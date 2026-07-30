Make a payment now

Pay your full balance or request help by the due date on your billing statement to avoid late charges, interest, or collection actions.

You’ll need your account number to pay. You can find your account number in our online copay tool or on your billing statement.

Option 1: Pay online

Pay directly from your bank account or by debit or credit card on the secure Pay.gov website.

Pay your copay bill at Pay.gov

Option 2: Pay by phone

Call us at (TTY: 711). Be sure to have your account number ready.

Option 3: Pay by mail

Send your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to “VA,” to this address. Include your account number on the check or money order.

Department of Veterans Affairs

PO Box 3978

Portland, OR 97208-3978

Option 4: Pay in person

Go to the VA health facility that sent the bill. Ask for the agent cashier’s office.

Bring your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to “VA.” Include your account number on the check or money order.

Find your VA health facility

Note: We can deposit your check through either a one-time electronic funds transfer or as a check transaction. If we make an electronic funds transfer, your bank may withdraw the funds from your account on the same day as we process your payment and you won’t receive your check back from your bank.