COVID-19 Vaccine Booster and Flu Shot Clinic

Vaccine clinics for Veterans, their spouses & caregivers, VA employees, and CHAMPVA recipients. The COVID-19 Booster is available for Veterans, employees, spouses and caregivers. The flu vaccine is only available for Veterans and employees.

Clinics will be held at the West Roxbury Campus on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. in Building 3, 1st Floor, Canteen; and at the Lowell VA Clinic, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Weekday, walk-in clinics are also available on our main campuses, more information is at https://www.va.gov/boston-health-care/programs/covid-19-vaccines/

Walk-in vaccination clinics are first come, first served, and an appropriate vaccine will be offered based on clinical need and vaccine inventory.

Veterans and VA employees can get their flu shot during these events. Clinics offer both regular flu vaccine and the adjuvanted formulation -- adjuvanted flu vaccine is recommended for all adults 65 and older.

Veterans, their spouses and caregivers, VA employees, and CHAMPVA recipients can all receive COVID-19 vaccine and boosters at these events under the authority of the SAVE LIVES Act.

You must have eligibility established before getting your shot.

Vaccines, including boosters, can help prevent severe illness and hospitalization.

Updated boosters, also known as bivalent boosters, target the most recent Omicron subvariants, known as BA.4 and BA.5, in addition to the original COVID-19 viruses.

If you are have a weakened immune system, you may be at increased risk of severe COVID-19 illness and hospitalization, and your immune response to COVID-19 vaccination may not be as strong as in people who are not immunocompromised.

CDC’s COVID-19 booster tool, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/stay-up-to-date.html, can help you determine when you can get boosters to stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines.

If you have previously received COVID-19 vaccination and/or boosters, please bring your shot card for verification.

Screening, approved masks and physical distancing are still required at our facilities.