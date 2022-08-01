Bismarck Vet Center

First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help. Call 701-224-9751 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with us. On your first visit: You’ll complete an intake packet that includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, a release of information form (optional), and assessments as appropriate.

You’ll be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.

You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that is appropriate to your needs.

We'll schedule follow-up appointments as appropriate and as determined by your counselor. If you walk in during our office hours, you’ll be greeted by members of our team. A counselor will meet with you and discuss how we can assist you on your journey.

You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following: Discharge documents (such as a DD214) or a Active Military ID.

Receipt of certain awards

Deployment orders

Other documents that show qualifying military service

A list of your current medications, including dosage and frequency Request your military service records online If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.

Our main entrance faces east on the east end of the building. Enter through the first set of doors and the Vet Center door will be right in front of you. There's also an entrance on the south side of the building in the middle. Parking is located on the east, south, and west side of the building. There are accessible parking spots in the south side of the building next to the entrance. ADA-compliant doors are on the south side entrance. There are 2 spots reserved on the east side for Vet Center clients.