments

3. To facilitate a psychotherapy group with older adults

4. To effectively implement general as well as age-specific evidenced based treatments

5. To verbalize understanding of end-of-life issues and utilize associated interventions

6. To identify the complex ethical issues that arise in the care of the older adult

7. To recognize the importance of inter-professional teams to address the complex treatment needs of the older individual

8. To understand the continuity of care for the older Veteran

9. To be skilled in the psychological assessment of the older adult

10. To learn to assess various risk factors and provide appropriate interventions

11. To be able to provide consultation to team members to incorporate Geropsychology information into treatment planning and implementation

Target professional experiences

1. Carry a total caseload of approximately 12-15 psychotherapy clients, providing a minimum of ten hours per week of individual treatment across three to four of the Geropsychology rotations (CLC, outpatient, HBPC, and Hospice/Palliative Care)

2. Co-facilitate a minimum of two psychotherapy groups related to one’s particular area of clinical interest and needs of the veterans.

3. Collaborate with inter-professional trainees and faculty on at least one inter-professional team.

4. Provide consultation and outreach to staff and families in the CLC and/or Palliative Care unit.

5. Provide supervision to earlier-in-training psychology students

6. Determine specific clinic/program needs and modifications and to institute at least one innovative geriatric based program.