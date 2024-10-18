My HealtheVet Registration/Resource Fair

When: Mon. Oct 21, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:30 pm CT Where: 700 South 19th Street Birmingham, AL Cost: Free





The My HealtheVet Office will be hosting a Registration/Resource Fair on Monday October 21, 2024 9 A.M. to 1:30 P.M., at the Birmingham VA Clinic and on Tuesday October 22, 9:30 A.M. – 1:30 P.M. at the main Birmingham VA Medical Center Lobby 1st area, to help Veterans and family members get registered with My HealtheVet and assist with navigating the new transition to the new sign in. If you’re new to My HealtheVet or just need a refresher, please join our experts for these informative events.

