My Life, My Story

My Life, My Story (MLMS) is a VA program where Veterans are interviewed about their life story. The interview is written up into a first person narrative, reviewed with the Veteran and, with the Veteran’s permission, entered into the healthcare record as a resource for the care team to know more about the Veteran as a person, in their own words.

At VA Boston, we have framed MLMS as a structured educational intervention to enhance Veteran-centered, Whole Health care, with a focus on knowing the whole person and building the therapeutic relationship.  MLMS allows healthcare providers to learn who Veterans are beyond their diagnoses.  

From April 2016 to January 2021 over 1,000 stories have been written at VA Boston with involvement from over 800 learners-ranging from students to graduate level-from various health and social professions training programs including: physician assistant, medicine, social work, pharmacy, psychology, speech and language pathology, occupational therapy, physical therapy, nursing.  Over 5,000 stories have been collected nationwide across 60 VA medical centers and the program has been spreading to non-VA hospitals in the Boston medical community.

