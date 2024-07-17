Prepare for VA’s secure sign-in changes
In 2025, you’ll need to start using a Login.gov or ID.me account to sign in.
Why this matters to you
We’re moving to a simpler, more modern sign-in experience with 2 secure sign-in account options (Login.gov and ID.me). After January 31, 2025, you won’t be able to sign in to VA websites or apps with a My HealtheVet user ID and password. After September 30, 2025, you won’t be able to sign in with a DS Logon username and password.
This page is for
- All Veterans
- Family members and caregivers
What you can do
Create a Login.gov or ID.me account now
We encourage you to create a Login.gov or ID.me account now. If you already have one of these accounts but haven’t yet used it, start now so you have time to get used to it before the change. With Login.gov or ID.me, you’ll have access to all the same information and services you use today.
Learn about creating a free Login.gov or ID.me account to manage your VA benefits, services, and information online.
Learn about when and how to verify your identity through Login.gov or ID.me
Get answers to your questions about signing in to VA.gov to manage your benefits and services online.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions
We’re moving to a simpler, more modern, sign-in experience in 2025, with 2 secure sign-in account options (Login.gov and ID.me).
Here’s what will change for Veterans and beneficiaries like you:
- After January 31, 2025, you won’t be able to sign in to VA.gov, VA mobile apps, or other VA online services with a My HealtheVet user ID and password. After September 30, 2025, you won’t be able to sign in with a DS Logon username and password.
- You’ll have 2 sign-in account options that meet modern security standards: a Login.gov or ID.me account. You’ll be able to use your account to sign in to VA.gov, VA mobile apps, and any other VA online service to manage your VA benefits and care.
- You’ll need to use a unique email address and set up multifactor authentication for your account as part of the requirements of both Login.gov and ID.me.
Here’s why we’ll allow only 2 modern, secure sign-in account options (Login.gov or ID.me):
- To simplify your sign-in experience with fewer account options to use for all VA benefits and care—just as Veterans like you have asked for. Veterans have told us many times over several years that they want fewer account options. And they want to be able to use their chosen sign-in account to access all of their VA benefits and care.
-
To continue to protect your identity and personal information. Identity theft and related medical identity theft are serious issues that can cause severe financial hardship and disruption in medical care for Veterans and their families. In 2023, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received more than 1 million reports of identity theft. That same year, Veterans and military retirees also reported to the FTC $350 million in losses to fraud.
-
To meet the latest federal standards for modern account security. We’re required by federal policy to help all Veterans begin using a sign-in account that meets modern security standards. We’re also required to simplify the sign-in experience for Veterans. Login.gov and ID.me help us meet both these requirements.
You can create a Login.gov or ID.me account:
- Login.gov is our government’s one account provider for VA and other government benefits and services. The U.S. General Services Administration creates and maintains your account. To learn how our government protects your information, read the privacy policy.
Read the privacy policy on the Login.gov website
- ID.me is a non-government account provider that contracts with government and non-government organizations. ID.me creates and maintains your account. To learn how ID.me protects your information, read their privacy policy.
Read the privacy policy on the ID.me website
- Both Login.gov and ID.me meet modern security standards. Both accounts protect your data so only you can access and change your stored information.
- Both Login.gov and ID.me let you use a single, secure account to access your VA benefits and services. You can use either account to manage some other government benefits and services (like Social Security benefits).
Don’t worry. You won’t lose any stored information. And you can always manage your VA benefits and care by phone, by mail, or in person. But you’ll need to create your Login.gov or ID.me account to access your information and manage your benefits and care online again.
It’s always your choice whether you want to get an account. Your choice won’t affect your eligibility for VA benefits or health care in any way.
If you don’t get a Login.gov or ID.me account before we remove the My HealtheVet and DS Logon sign-in options, you won’t be able to access your VA information or manage your benefits and care online. But you can always manage your VA benefits and health care by phone, by mail, or in person.
Review our list of helpful VA phone numbers to find the one that matches your specific needs.
Get a list of helpful VA phone numbers
Or find the phone number and address for your local VA health facility, regional office, cemetery, or other location.
No. This change will affect only VA.gov, VA mobile apps, and other VA online services.
Yes. Both Login.gov and ID.me require multifactor authentication (MFA) as part of the account set-up process. This extra layer of protection helps us make sure that it’s you trying to use your sign-in account—and not someone pretending to be you.
Multifactor authentication is a common practice for many websites and apps. You may already use it to access your email, bank account, or social media accounts.
When you set up your Login.gov or ID.me account, you can choose the multifactor authentication option that works best for you.
Go to Login.gov’s guide to multifactor authentication options
Identity verification and multifactor authentication work together to protect your identity and personal information:
- Identity verification is a one-time process. You complete this process when you first set up your sign-in account. To verify your identity, you provide certain personal information and identification (ID). Identity verification helps us make sure only you can create your sign-in account—and no scammer can create one in your name.
- Multifactor authentication (MFA) is an extra layer of protection that’s part of the process of signing in to use your account. When you first set up your account, you set up your choice of MFA method (like an authenticator app) on a device only you have access to. Then, you use that method to provide a specific code we send you each time you sign in. Multifactor authentication helps us make sure only you can use your sign-in account to access and manage your benefits and health care.
Connect with us
Get updates from Veterans Affairs
VA Benefits
Learn more about related VA benefits
Find out what benefits you may be eligible for during service and which time-sensitive benefits to consider when separating or retiring.
Apply for a printed Veteran ID card, get your VA benefit letters and medical records, and learn how to apply for a discharge upgrade.