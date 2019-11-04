You can pay your bill in any of these 4 ways:

Online

Pay directly from your bank account or by debit or credit card on the secure Pay.gov website.

By phone

Call us at 888-827-4817. Be sure to have your account number ready.

By mail

Send your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to "VA," to the address below. Be sure to include your account number on the check or money order.

Department of Veterans Affairs

PO Box 3978

Portland, OR 97208-3978

In person

Visit your nearest VA medical center, and ask for the agent cashier's office. Bring your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to “VA.” Be sure to include your account number on the check or money order.

Find your nearest VA medical center

Note: We can deposit your check through either a one-time electronic funds transfer or as a check transaction. If we make an electronic funds transfer, your bank may withdraw the funds from your account on the same day as we process your payment and you won't receive your check back from your bank.

If you need help understanding your patient statement

View our guide to understanding your VA patient statement (PDF)

Call us at 866-400-1238. We're here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.

Or visit your nearest VA medical center or other health facility and ask to talk with a member of the facility's revenue staff.

Find your nearest VA health facility