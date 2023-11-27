Primary Care Behavioral Health (PCBH)

Primary Preceptors: Kerri Keeler, MSN, PMHNP-BC and Hannah Delong, MSN, PMHNP-BC

Program Director: Ashley Taylor, DSW, LICSW

Primary Care Behavioral Health

The VA (and most other health care systems) is working towards an integrated health care delivery model. When behavioral health providers are part of the primary care team, patients benefit. PCBH offers patient-centered, team-based services integrating behavioral health and primary care. We aim to deliver timely and effective assessment, brief treatment, and referral coordination to the veterans under our care. An important aspect of our mission is to empower veterans to improve self-management of their health care needs while also reducing the stigma that can be associated with seeking specialty mental health services. PCBH operates within an interprofessional model. Your training will emphasize the importance of communicating and working across disciplines. Your fellow trainees include psychology interns and postdoctoral fellows, social work interns, nurse practitioner fellows, and psychiatry and family medicine residents. We work with, rely on, and learn from each other in the name of providing best health care to the population of Veterans with whom we work.

Primary Care Behavioral Health Learning Objectives