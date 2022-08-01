Bismarck Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Bismarck Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help. Call 701-224-9751 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with us. On your first visit:
- You’ll complete an intake packet that includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, a release of information form (optional), and assessments as appropriate.
- You’ll be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.
- You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that is appropriate to your needs.
- We'll schedule follow-up appointments as appropriate and as determined by your counselor.
If you walk in during our office hours, you’ll be greeted by members of our team. A counselor will meet with you and discuss how we can assist you on your journey.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214) or a Active Military ID.
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
- A list of your current medications, including dosage and frequency
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
Our main entrance faces east on the east end of the building. Enter through the first set of doors and the Vet Center door will be right in front of you. There's also an entrance on the south side of the building in the middle.
Parking is located on the east, south, and west side of the building. There are accessible parking spots in the south side of the building next to the entrance.
ADA-compliant doors are on the south side entrance.
There are 2 spots reserved on the east side for Vet Center clients.
The Bis-Man Transit Service provides public transportation to Bismarck, Mandan, and Lincoln.
The closest stop to the Bismarck Vet Center is approximately 1 mile away near Dan's Supermarket on Washington Street. This is Stop B on the Blue Route.
Get more information about the Blue Route
Learn more about Bis-Man Transit services
Or call:
- 701-323-9228, option 1 for the CAT (Capital Area Transit) Bus
- 701-223-9001, option 2 for Paratransit
In the spotlight at Bismarck Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Wreaths Across America at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery
Wreaths Across America will be taking place at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery on December 17, 2022, beginning at 11 a.m. The Bismarck Mobile Vet and Vet Center Staff will be on hand to provide coffee and hot chocolate.
GWOT Group
We have a group for Desert Storm, OEF, OIF, and other GWOT combat Veterans and service members to support each other. To join this group, you’ll need a staff or counselor’s referral. This group meets on Mondays from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We provide couples counseling as it relates to the care of the Veteran or service member.
We periodically host an educational group for significant others on the cycle of deployment and the impact of deployment. This group is open to adult significant others of Veterans and service members, from all eras, who are active clients of the Bismarck Vet Center.
Please contact us for upcoming dates and availability.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration regarding possible burial and survivor benefits
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual, couples, and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community. Care at our center includes:
- Counseling sessions to address your individual concerns and needs
- Group for Desert Storm, OEF, OIF, and other GWOT combat Veterans and service members to support each other. To join this group, you’ll need a staff or counselor’s referral. This group meets on Mondays from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Several of our staff are Veterans and understand the challenges you face.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Military sexual trauma knows no gender.
Our counselors use a trauma-informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to those who have experienced military sexual trauma.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual, couples, and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our center includes counseling sessions to address your individual concerns and needs.
If you’re feeling on edge and on guard, having trouble with sleep or motivation, or just feeling unlike yourself following a major event or critical incident, we can help. We’ll teach you tools to manage these problems and get back on track. Asking for help takes courage. We provide the private, comfortable setting with expert counselors to help you take that next step.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We know that completing military service can come with a variety of new challenges. Navigating the VA system and other benefits alone can be overwhelming. We can provide education and connection for:
- Enrollment in VA health care benefits
- Filing a military-related disability claim
- Connection to employment opportunities
- Using VA education benefits
- Using your VA home loan
- Connecting to state benefits and services
We're engaged with local military units through the Yellow Ribbon program to allow for interaction before, during, and after deployments.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We work with and provide referrals to the Fargo VA Medical Center Behavioral Health Department. We also provide available information about community resources.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our primary focus is your safety. If you feel hopeless, suicidal, or in need of crisis care, just let your counselor know. Together, we can work to help you stay safe and improve your world.
You can also text the Veterans Crisis Line at 838255 or visit the site for confidential chat.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Several of our staff are Veterans and understand the challenges you face.
We know that completing military service can come with a variety of new challenges. Navigating the VA system and other benefits alone can be overwhelming. We can provide education and connection for:
- Enrollment in VA health care benefits
- Filing a military-related disability claim
- Connection to employment opportunities
- Using VA education benefits
- Using your VA home loan
- Connecting to state benefits and services
We work hand-in-hand with a variety of agencies to connect Veterans with available resources.
One of our primary resources are our County and Tribal Veteran Service Officers.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We partner with other groups in the Veteran world to serve as a referral resource for Veterans and service members.
Some of our partners include:
- Local County/Tribal Veteran Service Offices
- Veteran Service Organizations
- Various offices within the North Dakota National Guard and the Army Reserve
- North Dakota Department of Vocational Rehabilitation
- Job Service North Dakota
- North Dakota Veterans' Cemetery
- Community Action
We also provide briefings and education to various law enforcement agencies and others that may encounter Veterans on a variety of topics such as military culture and PTSD overview.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.