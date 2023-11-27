Tobacco Cessation Clinic

Preceptors: Dr. Jonathan Lee and Maria Gianan, NP

VA Bedford Tobacco Cessation (TC) serves the entire medical center and surrounding outpatient clinics. Tobacco cessation is multidisciplinary and represented by psychology, nursing, psychiatry, and pharmacy. The goals of VA Tobacco Cessation are to 1) provide assessment and intervention to Veterans at all stage of change with respect to quitting tobacco, and 2) increase awareness of the negative health effects of tobacco use for Veterans, staff, and health care providers through outreach and education. The fellow will receive exposure to conducting focused tobacco dependence assessments, delivering brief empirically supported treatment for tobacco users at all stages of change with regard to quitting tobacco (e.g., motivational interviewing), facilitating motivational and psychoeducational groups for tobacco cessation, and acquiring proficiency with the range of medications for tobacco cessation. There is a weekly TCP team meeting, where cases are presented, and tobacco cessation treatment plans are discussed and modified. There is strong emphasis on the cultivation of interdisciplinary case conceptualization as clinical practice guidelines for tobacco cessation focus on the integration of tobacco cessation medications with intensive psychosocial treatment.

Learning Objectives Include: