Support for common Login.gov and ID.me issues

Yes. You should be able to get an ID.me account. Here’s what you’ll need:

A current Veteran’s Health ID card, a U.S. passport, or another form of primary ID, and

At least 2 other secondary ID documents (like a Social Security card, DD214, utility bill, or statement from a bank, loan, or other financial institution)

You’ll need to verify your identity for ID.me either on a video call with a trusted representative or at a participating UPS store. You’ll start the process online and then select the video call or in-person option. Then ID.me will guide you through the next steps, including the types of ID documents you’ll need.

If you don’t have any ID documents that show your address, you can ask your local VA medical center to give you a signed Letter Attesting State Residency (LASR) on the medical center’s official letterhead.

Review a list of accepted primary and secondary documents on the ID.me website

Learn what to include in a Letter Attesting State Residency on the ID.me website