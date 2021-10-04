Women Veteran Program Managers are available at each VA medical center to assist women Veterans with questions and coordinate services (see contact information on this page).

Each woman Veteran is assigned a Women’s Health Primary Care Provider. These experienced providers are trained to deliver comprehensive primary care, as well as routine women’s health care. You will be at the center of a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) where a provider, nurse, and others will work with you to manage your health care:

Primary care: general medical care for acute and chronic conditions, such as chronic pain, high blood pressure, and diabetes

Preventive care: immunizations and cancer screenings (breast and cervical), osteoporosis screening and management

Gender-specific care

Birth control, family planning, and preconception counseling

Learn more about the gender-specific services VA has to offer

Women Veterans Call Center

The Women Veterans Call Center provides women Veterans information about VA services and resources, benefits, and eligibility. The toll-free line is available Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. ET and on Saturdays 8:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Please see our Women Veterans Call Center website or call 855-VA-WOMEN 855-829-6636). Call, chat, or text are all available.