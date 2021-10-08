If you have served in Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), or Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), or Operation New Dawn (OND), we encourage you to contact the Transition Program team. Please contact us for any questions that you may have:

Jessica D. Wood, LICSW

Transition & Care Management (TCM) Program Manager

205-933-8101, ext. 5316

Stacey Edwards, RN

TCM Case Manager

205-933-8101, ext. 5031

Kenshia Duncan, LICSW

TCM Case Manager

205-933-8101, ext. 5031

Grace Mims

TCM Program Support Assistant

205-933-8101, ext.4162

How do I enroll for VA Healthcare?



To receive healthcare benefits, all Veterans must complete VA Form 10-10EZ (Application for Health Benefits). The following are the best methods to enroll:

Enroll in person at the Birmingham VA Medical Center

Enroll online at: Apply For Health Care | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)

Mail or Fax your completed VA Form 10-10EZ and the member 4 copy of your DD 214 to the Transition Program at 205-212-3951

VA Healthcare Services Offered:

Primary Care

Nursing Home

Mental Health

Residential Rehabilitation Treatment

Dental

Optometry

Audiology

Podiatry

Neurology

Specialized Women's Healthcare

Pharmacy

Prosthetics

Post-Deployment Readjustment Counseling

Sexual Trauma Counseling

Alcohol and Drug Dependency Treatment

Vocational Rehabilitation

Case Management/Care Coordination

Special Eligibility and Coordination of Care for Combat Veterans Serving in Combat Theater After 11/11/1998- Returning Servicemembers (OEF/OIF/OND)

The Post-9/11 Transition and Care Management Program offers transitional assistance, case management and outreach services to all Veterans who have served after September 11, 2001 in their transition to civilian life. For more information about the various programs available for recent returning service members, log on to the Returning Servicemembers web site.

Veterans who served in a theater of combat operations also have special eligibility for VA health care. Under the "Combat Veteran" authority VA provides cost-free health care services and nursing home care for conditions possibly related to military service and enrollment in Priority Group 6 or higher for 5 years from the date of discharge or release from active duty, unless eligible for enrollment in a higher priority group.

Combat Veterans who enroll with VA under this enhanced Combat Veteran authority will continue to be enrolled even after their enhanced eligibility period ends, although they may be shifted to Priority Group 7 or 8, depending on their income level, and required to make applicable copays. Additionally, for care not related to combat service, copays may be required depending on their financial assessment and other special eligibility factors.

NOTE: The 5-year enrollment period applicable to these Veterans begins on the discharge or separation date of the service member from active duty military service, or in the case of multiple call-ups, the most recent discharge date.