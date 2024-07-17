Prepare for VA’s secure sign-in changes

It’s always your choice whether you want to get an account. Your choice won’t affect your eligibility for VA benefits or health care in any way.

If you don’t get a Login.gov or ID.me account before we remove the My HealtheVet and DS Logon sign-in options, you won’t be able to access your VA information or manage your benefits and care online. But you can always manage your VA benefits and health care by phone, by mail, or in person.

Review our list of helpful VA phone numbers to find the one that matches your specific needs.

Get a list of helpful VA phone numbers

Or find the phone number and address for your local VA health facility, regional office, cemetery, or other location.

Find a VA location near you