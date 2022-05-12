Human Research Protections Program

VA employment or WOC status required

All personnel engaged in research at the VA, including volunteers, must be paid by the VA or have completed a federal background check and have Worker Without Compensation (WOC) status.

The VA PI (or designee) must complete a Scope of Practice for each team member listing designated research duties. If users require access to the VA’s electronic medical record (CPRS) as part of their research duties, this must be indicated in the scope and the user must be listed in key study personnel on the IRB Study Application. It is the PI’s responsibility to ensure the new personnel are listed on the IRB Study Application either in real time or that the request to add new personnel is combined with the next future IRB submission.

Mandatory VA-specific training for research staff

IRB approvals may be delayed if key study personnel listed in the Study Application are not up to date on the following VA research training at the time of submission:

CITI (VA Human Subjects Protection)—CITI account must be affiliated with VA Birmingham, AL-521 . This training must be renewed every three years. Review the VA ORD website and CITI FAQs for more information.

(VA Human Subjects Protection)—CITI account must be affiliated with . This training must be renewed every three years. Review the VA ORD website and CITI FAQs for more information. VA Privacy & HIPAA and VA Privacy & Information Security and Rules of Behavior must be updated annually via the VA TMS website. All researchers accessing identifiable VA data must complete these trainings. For assistance with TMS accounts or training requirements, contact Latanya.Higginbottom@va.gov.

Trainings are specific to the VA. UAB training may not be substituted.

Additional training (not required)

VA Office of Research Protections, Policy, and Education (ORPP&E) webinar archive may be accessed here. It is highly recommended that VA research personnel review the topics listed and listen to any webinars that may pertain to your VA research activities.

OHRP provides Human Research Protection Training that includes foundational knowledge on protecting human subjects in research funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The training is developed for the broad research community including IRBs, investigators and key personnel, and anyone interested in the Common Rule. Access is free.