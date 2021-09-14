Billing and insurance
You can pay your VA Boston health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person.
If you have questions about the copay balance on your VA Boston health care bill, call our billing offices at 866-601-6286.
Please note that you won’t need to pay any copays for X-rays, lab tests, preventive tests, and services like health screenings or immunizations.
Pay online, by phone, or mail
Find out how to make a payment—and what to do if you're having trouble making payments or you disagree with your bill.
Pay online, by phone, or by mail
Pay in person
To pay your copay bill in person, visit one of our agent cashier offices.
Please bring your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to "VA." Be sure to include your VA account number on the check or money order.
Brockton VA Medical Center
Agent Cashier window
Building 3
First floor
Map of Brockton campus
Hours: Coming soon!
Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center
Agent Cashier window
First floor
D wing
Map of Jamaica Plain campus
Hours: Coming soon!
West Roxbury VA Medical Center
Agent Cashier window
Building 3
Ground floor
Map of West Roxbury campus
Hours: Coming soon!
Private and other health insurance
If you have another form of health coverage—like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or a private insurance plan through your spouse’s employer—please bring your insurance card with you to your health care appointment.