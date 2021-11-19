Women Veteran care
VA Boston health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Carolyn Mason Wholley LICSW
Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Boston health care
Phone: 800-865-3384, ext. 45994
Email: Carolyn.MasonWholley@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
Women's Comprehensive Primary Care offers "one stop shopping" primary care. Women Veterans are scheduled to see specially trained primary care providers who also provide gender specific primary care. Women's Health providers are available in all of our clinic locations. We have two comprehensive primary care clinics, in Jamaica Plain and Brockton, where women can see their primary care provider as well as providers from Maternity Care and Gynecology.
Women Veterans Call Center provides women Veterans information about VA services and resources, benefits, and eligibility. The toll-free line is available Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. ET and on Saturdays 8:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Please see our Women Veterans Call Center website or call 855-VA-WOMEN 855-829-6636). Call, chat, or text are all available.