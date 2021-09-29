Returning service member care
VA Black Hills health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Lori Vosika, MSW, LCSW
Program Manager/Case Manager
Post-9/11 Military2VA Case Management Program
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
VA Black Hills Health Care System
500 N. 5th Street | Hot Springs, SD 57747
Office: 605-745-2000 Ext 22176 | E-mail: lori.vosika@va.gov
Mr. Duane Cruz (MBA, MHRM)
Post-9/11 M2VA Transition Patient Advocate
Post-9/11 M2VA Case Management Program
Serving Service Members and Veterans During Transition and Beyond (Times of War – Times of Peace)
VA Black Hills Health Care System
Office: 605-745-2000 Ext 22175, Email: duane.cruz@va.gov
Anita R Hartl, MSW, CSW-PIP
Post 9/11 TCM SW Case Manager
Rapid City CBOC
605-718-1095 x33076
Anita.Hartl@va.gov
Anthony S. Mastroianni, LCSW
Inpatient Mental Health Social Worker
IPV Assistance Program Coordinator
M2VA Transition Case Manager
VA Black Hills Health Care System
113 Comanche Rd, Bldg. 145 Rm. 110
Fort Meade, SD 57741
(o) 605-720-7488
anthony.mastroianni@va.gov
About Military2VA (M2VA)
Program at VA Black Hills Health Care System offers transition assistance and outreach services to all Veterans who have served in combat since November 11, 1998. Our program can help you receive the health care services you may want or need, as well as provide you and your family the following support and service options as you make the transition from active duty to civilian life.
Care we provide at VA Black Hills health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Post deployment/service comprehensive health assessments and ongoing medical care is provided through the Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT) located throughout VA Black Hills Health Care Systems.
Special Eligibility and Coordination of Care for Combat Veterans Serving in Combat Theater After 11/11/1998- Returning Servicemembers (OEF/OIF/OND)
The Post-9/11 Transition and Care Management Program offers transitional assistance, case management and outreach services to all Veterans who have served after September 11, 2001 in their transition to civilian life. For more information about the various programs available for recent returning service members, log on to the Returning Servicemembers web site.
Veterans who served in a theater of combat operations also have special eligibility for VA health care. Under the "Combat Veteran" authority VA provides cost-free health care services and nursing home care for conditions possibly related to military service and enrollment in Priority Group 6 or higher for 5 years from the date of discharge or release from active duty, unless eligible for enrollment in a higher priority group.
Combat Veterans who enroll with VA under this enhanced Combat Veteran authority will continue to be enrolled even after their enhanced eligibility period ends, although they may be shifted to Priority Group 7 or 8, depending on their income level, and required to make applicable copays. Additionally, for care not related to combat service, copays may be required depending on their financial assessment and other special eligibility factors.
NOTE: The 5-year enrollment period applicable to these Veterans begins on the discharge or separation date of the service member from active duty military service, or in the case of multiple call-ups, the most recent discharge date.
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center for the VA Black Hills Healthcare System provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.