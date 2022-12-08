 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT ACT

A new law called the PACT Act just expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors.

The VA will begin processing PACT Act-related claims on January 1, 2023.

The Birmingham VA estimates that nearly 75,000 Veterans in Northern and parts of Central Alabama could apply.

