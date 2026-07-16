Make an appointment
Find out how to make, cancel, or reschedule a primary care, mental health, or specialty care appointment at a VA Boston health care facility.
Before you make an appointment
You can make an appointment with us if both of the below are true for you.
- You're enrolled in VA health care, and
- You're registered as a patient at VA Boston health care
If you're not yet enrolled in VA health care
Apply for VA health care
If you're not registered at VA Boston health care
Register for care here
Primary care appointments
We offer primary care services at all eight VA Boston health care facilities. You can make a primary care appointment online or by phone.
Make an appointment online
Make an appointment by phone
Patient call center
Toll free: 800-865-3384
Mental health care appointments
If you're struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, anger, or other issues, we can help. We offer mental health (also called behavioral health) counseling, psychiatric care, and treatment for problems with alcohol and other substances.
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:
- Call 988 and select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- For TTY, call 711 then 988.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
Find your nearest VA medical center
For mental health care appointments
Call the behavioral health call center.
- Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center: 857-364-5647
- Brockton VA Medical Center: 774-826-1778
For walk-in mental health care
If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.
Available at Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center
Outpatient behavioral clinic
Map of Jamaica Plain campus
Phone: 857-364-5647
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET
Available at Brockton VA Medical Center
Outpatient behavioral clinic
Map of Brockton campus
Phone: 774-826-1778
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET
Preparing for your appointment
Please bring the following to your appointment:
- Your Veteran Health ID Card (VHIC). If this is your first appointment, we can help you get your picture taken for your card.
- Cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or private insurance plan).
- Your appointment confirmation letter.
- List of your current medications including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and any herbal supplements.
Yes, we’ll send you a reminder by phone about your appointment date, time, and location. If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get a phone call for each appointment.
If you want to get reminders by text message
You'll need to sign up to opt in to this service. Visit the patient registration office at one of our Boston locations. This service is free, but standard messaging rates from your mobile service provider may apply.
Once you sign up to receive text message reminders, you’ll no longer receive reminders by phone call.
If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get one text reminder for all appointments. You can't cancel or reschedule appointments using our text message reminder service.
Please call the clinic where your appointment is scheduled, so we can give the appointment time to another Veteran.
- For appointments at Boston: 800-865-3384
- For mental health (behavioral health) appointments:
- Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center: 857-364-5647
- Brockton VA Medical Center: 774-826-1778
- For appointments at any of our outpatient clinics: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment.
If you miss your appointment without letting the clinic know ahead of time, we'll consider you a "no show" and you'll need to reschedule your appointment.
You can also cancel some appointments online.
Please call us as soon as you can. If you arrive more than 20 minutes late without calling ahead of time, we may have to reschedule your appointment.
- For appointments at Boston: 800-865-3384
- For mental health (behavioral health) appointments:
- Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center: 857-364-5647
- Brockton VA Medical Center: 774-826-1778
- For appointments at any of our outpatient clinic: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment.