Returning service member care

VA Boston health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.

Connect with a care coordinator

Mel Tapper Ph.D., LICSW

OEF/OIF Program Manager

VA Boston health care

Phone: 800-865-3384, ext. 46780

Email: Mel.Tapper@va.gov

Mary Rovaris RN

Transition Case Manager

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-5335

Email: Mary.Rovaris@va.gov

Wilfredo Melendez LICSW

VHA Liaison to MGH Home Base Program

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-5023

Email: Wilfredo.Melendez@va.gov

Jeremiah Elsinger MSM

Transition & Care Management Program Associate

VA Boston health care

Phone: 774-826-3007

Email: Jeremiah.Elsinger@va.gov

Amy Au LICSW

Case Manager and Transition Patient Advocate

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-5023

Email: Amy.Au@va.gov

Wendy McDonald LICSW

Case Manager and Transition Patient Advocate

VA Boston health care

Phone: 774-826-3694

Email: Wendy.McDonald2@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Boston health care

We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:

  • Polytrauma care
  • Rehabilitation
  • Mental health care
  • Counseling
  • Family benefits counseling
  • Referral assistance

To enroll in VA health care:

  • Visit your nearest VA medical center or VA community  outpatient clinic.
  • Fill out the 10-10EZ application online or in person.

Note: Please bring a copy of your DD214 (member 4) with you when you first visit us.

It is very important to note that you have five years from your discharge date to receive free healthcare for any condition that may be related to your deployment. After the five-year window, a co-payment may apply, based on your income and if the condition is found to be service-connected.

If you served in Operations Enduring Freedom and/or Iraqi Freedom and/or Operation New Dawn (OEF/OIF/OND), please contact us! Someone is available to assist you during regular business hours at 800-865-3384 ext. 46780 (or direct line 857-364-6780).

Vet Centers

Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center near Boston provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.

Learn more about Vet Centers

  • Patient advocates

    When to contact a patient advocate at VA Boston and how they can help.

  • VA Transition and Care Management Program

    Learn what benefits VA offers to Post-9/11 Veterans (previously called the OEF/OIF/OND Program).

  • VA benefits for active service members

    If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

