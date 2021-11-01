Bloomfield Vet Center

If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.

We provide individual and group counseling for Veterans and service members dealing with PTSD. Here are some of the groups we offer:

Current events: The purpose of this supportive, mutual aid group is to reduce social isolation among Vietnam Veterans. These Veterans have received maximum benefit from individual therapy but wish to continue discussing current topics and events that impact them, as well as issues related to their wartime experience.

In country: The purpose of this supportive, mutual aid group is to reduce social isolation and promote camaraderie among Vietnam Veterans who continue to address the way in which their wartime experiences impact life today.

Graduates: The purpose of this group is to reduce social isolation and promote camaraderie among Vietnam Veterans with more diverse military backgrounds. These Veterans continue to address the way in which their wartime experiences impact life today. Veterans of varying military branches and Military Occupational Specialties (MOS’s) participate in this particular group process.

Multigenerational Veterans: The purpose of this group is to teach coping skills that aid in relaxation and breathing. These techniques have been linked to decreased symptoms of anxiety, depression and stress.

Spouses of multigenerational Veterans: The purpose of this group is to provide a support system for spouses and significant others of Veterans. Within the group, the facilitator organizes topics pertaining to readjustment, psychoeducation, and skills that will aid the spouse or significant other within their relationship with the Veteran. Finally, the group serves as a military/Veteran community connection offering each other support, wisdom, and encouragement. This helps the Veteran's relationship through increased education, empathy, and coping skills that can be mirrored in the relationship.

Vietnam Veterans commissioned, combat leaders: The purpose of this very unique group is to address issues associated with the role of combat leaders in a supportive and homogeneous environment where members can share and process their common experiences.

PTSD and substance abuse: The purpose of this group is to help Veterans and service members maintain an alcohol and drug-free lifestyle. It’s for Veterans and service members who previously used alcohol or drugs to self-medicate their PTSD symptoms.

Vietnam Veterans: All members of this group are either combat infantrymen, combat medics, and/or Purple Heart recipients who experienced heavy combat in Vietnam. Moreover, all members have been involved in Vet Center services for a number of years. Their needs have evolved from trauma processing into present day goal setting, concerns with health issues, and the need or desire for increased social connectivity.

Yoga: The purpose of this group is manage stress by reducing arousal symptoms.