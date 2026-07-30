Review and pay your VA copay bill
You need to pay your full VA copay bill balance by the due date on your billing statement to avoid late charges, interest, or collection actions. Check how much you owe for medical service and prescription copays at each VA facility. And find out how to make a payment, request help, or dispute your charges.
We’ve started to collect copayments again
As of October 1, 2021, we’ve started to collect copayments again for medical care and pharmacy services. We continue to offer options for financial hardship assistance.
If you need help, call us at 866-400-1238 (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Review your bills and current balances
Make a payment now
Pay your full balance or request help by the due date on your billing statement to avoid late charges, interest, or collection actions.
You’ll need your account number to pay. You can find your account number in our online copay tool or on your billing statement.
Option 1: Pay online
Pay directly from your bank account or by debit or credit card on the secure Pay.gov website.
Pay your copay bill at Pay.gov
Option 2: Pay by phone
Call us at
Option 3: Pay by mail
Send your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to “VA,” to this address. Include your account number on the check or money order.
Department of Veterans Affairs
PO Box 3978
Portland, OR 97208-3978
Option 4: Pay in person
Go to the VA health facility that sent the bill. Ask for the agent cashier’s office.
Bring your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to “VA.” Include your account number on the check or money order.
Note: We can deposit your check through either a one-time electronic funds transfer or as a check transaction. If we make an electronic funds transfer, your bank may withdraw the funds from your account on the same day as we process your payment and you won’t receive your check back from your bank.
Find out how to request financial help or dispute your charges
If you’re struggling to pay your copays, you can request help. Options may include a repayment plan, debt relief, or copay exemption.
Learn about options to request help with VA debt
If you disagree with the charges or amounts on your bill, you can file a dispute.
More questions about VA copays
How can I get help to understand my patient statement?
- Call us at
. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.
- Or visit your nearest VA medical center or other health facility and ask to talk with a member of the facility’s revenue staff.
What happens if I don’t pay my bill?
We won’t withhold any treatment or medication from you even if you can’t pay your copays. But by law, we must collect all copay debts for VA healthcare services.
After 30 days
We must add interest and a monthly fee to your bill. Interest starts from the date charges first appear on your bill. We set interest and fee rates each year. We’ll continue to add these fees until you pay your full balance or set up an approved repayment plan.
If you set up a repayment plan and don’t pay your installments on time, we’ll continue adding fees until you pay off your balance. We may add other costs if we need to take further collection action.
After 90 days
We may take action to collect your copay debt. This may include keeping part or all of your monthly VA benefit payments to pay down your debt. This process is called offsetting. We may offset benefits like VA disability compensation, GI Bill payments, or Veterans Pension payments.
We may also notify credit reporting agencies. This may lower your credit score.
After 120 days
We must, by law, transfer your debt to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. At this point, we can’t help you manage your copay debt.
The U.S. Treasury may take these actions:
- Add more fees and interest.
- Keep (or offset) part or all of your federal or state payments to pay down your debt. This may include your tax refunds, Social Security benefits, or federal or state salary or retirement benefits.
- Refer your account to a private collection agency.
- Take part or all of your wages from a non-federal job to pay down your debt.
Who should I contact if I received a bill from a community provider?
If you received a bill from an approved in-network community care provider, call us at