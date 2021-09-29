Billing and insurance

If you have questions about the copay balance on your VA Black Hills health care bill, call us at 866-347-2352. We're here Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Central Time.

Please note that you won’t need to pay any copays for X-rays, lab tests, preventive tests, and services like health screenings or immunizations.

Pay online, by phone, or mail

Find out how to make a payment—and what to do if you're having trouble making payments or you disagree with your bill.

Pay in person

To pay your copay bill in person, visit the agent cashier's office at a Fort Meade VA Medical Center or Hot Springs VA Medical Center.

Please bring your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to "VA." Be sure to include your VA account number on the check or money order.

Agent Cashier window

Building 113

First floor

Map of Fort Meade campus

Hours: 9:00 a.m. - noon and 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday - Friday

Agent Cashier window

Building 12

Floor G

Map of Hot Springs campus

Hours: 9:00 a.m. - noon and 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday - Friday

Co-payments

If you do not have private healthcare insurance (other than Medicare replacement policies) please pay your co-payment upon checking out of the Medical Center.

Veterans who do not make their co-payments upon checking out will receive a bill at their address of record within 30 days after their stay or appointment.

If you have any questions about your co-pay balance, please contact our call center at 1-866-347-2352.

Private and other health insurance

If you have another form of health coverage—like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or a private insurance plan through your spouse’s employer—please bring your insurance card with you to your health care appointment.

VA is required by law to bill private health insurance carriers for medical care, supplies and prescriptions provided for treatment of Veterans' nonservice-connected conditions. Private health insurance coverage through a Veteran or Veteran's spouse is insurance provided by an employer, Veteran or other non-federal source, including Medicare supplemental plans. Generally, VA does not bill Medicare or Medicaid for reimbursement; however, VA does bill other types of health insurance including Medicare Supplemental plans for covered services.

Learn how VA health care works with other health insurance

Note: A Veteran’s insurance coverage or lack of insurance coverage does not determine their eligibility for treatment at a VA health care facility.