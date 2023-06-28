Town Hall Forums
View slide presentations, videos, recordings and Q&As from recent Birmingham VA Health Care System Town Halls.
Women Veterans Tele-Town Hall hosted by the BVAHCS Women's Health Program
Live streamed June 22, 2023
View Women Veteran Forum slide presentation
Primary Care
View questions submitted by recent BVAHCS Tele-Town Hall attendees. Answers are provided by respective health care representatives.
Does VA offer anything to help a Diabetic (Type 2) with eating healthy?
Yes. Your Primary Care Provider can place a consult to the Diabetic Nurse, Dietician, MOVE! Program. BVAHCS has several options for diabetic patients. The patient needs to discuss with PCP for treatment plan.
If you are sent for treatment outside VA, why is it so difficult to get your bill covered? I’ve been told by VA my bill will be covered, however, my bills are being sent to collections. I’ve spoken to all parties involved.
You will be contacted by BVAHCS Community Care. There is a process for community care referrals which includes VA providers entering the community care consults and authorizations must be approved prior to appointment.