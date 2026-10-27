Bismarck Vet Center

First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help. Call 701-224-9751 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with us. On your first visit:

You’ll complete an intake packet that includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, a release of information form (optional), and assessments as appropriate.

You’ll be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.

You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that is appropriate to your needs.

We'll schedule follow-up appointments as appropriate and as determined by your counselor.

If you walk in during our office hours, you’ll be greeted by members of our team. A counselor will meet with you and discuss how we can assist you on your journey.