Support for common Login.gov and ID.me issues
Get support for common issues with Login.gov and ID.me accounts.
General issues
Yes. You’ll just need to use alternate methods to verify your identity and add multifactor authentication (MFA).
- For Login.gov: You can verify your identity at a participating U.S. post office. Or, you can verify online and upload images of your ID from a computer. If you have no U.S. phone number at all, you may be able to verify your address by mail.
Learn about verifying in person on the Login.gov website
Learn about verifying by mail on the Login.gov website
- For ID.me: You can verify your identity for your account on a video call with a trusted ID.me agent. You’ll need to upload photos of your ID documents from a computer and you’ll need a webcam for the video call.
Learn more about verifying on a video call on the ID.me website
- For both accounts: You can choose an MFA method that doesn’t require a mobile phone. You can use a security key, a call to a landline, or backup codes.
Review MFA methods on the Login.gov website
Review MFA methods on the ID.me website
Yes.
- If your driver’s license is expired within the past 12 months, you can still use it to get an ID.me account. You’ll need to verify your identity on a video call with a trusted ID.me representative or in person at a participating UPS store. You’ll need your expired ID plus 2 other forms of ID (like a Social Security card, Veterans Health ID card, utility bill, or DD214).
- If your ID is more than 12 months expired, you can’t use it to get any account. But you can still get an ID.me account and verify your identity on a video call or in person at a participating UPS store. You’ll need a primary ID document (like a U.S. passport or a Veterans Health ID card) and 2 secondary documents, with 1 that shows your address (like a utility bill or a bank or loan statement).
You’ll start the process online and choose either the video or in-person verification option. ID.me will guide you on what to do next and the types of documents you’ll need.
Yes. You should be able to get an ID.me account. Here’s what you’ll need:
- A current Veteran’s Health ID card, a U.S. passport, or another form of primary ID, and
- At least 2 other secondary ID documents (like a Social Security card, DD214, utility bill, or statement from a bank, loan, or other financial institution)
You’ll need to verify your identity for ID.me either on a video call with a trusted representative or at a participating UPS store. You’ll start the process online and then select the video call or in-person option. Then ID.me will guide you through the next steps, including the types of ID documents you’ll need.
If you don’t have any ID documents that show your address, you can ask your local VA medical center to give you a signed Letter Attesting State Residency (LASR) on the medical center’s official letterhead.
Review a list of accepted primary and secondary documents on the ID.me website
Learn what to include in a Letter Attesting State Residency on the ID.me website
ID.me issues
If ID.me says you already have an account linked to the email address you entered, you can try to reset your password.
Learn how to reset your ID.me password on the ID.me website
If ID.me says they found another account that matches your identity and that’s linked to another email, you can either try to use that email or merge accounts so you can sign in with your new email. You can have only one ID.me account.
Learn what to do if you have a duplicate ID.me account on the ID.me website
If you lost access to the email for your original ID.me account, you might still be able to sign in if you remember your password.
Learn how to sign in if you can’t access your email on the ID.me website
If you changed your phone number or got a new device since you created your original ID.me account, you’ll need to reset your multifactor authentication (MFA) method.
Here’s what to do:
- Start by clearing your internet browser’s cache and cookies. You can search online to find instructions for how to clear the cache and cookies on your specific browser.
- If this doesn’t work, try a different browser.
- If it still doesn’t work, check your browser settings. Turn off any browser tools, extensions, or automation software. Uninstall any apps or extensions you don’t need. And try using your browser’s “incognito” mode. If you’re on a VPN network, turn off your VPN.
- If it still doesn’t work, submit a support ticket to ID.me.
First, check your cell signal or Wi-Fi connection to make sure it’s strong enough to receive messages.
If you have a strong enough signal and you still don’t get the code within 10 minutes, you can try to change how ID.me sends you the code.
Sign in to VA.gov with your ID.me account. Select Text message or phone call for your MFA method. Then select Call me to try to get the code by phone call instead.
If you still don’t get the code, you can try to reset your MFA method or submit a support ticket with ID.me for more help.
Learn how to reset your MFA method on the ID.me website
This error likely means that you set up MFA with the ID.me authenticator app but then got a new mobile phone. You’ll need to reset your MFA method.
Learn how to reset your MFA method on the ID.me website
If this doesn’t work, submit a support ticket with ID.me. In your ticket, include the error code and message you got. ID.me may need to manually remove your old MFA method so you can start over and add a new MFA method.
This problem may show error code A0100.
If you get this message, it means you likely had the ID.me authenticator app at one time but deleted it. To fix the problem, you need to set up a code generator multifactor authentication (MFA) again.
This error may show as error code 1015.
This error happens when ID.me detects unusual activity and temporarily blocks your account.
Here’s what to do:
- Start by clearing your internet browser’s cache and cookies. You can search online to find instructions for how to clear the cache and cookies on your specific browser.
- If this doesn’t work, try a different browser.
- If it still doesn’t work, check your browser settings. Turn off any browser tools, extensions, or automation software. Uninstall any apps or extensions you don’t need. And try using your browser’s “incognito” mode. If you’re on a VPN network, turn off your VPN.
- If it still doesn’t work, submit a support ticket to ID.me.
Here’s what to do:
- Select retry.
- On the “Is your information displayed correctly?” screen, check your information carefully. If anything is incorrect, select Edit and correct it. If everything is correct, but you have a previous address, try entering that address here.
- If prompted, choose the self-service verification method. Then try to verify your identity again.
- If this doesn’t work, start over and choose either the video call or in-person verification option.
Yes. ID.me offers in-person verification at participating UPS stores.
Here’s what to do:
- Create your ID.me account for VA.
- Sign back in to VA.gov with your ID.me account to start the verification process online.
- On the screen that asks you to choose how you want to verify, choose the option to verify in person at a participating UPS store.
- Follow the process to book an appointment.
- Bring the QR code ID.me gives you plus 2 to 3 ID documents to your appointment at the UPS store to complete the process.
Get step-by-step instructions for how to create your ID.me account
Learn how to book an in-person verification appointment on the ID.me website
If you get an error when you try to go back to VA.gov after creating your account or verifying your identity, don’t worry. This often happens because your session timed out while you were completing the process.
Simply close the browser tab that you’re in now. Then open a new tab and sign in to VA.gov with your new account.
If this doesn’t work, contact us at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711). We’re here 24/7. Be sure to tell the representative the specific error code on the screen.
ID.me offers a help center with more support for common issues. You can try finding the solution to your issue there.
Go to the help center on the ID.me website
If you’re still having trouble, you can submit a support ticket online. An ID.me representative will then contact you for more information and to help resolve your issue. ID.me recommends that you sign in to submit your ticket for better tracking. But you can submit a ticket without signing in if you need to.
Login.gov issues
Yes.
If you don’t have a U.S. phone number, select Get a code via mail instead on the screen that asks for your phone number.
You’ll have to wait to receive a letter in the mail with the code. Then you can follow the instructions to enter the code and complete the process.
You have 2 choices.
If you’re open to getting an ID.me account, you can try to get one now. Even if you have trouble, you can likely verify on a video call with a trusted ID.me agent or in person at a UPS store.
Learn how to create an ID.me account for VA
If you want to continue with Login.gov, you’ll need to shift to the verify by mail process. Here’s what to do:
- Close the tab you’re in.
- Sign back in to VA.gov with your Login.gov account.
- Follow the steps to verify with Login.gov online.
- When you get to the “Verify your phone number” screen, find the link that says Verify by mail instead. Select that option.
- On the “Request a letter screen,” enter your Login.gov password.
- On the next screen, review the address where Login.gov will send the letter. Select Continue.
- Wait 5 to 10 days for the letter to come by USPS first-class mail.
- Follow the letter’s instructions and use the verification code to complete the process. The code expires 30 days from when you requested the letter.
At the step in the process when you verify the information Login.gov has on file for you, check the address on the screen. Make sure it matches the address on the driver’s license or state ID you uploaded—even if it’s not your current address. You can edit your address if you need to. This may resolve the issue.
If you still can’t verify your identity for your Login.gov account, you have 2 options.
- You can contact Login.gov or submit a support ticket.
Contact Login.gov or submit a support ticket on the Login.gov website
- Or you can try to create an identity-verified ID.me account instead. You can try to verify your identity online yourself. If you have any trouble, you can use the video call or in-person options.
Learn how to create an ID.me account for VA
If you get an error when you try to go back to VA.gov after creating your account or verifying your identity, don’t worry. This often happens because your session timed out while you were completing the process.
Simply close the browser tab that you’re in now. Then open a new tab and sign in to VA.gov with your new account.
If this doesn’t work, contact us at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711). We’re here 24/7. Be sure to tell the representative the specific error code on the screen.
Login.gov offers a help center with more support for common issues. You can try finding the solution to your issue there.
Go to the help center on the Login.gov website
If you’re still having trouble, you can submit a support ticket online. A Login.gov representative will then contact you for more information and to help resolve your issue.
Contact Login.gov or submit a support ticket on the Login.gov website