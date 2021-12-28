Huntington House
The Lodge at Huntington House offers a temporary residence, at no charge, to Veterans who live outside a 50-mile radius of the Jamaica Plain campus. The VA Boston Healthcare System is committed to giving Veterans and their significant other/caretaker a comfortable and convenient place to stay while the Veterans are undergoing difficult medical and/or surgical procedures, outpatient radiation and/or chemotherapy treatments.
Welcome to the Lodge!
We want to provide a "Home away from Home" atmosphere where Veterans and their significant other/caretaker can be relieved of some of the burdens of commuting long distances and/or being hospitalized while undergoing procedures. Preferred check-in time is after 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Lodge at Huntington House is easily accessible to convenience stores, restaurants, museums, theaters and other local entertainment.
Services provided:
There is a fully furnished bedroom (one per patient and significant other/caretaker) with a television/VCR, clock radio with alarm, telephone for local calling only, and refrigerator. On each floor, there are common living rooms, dining rooms and kitchens. Laundry machines are available on alternate floors. Some handicapped rooms are available upon request. There is free parking on medical center grounds.
Responsibilities of the Veteran:
Veterans are responsible for providing their own food and personal care items. They can choose to prepare meals in the common kitchen, purchase them at the VA Cafeteria (7:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday) or use the local restaurants in the area. Because there is a lack of storage space, please remember to pack light.
Who can stay?
These rooms are reserved for Veterans who are scheduled to undergo various medical and surgical procedures at the VA Boston Healthcare System. Their significant others/caretakers may stay in the same room with the Veteran. However, if the Veteran requires hospitalization, the accompanying caregiver will need to vacate the room; alternate arrangements will be made by clinic's social worker. It is required that all guests are able to care for their own personal needs, or with the assistance of their significant other/caretaker.
Transportation:
Transportation between Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury will be provided for patients undergoing treatment at West Roxbury. To reserve a room, please inform your doctor that you will need a room at the Lodge at Huntington House. For questions or further information, please contact:
The Lodge at Huntington House
VA Boston Healthcare System
150 So. Huntington Avenue
Boston, MA 02130
Phone: 857-364-4087
- To stay, you must reside outside a 50-mile radius from the Jamaica Plain VA campus.
- Guests are responsible for arranging your own meals.
- No medical care provided at Huntington House.
- One room is assigned per patient and caregiver.
- A house manager is on duty in the evenings and on weekends.
- Check-out time is 11:00 a.m.
- Check-in time is 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday.
- After hours/weekend check-in: Keys can be collected from the Jamaica Plain VA Police office in the main hospital building.