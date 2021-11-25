 Skip to Content

COVID-19 vaccines

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine. VA will have a limited amount of this vaccine to start. We’ve worked with the CDC and other federal partners to develop a phased plan. Our goal is to do the most good for the most people during this time.

If you are receiving a second, additional or booster dose, please bring your CDC Vaccine Card to show your vaccine record. 

Please note that walk-in vaccination clinics are first come, first served, and participants will be offered a vaccine based on clinical need and inventory. For faster service at the clinic, you may preregister by visiting https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/sign-up/introduction.

Masks and physical distancing are still required at our facilities.

If you have additional questions about getting an additional dose / booster of COVID-19 vaccine, please ask your primary care provider. VA Boston HCS patients can call 800-865-3384 and press 3, or message their primary care team through MyHelatheVet.

Click here for a handout on getting your COVID-19 shot from a VA CCN provider. (PDF)
