VA Boston health care
At the VA Boston Healthcare System, our experienced health care teams are guided by the needs of Veterans, their families and caregivers.
Locations
940 Belmont Street
Brockton, MA 02301-5596
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
150 South Huntington Avenue
Boston, MA 02130-4817
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
1400 VFW Parkway
West Roxbury, MA 02132-4927
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA Boston health care
Stories
While on the Hospice Unit at VA Boston Healthcare System’s Brockton campus, Jan. 22, 2026, I met Larry Dureault, an Army Veteran who served from 1969 to 1973. He grew up in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, which is close to where I grew up.
Events
When
Sat. Jul 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET