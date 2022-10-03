VA Brockton COVID-19 Booster and Flu Shot Clinic

COVID booster and flu shot vaccine clinics for Veterans, their spouses & caregivers, VA employees, and CHAMPVA recipients.

The COVID-19 Booster is available for Veterans, employees, spouses and caregivers. The flu vaccine is only available for Veterans and employees.

Clinic will be held at the Brockton Campus on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. in the gymnasium, building 23.

Clinic will be also be held at the West Roxbury Campus on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. in building 3, 1st floor, Canteen.

Weekend not good for you? Try our weekday walk-in vaccine clinics: COVID-19 Vaccines And Testing | VA Boston Health Care | Veterans Affairs

Important information: