COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Update

November 1, 2021

Birmingham , AL — On October 21, 2021 the CDC identified and recommended several groups of people who should get a COVID-19 booster. Following this expanded guidance from CDC, VA is now able to provide booster shots at sites offering Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J COVID-19 vaccines, as supply and capacity permit.

BVAHCS is administering the Pfizer-BioNTech and J&J/Janssen Covid-19 booster shots at its main facility, Birmingham VA Clinic, and Huntsville Outpatient Clinic on Mondays – Fridays, 8:00 am -3:00 pm. You can also get your vaccine at one of the local Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs)

You can also call us at 1-866-467-4243 or 205-558-4703 to schedule an appointment for your booster shot. Our staff will help you find a time that’s convenient for you.

If you choose, you can also receive your booster shot at no cost to you outside of VA. You can locate a vaccine site at Vaccines.gov - Search for COVID-19 vaccine locations. Make sure to take your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card when you go.

Booster Shot Eligibility

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For people who received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated at least 2 months ago.

Note that BVAHCS administers the Pfizer and Janssen products.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may prefer the same vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

Once you receive your booster, we encourage you to share this information with your VA health care team. You can send a picture of your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to your VA provider through secure messaging. You can also add your vaccine information to your MyHealtheVet health summary for your own records. To add your information, you’ll need a premium MyHealtheVet account. Learn more about managing your COVID-19 vaccine records online.