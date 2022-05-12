Human Research Protections Program
The BVAHCS has its own internal Institutional Review Board (IRB) and provides opportunities for collaborative research. The BVAHCS works closely with our affiliate, the University of Birmingham – Alabama (UAB).
VA research is research that is conducted by VA investigators (serving on compensated, WOC, or Intergovernmental Personnel Agreement appointments) while on VA time. If you wish to enroll patients or staff at the VA, or use VA personnel, facilities, or medical records, you must secure prior approval of the BVAHCS Research & Development Committee (R&DC).
Special considerations may be found in the following sections:
- 5g—VA Investigators' Responsibilities
- 15 – Collaborative Research
- 17 – General Requirements for Informed Consent (refer to VA Informed Consent Checklist)
- 18 – Documentation of Informed Consent
- 19 – Research Involving Pregnant Women, Human Fetuses, and Neonates as Subjects (refer to ORD Memo: Restriction on Use of Fetal Tissue for all VHA Research Studies, dated August 28, 2019)
- 20 – Research Involving Prisoners (restricted by the VA)
- 23 – HIPAA Authorization
Also refer to ORPP&E’s Policy and Guidance FAQs.
Quality improvement projects do not require IRB approval, however, you must submit a Research vs. Non-Research Determination Form in IRBNet (www.gov.irbnet.org) for review and determination. The Research vs. Non-Research Determination Form can be found in IRBNet under Forms and Templates.
Please also consult with Education Service, Chief of Quality Management Service and your service chief for any additional approvals that may be needed to proceed with your project.
If you only wish to inform VA patients about a non-VA study by posting/distributing recruitment materials on the premises of a VA facility, R&DC approval is not required to conduct the Research; however, R&DC approval is required for posting of advertisement.
Complete the Request to Advertise Non-VA Research Activity in a VA Facility Form, which can be found in IRBNet under Forms and Templates. Submit the completed form in IRBNet for review and approval.
If BAVAHCS and any other Federal or Federally-funded institutions are engaged in a non-exempt research study which has been approved or transitioned to follow the 2018 Requirements of the Common Rule, the cooperative research provisions may apply. Per these provisions, the use of a single IRB (sIRB) or ORD-approved sIRB exception is required.
When collaborating with other sites, take into consideration the single IRB requirement early in the grant writing stage, before submitting the project for IRB approval. If one or more other VA sites are engaged in your research study, first consider using VA Central IRB as your IRB of record. Contact vacentralirb@va.gov or visit the VA Central IRB website for more information.
If using a commercial IRB, refer to Commercial IRB submission guidance.
For more information about cooperative research provisions requirements, refer to the ORPP&E website or email the Birmingham VA Research Office at Latanya.Higginbottom@va.gov.
VA employment or WOC status required
All personnel engaged in research at the VA, including volunteers, must be paid by the VA or have completed a federal background check and have Worker Without Compensation (WOC) status.
The VA PI (or designee) must complete a Scope of Practice for each team member listing designated research duties. If users require access to the VA’s electronic medical record (CPRS) as part of their research duties, this must be indicated in the scope and the user must be listed in key study personnel on the IRB Study Application. It is the PI’s responsibility to ensure the new personnel are listed on the IRB Study Application either in real time or that the request to add new personnel is combined with the next future IRB submission.
Mandatory VA-specific training for research staff
IRB approvals may be delayed if key study personnel listed in the Study Application are not up to date on the following VA research training at the time of submission:
- CITI (VA Human Subjects Protection)—CITI account must be affiliated with VA Birmingham, AL-521. This training must be renewed every three years. Review the VA ORD website and CITI FAQs for more information.
- VA Privacy & HIPAA and VA Privacy & Information Security and Rules of Behavior must be updated annually via the VA TMS website. All researchers accessing identifiable VA data must complete these trainings. For assistance with TMS accounts or training requirements, contact Latanya.Higginbottom@va.gov.
Trainings are specific to the VA. UAB training may not be substituted.
Additional training (not required)
VA Office of Research Protections, Policy, and Education (ORPP&E) webinar archive may be accessed here. It is highly recommended that VA research personnel review the topics listed and listen to any webinars that may pertain to your VA research activities.
OHRP provides Human Research Protection Training that includes foundational knowledge on protecting human subjects in research funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The training is developed for the broad research community including IRBs, investigators and key personnel, and anyone interested in the Common Rule. Access is free.
The VA distinguishes between projects and protocols. A project is a cohesive body of work, usually tied to one major funding source, and is reviewed for safety before any research may begin.
Projects may contain one or more Protocols (i.e., IRB, SRS, IACUC).
IRB protocol approval and VA R&D Committee project approval are required for human subjects’ research. Protocol approval is not required for projects that are not considered human subjects research (e.g., QA/QI projects).
Protocol Approval
Log into IRBNet and submit the appropriate submission packet (Initial Review, Exempt Review) with a complete description of study procedures on the study application.
Attach all required VA forms to your IRB submission:
- VA Form 10-250 Privacy Checklist - complete Page 1 only
- Enterprise Research Data Security Plan (ERDSP)—This link is only accessible behind the VA firewall. The VA PI or designee must sign.
- Research Protocol Safety Survey (RPSS)— The VA PI must sign.
Failure to attach the above required documents may result in delays in review and approval.
Attach the following study documents, if applicable.
Consent Documents section:
- VA consent form(s)
- Information sheet
- Verbal consent script
Other Study Documents section
- VA HIPAA (VA Form 10-0493)
- Non-consent phone scripts
- Request for Non-Veteran Approval form, if enrolling non-Veteran subjects in research that involves VA outpatient or VA hospital treatment
- Single IRB exception approval letter: only required for non-exempt studies if there are collaborating engaged VA sites and/or other collaborating engaged sites which are Federal entities or Federally funded
- VA Form 10-9012, if applicable
- Proactive calling approval letter issued by ORD
- Any other related materials