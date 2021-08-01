Boise Vet Center
We offer private and confidential services to our servicemembers, veterans, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for readjustment issues, depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also provide resource development and help navigating with your local VA and community resources. Call the vet center for appointment time availability beyond our regular scheduled hours.
Locations and contact information
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Boise Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
The closest bus route to the Boise Vet Center is located at the NE or NW corner of Overland and South Vista Avenue.
Visit CityGo or Valley Regional Transit for route information.
One way rides cost $1.50 or you can purchase an all day pass for $2.50. The easiest way to pay is through their website and use of your phone or computer.
Parking is free. You can park in front of the building and the marked parking slots on the west side of the building. Overflow parking can be found at the far North West end of the parking lot that provides open parking slots all the way back to South Vista Avenue
Please call 208-342-3612 to speak with a staff member at the Boise Vet Center that will assist you in scheduling an appointment, assist with questions you may have or provide an appropriate referral.
Same day services are available, call for details.
Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Boise Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Weekly Art Therapy at Boise Vet Center
Paint pre-molded sculptures. This is designed as a relaxing outdoor or indoor activity in a small class environment with some social interactions included. There is no charge to participate in this activity.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Grief and bereavement counseling provided to any direct family member related to an active duty service member that was killed during their years of service.
Contact the Boise Vet Center for more information for counseling.
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Services are available to assist with all gender identities and welcome you to the Vet Center.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
The Boise Vet Center offers individual and group counseling:
- Vietnam Veterans group
- Iraq/Afghanistan group
- Veterans Support Group
Specialty care includes:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- ACT Therapy (mindfulness and awareness)
The Boise Vet Center also offers therapeutic outdoor activities and periodic social events.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The great thing about the Vet Center program is that most of our staff have served in the military and know many of the challenges involved in transitioning to the civilian sector. If you have recently discharged from military service, we are here to help you with that process. We can connect you with:
- educational and career counseling
- readjustment counseling services
- alternative therapy programs
- recreational activities
- and other services in the community to help support your transition.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Art classes are offered at the Vet Center weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays at 1:30 pm. Call the Boise Vet Center at 208-342-3612 for more information.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Learn more on how to connect with veteran organizations and other community agencies that provide services to our active duty service members, Veterans, and family members. Opportunities to participate, volunteer, or conduct service projects are available within our community.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Established local partnerships include:
- National Guard & Reserve Units
- State Universities & Community Colleges
- Veteran Service Organizations (VSO)
- Idaho Department of Veteran Services (IDVS)
- Community Legal Services
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
How we're different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.