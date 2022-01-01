Billings Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support within the VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Billings Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Walk-ins are always welcome but will not usually see a counselor the same day; unless you are in crisis. Feel free to come in, enjoy a cup of coffee, ask questions, pickup some information, and browse our small library (and feel free to take a book or two home).
Appointments can be made by either calling 406-657-6071 or stopping by.
Telehealth appointments are also available to those who live far away or those who would just prefer this for any reason.
The Billings Vet Center is located on the corner of Overland Avenue and Enterprise Avenue in the Claimstake Center office complex.
Street traffic is usually light and parking generally abundant. Designated accessible parking is conveniently located near the front entrance.
Overland and Enterprise Avenues are wide enough and less traveled enough to accommodate livestock and utility trailers without too much difficulty.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
If you need a ride transportation is available. Please call:
- DAV Transportation: 406-447-7760
- Veteran Transportation Service (VTS): 406-447-6270
In the spotlight at Billings Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Groups
The Billings Vet Center not only has individual counseling, but groups too. These include group counseling, but also:
- Yoga
- Leather Working
- Crochet
- Archery
Call the Vet Center for more information on these and other groups
The Billings Mobile Vet Center (MVC)
Montana is sometimes described as one big small town spread over a large area. It's not always easy to get to Billings, but with the MVC we can help bring the Vet Center to you! The MVC is available for events. All you need to do is ask.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The pressure of military life can put a strain on marriages and family relationships. Not only do we say "thank you for your service" to the Veteran/service member, but also to the military spouse and family.
Spouses and significant others are welcome to be in counseling sessions with the Veteran/service member's approval.
Services are provided at no cost.
We offer marriage and couples counseling.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Bereavement counseling is available to family members who have lost a military service member while their loved one was serving on active duty.
- Bereavement counseling is at no cost to the family members
- Eligibility is dependent on active duty status; regardless of peace time or war
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Everyone is different and all of us have individual tastes and interests. What connects with one person may not with another. When it comes to mental health, there are different options that work better with different people. Some people do better in one-on-one counseling; others in a group or activity. Here at the Vet Center we have options to see which approach is a good fit for you. Some of these are:
- Individual Counseling: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Group Counseling: Peer, Moral Injury, Anger Management
- Activities : Leather Working, Crochet, Archery
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Great care is taken to ensure that victims of military sexual trauma (MST) are afforded a safe, confidential, non-judgmental and supportive environment as they seek help and healing.
- Help is available regardless of gender
- Your records will not be shared with other VA or DoD offices, without your expressed written consent
- We have male and female counselors available
- MST Counseling is primarily individual counseling at this time
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
You joined the military and learned that team work is essential for success. There were times you could have gone it alone but didn't have to. Down range, calling for support was not just an option, it was critical. The same holds true now.
Whether you served in combat or peacetime the trauma you experience while on active duty can affect the rest of your life. You don't have to "go it alone." Whether you're a Veteran or still on active duty, here at the Vet Center, you're safe and services are confidential.
We're available to both you and your family.
All of our counselors and staff are either Veterans or a military spouse.
We offer both individual and group counseling.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
You've served your county. Now, whether you're getting out, retiring, or just returning from a war zone, what's next? "Where do I go from here and what are some options?" or "How will I adjust to civilian life?" may be questions you're asking. Let us help.
- Free confidential counseling is available
- Explore options with our community connections
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Body, Mind, and Spirit; as human beings we are wonderfully complex, relational creatures! What affects one part of us affects the whole. Therefore, it is reasonable to address all aspects of our personhood: physical, mental, and emotional or what is called "Whole Health" or "Holistic." Some of the ways this is done at the Vet Center is:
- Yoga
- Leather Working
- Crochet
- Archery
- Equine (horse) Therapy (coming soon!)
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Substance abuse can take control of your life. There is help and options available to help overcome addiction to drugs and alcohol. The Vet Center can help you maintain sobriety through the support of caring:
- Individual Counseling
- Group Counseling to include a Veteran's A.A. Group on Tuesday evenings (call for details)
Contact these other resources for additional assistance:
- Inpatient and outpatient VA treatment programs, call 406-373-3500
- Local civilian resource: visit Rimrock Rehabilitation Counseling or call 406-656-5553
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
There are many organizations that are eager to assist Veterans, service members and their families. Here are just a few:
- VA Enrollment/Medical (Montana): 406-373-3500
- Benefits: Dept. of Military Affairs (Montana); 406-248-8579
- Employment and Apprenticeships: Montana Department of Labor & Industry 406-655-6045; Montana Registered Apprenticeship 406-444-3998
- Education: Montana State University's Veterans Upward Bound; 406-794-3244 - Free college prep. classes
- Housing: Volunteers of America Northern Rockies 406-252-4118, 406-281-8329
- Food: MT Veteran's Meat Locker 406-860-9683 - Free wild and domestic grown meat for Veterans and their families
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Here are some local organizations and services available to Veterans and service members:
- Adaptive Performance Center (APC): 406-281-3848 Adaptive Performance Center (Copy) - Billings, Montana - a gym facility to serve Veterans & Military personnel to improve and maintain independent active living
- Dog Tag Buddies: Need a well trained service dog companion? 406-969-1227, 406-373-3856; Service Dogs For Veterans In Montana - Dog Tag Buddies
- Horse Spirits Healing: Horses, Veterans and Montana; they all kind of go together! 406-208-9774; Horses Spirits Healing - Billings, Montana; Equine Therapy for Veterans and their families
- Healing Waters Fly Fishing: Some of the best fly fishing in the world is right here in Montana; Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing; a nationwide organization for disabled Veterans
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.