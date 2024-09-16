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VA Boston health care

At the VA Boston Healthcare System, our experienced health care teams are guided by the needs of Veterans, their families and caregivers.

Locations

940 Belmont Street
Brockton, MA 02301-5596

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Brockton VA Medical Center

150 South Huntington Avenue
Boston, MA 02130-4817

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center

1400 VFW Parkway
West Roxbury, MA 02132-4927

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Outside in front of the Primary Care addition at VA Boston's West Roxbury campus.

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Stories

While on the Hospice Unit at VA Boston Healthcare System’s Brockton campus, Jan. 22, 2026, I met Larry Dureault, an Army Veteran who served from 1969 to 1973. He grew up in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, which is close to where I grew up.

Nurses Deana Procopio, left, and Christelle Obas, right, look on as Army Veteran Larry Dureault virtually explores Spain at VA Boston’s Brockton campus, Jan. 22, 2026. Dureault is the first Veteran to try the new therapeutic device on the hospice unit, where it is being piloted for end-of-life care.

Events

When

Sat. Jul 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

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