Billings Vet Center

Walk-ins are always welcome but will not usually see a counselor the same day; unless you are in crisis. Feel free to come in, enjoy a cup of coffee, ask questions, pickup some information, and browse our small library (and feel free to take a book or two home).

Appointments can be made by either calling 406-657-6071 or stopping by.

Telehealth appointments are also available to those who live far away or those who would just prefer this for any reason.