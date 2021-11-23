Returning service member care
VA Boston health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Mel Tapper Ph.D., LICSW
OEF/OIF Program Manager
VA Boston health care
Phone: 800-865-3384, ext. 46780
Email: Mel.Tapper@va.gov
Mary Rovaris RN
Transition Case Manager
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5335
Email: Mary.Rovaris@va.gov
Wilfredo Melendez LICSW
VHA Liaison to MGH Home Base Program
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5023
Email: Wilfredo.Melendez@va.gov
Jeremiah Elsinger MSM
Transition & Care Management Program Associate
VA Boston health care
Phone: 774-826-3007
Email: Jeremiah.Elsinger@va.gov
Amy Au LICSW
Case Manager and Transition Patient Advocate
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5023
Email: Amy.Au@va.gov
Wendy McDonald LICSW
Case Manager and Transition Patient Advocate
VA Boston health care
Phone: 774-826-3694
Email: Wendy.McDonald2@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
To enroll in VA health care:
- Visit your nearest VA medical center or VA community outpatient clinic.
- Fill out the 10-10EZ application online or in person.
Note: Please bring a copy of your DD214 (member 4) with you when you first visit us.
It is very important to note that you have five years from your discharge date to receive free healthcare for any condition that may be related to your deployment. After the five-year window, a co-payment may apply, based on your income and if the condition is found to be service-connected.
If you served in Operations Enduring Freedom and/or Iraqi Freedom and/or Operation New Dawn (OEF/OIF/OND), please contact us! Someone is available to assist you during regular business hours at 800-865-3384 ext. 46780 (or direct line 857-364-6780).
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center near Boston provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.