PACT ACT
A new law called the PACT Act just expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors.
BVAHCS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is located at the Birmingham VA Clinic at 2415 7th Avenue S., Birmingham, AL. Call 866-487-4243 or 205-558-4703 to schedule an appointment at any of our locations or walk-in Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
