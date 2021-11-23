Returning service member care

Care we provide at VA Boston health care

We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:

Polytrauma care

Rehabilitation

Mental health care

Counseling

Family benefits counseling

Referral assistance

To enroll in VA health care:

Visit your nearest VA medical center or VA community outpatient clinic.

Fill out the 10-10EZ application online or in person.

Note: Please bring a copy of your DD214 (member 4) with you when you first visit us.

It is very important to note that you have five years from your discharge date to receive free healthcare for any condition that may be related to your deployment. After the five-year window, a co-payment may apply, based on your income and if the condition is found to be service-connected.

If you served in Operations Enduring Freedom and/or Iraqi Freedom and/or Operation New Dawn (OEF/OIF/OND), please contact us! Someone is available to assist you during regular business hours at 800-865-3384 ext. 46780 (or direct line 857-364-6780).