Connected Care

In Connected Care, we connect you with your healthcare providers using secure digital technology — offering more flexible ways to access the care you need. Click here to learn more about Connected Care resources.

Clinical Telehealth

We offer two main options:

Face-to-face visits: Visit your nearest VA location and connect with your provider by secure video in real time, even when you are in different locations. A Telehealth Clinical Technician is available to assist you or your provider throughout the appointment, as needed.

Store-and-forward visits: These visits do not take place in real time. A Telehealth Clinical Technician captures images of the area of concern, such as your skin or eyes and securely sends them to your provider. Your provider reviews the images later and follows up with recommendations or next steps.

Click here to learn more.

My HealtheVet on the VA.gov Portal

The new My HealtheVet on VA.gov portal provides a single place for Veterans to manage their VA health care needs as well as other VA benefits and services.

The ability to log in to view your medical records, refill prescriptions, message your care providers directly, and schedule/check appointments.

Click here to learn more.

Remote Patient Monitoring - Home Telehealth

Helps you better understand and manage long-term chronic conditions like COPD, heart failure, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Lets you check your vitals and send them to your Home Telehealth nurse for review — all from the comfort of home, on your own schedule.

Gives you a direct line to your Home Telehealth nurse if you have questions or concerns about your vitals or your condition.

Click here to learn more.

VA Video Connect - VVC

This is a video visit with your provider that can be done from the comfort of your home to save you a trip to the VA.

Click here to learn more.

Mobile Applications - Apps

VA Mobile Health aims to improve the health of Veterans by providing technologies that expand clinical care beyond the traditional office visit.

Apps are available for both Veterans and VA care teams, offering safe and secure mobile access to patient data, providing more opportunities for you to be an active participant in your health care.

Click here to learn more.

VEText

An interactive mobile solution to remind Veterans of upcoming appointments via text messaging.

Offers Veterans a quick and easy way to confirm and/or cancel appointments.

Click here to learn more.

Virtual Health Resource Center - VHRC

A place where Veterans can stop by and explore available virtual health resources.

One key resource is the VA App Store, which puts your health in your hands — with tools designed to help you and your VA care team manage both physical and mental wellness.

If you ever need help accessing these virtual resources, Virtual Health Resource Center are located at all main campuses across the Boston VA, please feel free to stop by at any of our locations to get more information.

VHRC operates Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the following locations: Brockton: Building 3, Room B102 West Roxbury: Primary Care Check-In Jamaica Plain: 6th Floor B wing, Room 83 Lowell CBOC: Primary Care Check-In



Veteran Health Library - VHL

Offers Veterans, family members and caregivers 24/7 access to comprehensive, consistent, Veteran-focused health information, no matter where the Veteran receives care.

Click here to learn more.

Talk to your health care provider to find out which of these options may be right for your care.