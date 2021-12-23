Decision-Making Capacity
Assessing Capacities! This page is for VA practitioners to share resources regarding the assessment of decision making capacity. We have uploaded resources and hope you too will share with us helpful resources for upload to assist others.
Consent Related Capacities
- Assessment of Capacity to Consent to Treatment (ACCT) Interview
- Four Consent Abilities, Definitions and Suggested questions for assessment
- Health Care Concerns: Potential Questions To Add To a Clinical Interview
- Health Values Interview Page
- Assessment of the Capacity to Consent to Treatment (ACCT)Administration and Technical Manual
- Empirical advances in the assessment of the capacity to consent to medical treatment: Clinical implications and research needs
- Assessment of Capacity to Consent to Treatment: Challenges, the “ACCT” Approach, Future Directions
- Capacity to Consent to Medical Treatment
- Evaluation of the Capacity to Appoint a Healthcare Proxy
- Handout: Capacity to Appoint a Health Care Agent
Skill Based Capacities
- Incapacitated, Socially Isolated Veterans In Need of Surrogates (“Unbefriended”)
- Financial Capacity, Financial Exploitation, and Undue Influence
Capacity and Fitness to Drive a Motor Vehicle
- Independent Living Concerns: Potential Questions to Add to a Clinical Interview
- Everyday Capacity Challenges in Community Living Centers and Home-Based Primary Care
- Assessment of the Capacity to Live Independently
Ethical, Legal, and Other Resources
Capacity Definition & Initiation of Guardianship Proceedings
Decision Making Capacity and Ethical Issues in Aging Webinar
- Ethical Concerns and Procedural Pathways for Patients Who are Incapacitated and Alone: Implications from a Qualitative Study for Advancing Ethical Practice
- Making End-Of-Life Care Decisions for Older Adults Subject to Guardianship
- Capacity Evaluation Worksheet
- Preserving Rights for Individuals Facing Guardianship
- Using the CURE Mnemonic to Determine Level of Assessment in Capacity Evaluations
- Theoretical Frameworks For Competency In Cognitively Impaired Elderly Adults
- Capacity 101 Handouts
- Assessment of Capacity in an Aging Society
- Assessment of Decision-Making Capacity in Older Adults: An Emerging Area of Practice and Research
- All Capacity Handouts, Mar. 21, 2019