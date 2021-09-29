Returning service member care

About Military2VA (M2VA)

Program at VA Black Hills Health Care System offers transition assistance and outreach services to all Veterans who have served in combat since November 11, 1998. Our program can help you receive the health care services you may want or need, as well as provide you and your family the following support and service options as you make the transition from active duty to civilian life.

Care we provide at VA Black Hills health care

We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:

Polytrauma care

Rehabilitation

Mental health care

Counseling

Family benefits counseling

Referral assistance

Post deployment/service comprehensive health assessments and ongoing medical care is provided through the Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT) located throughout VA Black Hills Health Care Systems.

Special Eligibility and Coordination of Care for Combat Veterans Serving in Combat Theater After 11/11/1998- Returning Servicemembers (OEF/OIF/OND)

The Post-9/11 Transition and Care Management Program offers transitional assistance, case management and outreach services to all Veterans who have served after September 11, 2001 in their transition to civilian life. For more information about the various programs available for recent returning service members, log on to the Returning Servicemembers web site.

Veterans who served in a theater of combat operations also have special eligibility for VA health care. Under the "Combat Veteran" authority VA provides cost-free health care services and nursing home care for conditions possibly related to military service and enrollment in Priority Group 6 or higher for 5 years from the date of discharge or release from active duty, unless eligible for enrollment in a higher priority group.

Combat Veterans who enroll with VA under this enhanced Combat Veteran authority will continue to be enrolled even after their enhanced eligibility period ends, although they may be shifted to Priority Group 7 or 8, depending on their income level, and required to make applicable copays. Additionally, for care not related to combat service, copays may be required depending on their financial assessment and other special eligibility factors.

NOTE: The 5-year enrollment period applicable to these Veterans begins on the discharge or separation date of the service member from active duty military service, or in the case of multiple call-ups, the most recent discharge date.