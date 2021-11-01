Bloomfield Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Bloomfield Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First-time visitor? Give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help. Call 973-748-0980 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
Making an appointment:
After you contact us, the Vet Center Director will call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1 to 2 business days. We’ll schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 business days.
Contacting us:
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
If you know you’ll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We’re located at 2 Broad Street in Bloomfield. We’re on the seventh floor of the Frank M Leo building. It’s the only 7-story building at the intersection of Broad Street and Bloomfield Avenue.
We’re accessible by bus and train.
The bus route stops at the Bloomfield Post Office. We’re only two blocks away from the Post Office and the Bloomfield train station.
Plan your trip with NJ Transit
There’s no free parking in the immediate area. A public parking garage is available 1 block away at 23 Lackawanna Place. There are plenty of restaurants in the area and a spacious park for small children to enjoy.
In the spotlight at Bloomfield Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
The DMV is coming here
The Mobile Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Van will be coming here to assist Veterans with their DMV needs. Stay tuned for more information.
Yogi Berra Museum Veteran event coming soon
We’ll be co-hosting an event at the Yogi Berra Museum. Yogi Berra is both a famous Yankee and also a Veteran.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We also offer individual counseling and we provide referrals to VA counseling resources and therapy resources in your community.
We also offer counseling for minors and art therapy for children.
We have Spanish-speaking counselors available.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We can offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling to help with a significant change or loss
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and National Cemetery Administration (NCA) regarding possible burial and survival benefits
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
As a leader in care for LGBTQ+ Veterans, we are committed to serving you. We partner with VA and community agencies to make sure Veterans and service members can get the assistance they need and the benefits they earned.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We provide individual and group counseling. We use supportive and evidenced-based techniques such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Skills Training and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR)
We have English and Spanish-speaking counselors available.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We have male and female counselors available for those who have experienced military sexual trauma (MST).
We also partner with the VBA regional office in Newark to have annual MST seminars. These help inform our Veterans and service members what benefits they are entitled to.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We proudly celebrate diversity among those we serve. We have bilingual counselors available for individual or group counseling for those Veterans and service members who prefer speaking Spanish.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We provide individual and group counseling for Veterans and service members dealing with PTSD. Here are some of the groups we offer:
Current events: The purpose of this supportive, mutual aid group is to reduce social isolation among Vietnam Veterans. These Veterans have received maximum benefit from individual therapy but wish to continue discussing current topics and events that impact them, as well as issues related to their wartime experience.
In country: The purpose of this supportive, mutual aid group is to reduce social isolation and promote camaraderie among Vietnam Veterans who continue to address the way in which their wartime experiences impact life today.
Graduates: The purpose of this group is to reduce social isolation and promote camaraderie among Vietnam Veterans with more diverse military backgrounds. These Veterans continue to address the way in which their wartime experiences impact life today. Veterans of varying military branches and Military Occupational Specialties (MOS’s) participate in this particular group process.
Multigenerational Veterans: The purpose of this group is to teach coping skills that aid in relaxation and breathing. These techniques have been linked to decreased symptoms of anxiety, depression and stress.
Spouses of multigenerational Veterans: The purpose of this group is to provide a support system for spouses and significant others of Veterans. Within the group, the facilitator organizes topics pertaining to readjustment, psychoeducation, and skills that will aid the spouse or significant other within their relationship with the Veteran. Finally, the group serves as a military/Veteran community connection offering each other support, wisdom, and encouragement. This helps the Veteran's relationship through increased education, empathy, and coping skills that can be mirrored in the relationship.
Vietnam Veterans commissioned, combat leaders: The purpose of this very unique group is to address issues associated with the role of combat leaders in a supportive and homogeneous environment where members can share and process their common experiences.
PTSD and substance abuse: The purpose of this group is to help Veterans and service members maintain an alcohol and drug-free lifestyle. It’s for Veterans and service members who previously used alcohol or drugs to self-medicate their PTSD symptoms.
Vietnam Veterans: All members of this group are either combat infantrymen, combat medics, and/or Purple Heart recipients who experienced heavy combat in Vietnam. Moreover, all members have been involved in Vet Center services for a number of years. Their needs have evolved from trauma processing into present day goal setting, concerns with health issues, and the need or desire for increased social connectivity.
Yoga: The purpose of this group is manage stress by reducing arousal symptoms.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Stop by for a one-stop shop for all transitioning needs. Please feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns.
We can help you navigate:
- Health care
- Benefits
- Employment
- Housing
We can also provide community referrals.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We provide a bi-weekly group which meets every other week for substance abuse. The purpose is to help Veterans and service members maintain an alcohol- and drug-free lifestyle. It’s for Veterans and service members who previously used alcohol or drugs to self-medicate.
We have English and Spanish-speaking counselors available for one-on-one counseling for substance abuse issues.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We’re connected with the VA Suicide Prevention team at both East Orange and Lyons VA Medical Centers. Our counseling staff can assist with consistent counseling and support for you and your family.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We offer assistance or referral services with:
- Registering for VA health care and medical benefits
- Filing VA claims and other Veteran benefits
- Understanding your potential VA benefits, including GI Bill and home loans
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We work with our local partners and use our resources to advocate for your needs. We collaborate with partners to support our Veteran community.
Some of our partners include:
- The Johnson Public Library of Hackensack
- Soldier On
- The Verona Community Center
- GIGO Fund
- Local first responders
- The National Guard, Reserve and active-duty units
- Colleges and universities in our local community
If you or your organization would like to learn about working with Veterans and military culture and how you can support the Veteran community, we can provide individual or group briefings. Give us a call for more information at 973-748-0980.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We’re here to make your transition into VA health care as smooth as possible. If you need assistance setting up a smart phone or tablet for telehealth, please feel free to contact us for assistance. Call 973-748-0980.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.